Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Steven Leong, Head of Product at BlackRock Canada, and members of the BlackRock Canada team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the world's first fixed income ETFs.





On November 20, 2000, the innovative ETFs that are now known as the iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSX: XSB) and the iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSX: XBB) were listed on the TSX and played an instrumental role in expanding access for investors to fixed income markets.

Today, fixed income ETFs are a massive worldwide success story. According to ETFGI, an independent ETF research and consulting provider, global fixed income ETF/ETP assets total US$3.324 trillion across 2,924 unique products globally (as of October 31, 2025).

iShares unlocks opportunities across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors.

With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of approximately 1,700+ exchange traded funds ("ETFs") and approximately US$5.2 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

