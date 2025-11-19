HighLevel LLC: HighLevel Ranked Among the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Recognition celebrates growth driven by platform innovation, AI leadership and user empowerment

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / HighLevel today announced it has been ranked #116 on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a definitive list of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.

From 2021 to 2024, HighLevel achieved 781% revenue growth, fueled by its evolution into an AI-powered Business Operating System that helps businesses work smarter, automate faster and scale more sustainably.

HighLevel's momentum stems from a clear mission: make business-building simpler and more scalable for agencies, entrepreneurs and SMBs, without the tech overload. By centralizing operations and embedding agentic AI into every workflow, the platform helps users save time, reduce overhead and deliver better customer experiences.

Today, HighLevel supports over 2 million businesses globally and powers:

67 million new leads per month

1.86 billion+ monthly messages

Millions of AI-managed conversations across chat, voice and SMS

The company's inclusion in the Fast 500 underscores a broader industry shift toward tools that give users control, speed and intelligence, without complexity.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies in North America based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. Eligible companies must own proprietary technology that contributes significantly to revenue, have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 and current-year revenues of at least $5 million, and be in business for a minimum of four years.

About HighLevel

HighLevel is the AI Business Operating System designed for sales, marketing and operations, all in one white-labeled platform. Powering over 2 million businesses around the world, HighLevel helps users simplify their tech stacks, automate revenue growth and scale without sacrificing personalization. From AI Employees and real-time conversation bots to multi-channel marketing automation, HighLevel gives agencies, entrepreneurs and SMBs the competitive edge they need to thrive in today's fast-paced market.

To learn more about the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, visit: https://www.deloitte.com/us/fast500

