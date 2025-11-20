Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 19 novembre/November 2025) - Axcap Ventures Inc. (AXCP) has announced the completion of a Change of Business, a consolidation on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares and a name and symbol change to Roxmore Resources Inc. (RM)

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on November 20, 2025.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 49,364,356 common shares.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on November 19, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Axcap Ventures Inc. (AXCP) a annoncé la finalisation d'un changement d'activité, un regroupement sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-regroupement pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-regroupement et un changement de nom et de symbole pour Roxmore Resources Inc. (RM).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole, avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP, à partir du 20 novembre 2025.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 49 364 356 actions ordinaires.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les ordres en cours seront annulés à la fin des activités du 19 novembre 2025. Les courtiers sont invités à ressaisir leurs ordres.

OLD Security Name/ANCIEN Nom de sécurité: Axcap Ventures Inc. Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): AXCP CUSIP & ISIN: 05455X205/CA05455X2059 Consolidation : 10 Old to 1 New/10 anciens pour 1 nouveau Delist Date/Date de radiation: Le 19 NOV 2025

NEW Security Name/NOUVEAU Nom de sécurité: Roxmore Resources Inc. Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): RM NEW/Nouveau CUSIP: 780017 10 9 NEW/Nouveau ISIN: CA 780017 10 9 1 Effective Trading Date/Date de négociation effective: Le 20 NOV 2025

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)