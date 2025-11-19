The laboratory, to be developed in Germany, will expand the company's regional EMC and wireless testing capabilities to large-scale industrial equipment and appliances, and medical, consumer and automotive products, while advancing the company's European growth strategy.

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that it is expanding its global electromagnetic and wireless testing footprint with the development of a new laboratory in Germany that will test and certify large, high-power industrial equipment and appliances, and medical, consumer and automotive products.

UL Solutions is expanding its global electromagnetic and wireless testing footprint with the development of a new laboratory in Neu-Isenburg, Germany, that will test and certify large, high-power industrial equipment and appliances, and medical, consumer and automotive products.

The laboratory will be strategically located on UL Solutions' existing campus, a UL Solutions Center of Excellence, in Neu-Isenburg, Germany, approximately 8 miles (12 kilometers) from Frankfurt. The Center of Excellence is home to multiple safety and performance testing facilities, and the new laboratory will further expand the range of testing services available in one convenient location. It will include multiple large-scale chambers, with a footprint optimized to accommodate future expansion and meet customer demand.

"This investment will fill a local gap for large-scale EMC testing, which has forced some manufacturers to seek testing outside of the region," said Morten Lassen, regional vice president, EMEA, UL Solutions. "Expanding testing and certification services in Germany's industrial heartland positions us to create a comprehensive testing site for our customers, meeting them where they are."

The new facility will provide targeted testing services that Europe needs to accelerate the energy transition, enable connected data ecosystems, and support next-generation mobility, while also offering services to meet evolving regulatory requirements.

Specifically, the plan is to offer a comprehensive range of testing and approval services for larger, more complex equipment, featuring a 10-meter chamber suitable for items up to 4 meters in length and weighing up to 5 tons. The facility will also provide wireless testing across Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, mobile and cellular networks, GPS and RFID, supporting manufacturers pursuing regulatory approvals. Examples of products to be tested include electrical, medical and telecommunication devices and automotive components such as radar sensors and infotainment systems.

Projected to be operational by mid-2027 and being designed as a green building, the laboratory will include power from renewable energy, with rooftop solar panels, advanced building controls and a soakaway system which returns rainwater directly to the soil. It will be constructed to the latest German thermal insulation regulations to maximize energy efficiency and minimize its carbon footprint. The facility will house commercial and technical teams and become part of UL Solutions' global network of EMC and wireless facilities in Asia, Europe, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States.

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 110 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

