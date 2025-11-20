Vdart Inc: Sidd Ahmed, CEO of VDart Group, Named Most Admired CEO 2025 by Atlanta Business Chronicle

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidd Ahmed, the founder and chief executive officer of VDart Group, a global leader in digital technology staffing, product development and solutioning firm, has been named an honoree for the 2025 Atlanta Most Admired CEO Awards by ACG Atlanta and the Atlanta Business Chronicle. This award recognizes exceptional leaders across the metro Atlanta area who demonstrate vision, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to culture and community.

Sidd leads VDart with a philosophy he calls his "North Star": people, purpose and planet. These three principles guide every decision. "We are in the people business," he often reminds his teams. "Our higher purpose is to transform the trajectory of people's lives."

In an interview with the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Sidd reflected on how this values-driven philosophy guided him through defining moments, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic. Faced with unprecedented uncertainty, he made the decision to keep every employee on payroll after posing a pivotal question to his leadership team: "What if an employee is their family's sole breadwinner?" That clarity drove him to safeguard jobs while many companies faced deep cuts. "By standing with our team during one of the most challenging periods in recent history, we preserved trust, morale, and loyalty," said Sidd Ahmed.

Under Sidd's leadership, VDart has grown into a diversified global enterprise encompassing VDart (global talent solutions), VDart Digital (managed services in IT, ERP, Cloud, GenAI and custom applications), VDart BPM (business process management), VDart EPC (construction and engineering staffing), Vouch.io (enterprise digital trust), and Hidden Curve (digital marketing as a service); collectively employing more than 3,500 people across 8 countries. His experience building international teams has shaped VDart's emphasis on opportunity creation and inclusive growth, reinforced by initiatives such as VDart ESG, which supports underprivileged children, individuals with disabilities, and communities affected by natural disasters. His social media initiative, "Project Sidd," reaches more than 2+ million followers on Instagram, Youtube, Facebook and Linkedin with insights on career development, entrepreneurship and the mindset that drives his community called "The Positive Tribe".

Sidd has also steered VDart through emerging challenges in the digital talent landscape. In response to rising AI-enabled résumé fraud and impersonation, he led the creation of BeRecognized.io and VerifiedID, identity-verification platforms expected to support more than 20 million consumers. He continues to advocate for large-scale workforce upskilling as AI reshapes industries. "By combining verification and upskilling, we help both employers and candidates navigate the future of work with confidence," said Sidd Ahmed.

Sidd's leadership has earned recognition including the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Entrepreneur of the Year award, multiple Best and Brightest Companies to Work For honors for VDart, and statewide acknowledgment through organizations such as ACG Atlanta's Georgia Fast 40. His entrepreneurial journey has been profiled in national business media and studied in graduate business programs for its blend of grit, innovation, and inclusive economic development.

About VDart Group

VDart Group is a global provider of digital talent solutions, technology services and business process management, founded in 2007 and headquartered in the United States with a workforce of more than 3,500 professionals across the U.S., Canada, Malaysia, UAE, UK, and India. The company holds EcoVadis Silver, ISO-12007 and multiple MBE certifications and is a participant in the UN Global Compact. Its portfolio spans VDart for global staffing and workforce solutions, VDart Digital for AI, cloud, cybersecurity and digital engineering services, VDart BPM for large-scale process management and customer operations, along with specialized practices in engineering, healthcare and identity-verification technologies. VDart Group has been recognized by SIA, NMSDC, GMSDC, USPAACC and ACG Atlanta for its growth, innovation and performance, including ranking among the Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. and earning multiple Supplier of the Year and Best and Brightest Companies to Work For honors.

