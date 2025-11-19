Anzeige
WKN: A41GZ5 | ISIN: US6273334044 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XJ
NASDAQ
19.11.25 | 18:38
3,340 US-Dollar
-6,96 % -0,250
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SADOT GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SADOT GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
19.11.2025 23:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sadot Group Inc.: Sadot Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

BURLESON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Sadot Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SDOT) ("Sadot Group", "Sadot" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The quarterly financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, are available on the "investors" section of the Company's website (www.sadotgroupinc.com/sec-filings) and can also be found on www.sec.gov.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Consolidated revenues of $0.3 million

  • Net loss attributable to Sadot Group Inc. of $(15.2) million

  • Negative EBITDA of $(14.3) million

  • Dilutive EPS loss of $(17.42)

  • Working capital deficit of $1.5 million

Strategic and Operational Highlights

  • Chagay Ravid joined as CEO on May 28, 2025

  • Paul Sansom joined as CFO on August 1, 2025

  • Strategic investment in an Indonesian carbon project. Company acquired a 37.5% equity stake in the Special Development Group (SDG), which is a local Indonesian entity holding full project rights in formal partnership with 11 indigenous coastal communities across the Riau archipelago in Indonesia. The project focuses on the restoration and long-term protection of peatland and mangrove ecosystems. SDG has advised that this carbon project initiative is expected to generate between 1.1 and 1.2 million high-integrity carbon credits in its first issuance cycle.

  • Company regained compliance with the Nasdaq bid price requirement on October 10, 2025.

  • New Board of Directors named on October 29, 2025.

Overall

Chagay Ravid, Sadot's CEO, described Q3 as follows, "In Q3, 2025, Sadot Group's largest operating unit, Sadot LLC, encountered significant issues with collecting on certain receivables. This limited Sadot's ability to enter into commodity-based credit trades." Chagay further stated, "the Company began implementing cost cutting measures across the board, concurrently with its aim to monetize assets including that of the restaurant operating unit."

Sadot Group established a new Board of Directors on October 29, 2025 to review the core business model. The new Board of Directors, given the geo-political risks as well as climate risks the Company is facing in certain countries, will consider whether the agri-food supply chain is a strategic initiative it wishes to focus on, or whether it will consider other proposals. The credit facilities and financing commitments will provide the Board the opportunity to review the current business model.

All numbers disclosed in this report are the amounts attributable to Sadot Group Inc. and exclude the portion related to the non-controlling interests. All share based numbers are reverse split adjusted.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Burleson, Texas with subsidiary operations throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

Sadot Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

$'000

$'000

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash

581

1,786

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2.3 million and $0.1 million as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

29,054

18,014

Inventory

154

717

Assets held for sale

5,016

5,196

Other current assets

12,864

126,966

Total current assets

47,669

152,679

Property and equipment, net

11,743

11,820

Other non-current assets

13,551

155

Total assets

72,963

164,654

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

35,432

28,019

Notes payable, current, net of discount of $0.6 million and $0.9 million as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

11,540

7,390

Deferred revenue, current

-

2,251

Liabilities held for sale

2,142

2,333

Other current liabilities

26

92,177

Total current liabilities

49,140

132,170

Notes payable, non-current

47

-

Other non-current liabilities

92

111

Total liabilities

49,279

132,281

Equity:

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, 1,041,281 and 522,514 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

1

1

Additional paid-in capital

117,931

112,406

Accumulated deficit

(97,121

)

(83,187

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(85

)

(27

)

Total Sadot Group Inc. shareholders' equity

20,726

29,193

Non-controlling interest

2,958

3,180

Total stockholders' equity

23,684

32,373

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

72,963

164,654

Sadot Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income/ (Loss)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Commodity sales

272

200,906

246,778

480,706

Other revenues

17

-

69

-

Cost of goods sold

(6,630

)

(193,247

)

(242,189

)

(464,448

)

Gross profit / (loss)

(6,341

)

7,659

4,658

16,258

Depreciation and amortization expenses

(22

)

(49

)

(76

)

(232

)

Stock-based expenses

(584

)

(1,713

)

(2,431

)

(4,430

)

Sales, general and administrative expenses

(7,388

)

(3,424

)

(13,240

)

(6,518

)

Income / (loss) from operations

(14,335

)

2,473

(11,089

)

5,078

Other income

-

-

-

-

Interest expense, net

(887

)

(1,712

)

(3,665

)

(2,948

)

Change in fair value of stock-based compensation

-

1,001

778

2,691

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-

(192

)

-

Income / (loss) for continuing operations before income tax

(15,222

)

1,762

(14,168

)

4,821

Income tax expense

(2

)

(3

)

(2

)

(9

)

Net income / (loss) for continuing operations

(15,224

)

1,759

(14,170

)

4,812

Discontinued Operations:

Income / (loss) for discontinued operations, net of income tax

(38

)

(665

)

14

(1,713

)

Net income / (loss) for discontinued operations

(38

)

(665

)

14

(1,713

)

Net income / (loss)

(15,262

)

1,094

(14,156

)

3,099

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

73

69

294

169

Net income / (loss) attributable to Sadot Group Inc.

(15,189

)

1,163

(13,862

)

3,268

Net income/ (loss) from continuing operations per share attributable to Sadot Group Inc.:

Basic

(17.38

)

3.89

(21.04

)

11.23

Diluted

(17.38

)

3.65

(21.04

)

10.58

Net income/ (loss) from discontinued operations per

Basic

(0.04

)

(1.42

)

0.02

(3.86

)

Diluted

(0.04

)

(1.33

)

0.02

(3.64

)

Weighted-average # of common shares outstanding:

Basic

871,759

469,335

659,565

443,607

Diluted

871,759

501,134

659,565

470,796

Sadot Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income/ (Loss) (Continued)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Net income / (loss)

(15,262

)

1,094

(14,156

)

3,099

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Foreign exchange translation adjustment

(1

)

(4

)

(58

)

(1

)

Unrealized loss

-

(1

)

-

(187

)

Total other comprehensive loss

(1

)

(5

)

(58

)

(188

)

Total comprehensive income / (loss)

(15,263

)

1,089

(14,214

)

2,911

Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

73

69

294

169

Total comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to Sadot Group Inc.

(15,190

)

1,158

(13,920

)

3,080

Sadot Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

$'000

$'000

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net income (loss)

(14,156

)

3,099

Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

76

232

Amortization of debt discount

1,730

-

Stock-based expenses

2,431

4,430

Change in fair value of stock-based compensation

(778

)

(2,691

)

Bad debt expense

5,355

1,200

Loss on debt extinguishment

192

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

(16,394

)

13,507

Inventory

563

1,301

Other current assets

113,996

(58,770

)

Other non-current assets

(13,413

)

46,323

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

7,574

(9,682

)

Other current liabilities

-

47,714

Other non-current liabilities

(92,154

)

(46,048

)

Operating right to use assets and lease liabilities, net

-

2

Deferred revenue

(2,251

)

734

Total adjustments

6,927

(1,748

)

Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities

(7,229

)

1,351

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations

(11

)

(573

)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Purchases of property and equipment

-

(13

)

Disposal of property and equipment

-

12

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

-

(1

)

Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations

-

1,017

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Proceeds from notes payable

12,062

4,125

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

2,425

-

Repayments of notes payable

(8,394

)

(6,197

)

Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities

6,093

(2,072

)

Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations

-

(113

)

Foreign exchange translation adjustment

(58

)

(1

)

Net Decrease in Cash

(1,205

)

(392

)

Cash - beginning of period

1,786

1,354

Cash - end of period

581

962

Reconciliations of EBITDA and Other Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. The Company defines EBITDA as Net loss, adjusted for depreciation, amortization, interest income / (expense), and income taxes. The Company believes that EBITDA and EBITDA Margin, (collectively, the "Non-GAAP Measures") are useful metrics for investors to understand and evaluate its operating results and ongoing profitability because they permit investors to evaluate its recurring profitability from its ongoing operating activities.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin, have certain limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of its results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP. The Company cautions investors that amounts presented in accordance with its definitions of any of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because some issuers calculate certain of the Non-GAAP Measures differently or not at all, limiting their usefulness as direct comparative measures.

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA from the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, Net loss, and the calculations of the Net loss margin and EBITDA Margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Net income / (loss)

(15,262

)

1,094

(14,156

)

3,099

Adjustments to EBITDA:

Depreciation and amortization expenses

22

49

76

232

Interest expense, net

887

1,712

3,665

2,948

Income tax expense

2

3

2

9

EBITDA

(14,351

)

2,858

(10,413

)

6,288

EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest

73

69

294

169

EBITDA attributable to Sadot Group Inc.

(14,278

)

2,927

(10,119

)

6,457

Gross profit / (loss)

(6,341

)

7,659

4,658

16,258

Gross profit / (loss) attributable to Sadot Group Inc.

(6,268

)

7,728

4,952

16,427

Net income/ (loss) margin attributable to Sadot Group Inc.

(5281.0)

%

0.5

%

(5.7)

%

0.6

%

EBITDA margin attributable to Sadot Group Inc.

(4940.5)

%

1.5

%

(4.1)

%

1.3

%

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations:

Email - IR@sadotco.com

SOURCE: Sadot Group Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sadot-group-inc.-reports-third-quarter-2025-results-1104734

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
