In 2025, a Chengdu media delegation from Chengdu Media Group visited France, Austria, Spain and other European countries. Through cultural exhibitions, pop-up music performances and related events, delegation advanced co-operation between Chengdu and European cities in media, cultural exchange, city branding and sister-city work, further strengthening mutual ties.

Cultural IP Goes Global: "Chengdu Panda Week" Sparks International Enthusiasm

"Invitation from Homeland of Pandas Chengdu Panda Week", a series of events around panda cultural IP, was held in cities in France, Belgium, Germany and Austria, giving European audiences an impression of Chengdu's character. The programme included promotion of panda IP, panda-themed motorcade parades and dialogues on culture, tourism and ecology. It brought together over 300 guests from political, economic and artistic circles in China and Europe and reached over 100,000. At one event, Jean-Louis Barrandereau, former Deputy Secretary-General of France's tourism development agency, said: "Chengdu uses pandas as a bridge for culture and tourism. Its model of 'culture-led connections and industry-based implementation' deserves wider adoption." French physical chemist and sinologist Bei Wenjiang commented: "I received a heartfelt invitation from Chengdu." "Here, it's not only pandas; it's a place where culture and future resonate side by side."

Charm Lives On in Vienna: Photo Exhibition and Musical Flash Mobs Deepen Cultural Ties

Chengdu's cultural showcase later travelled to Vienna, Austria. A "Chengdu Photo Exhibition" highlighting it as a park city opened at Confucius Institute in Vienna, where a curated set of images presented Chengdu's natural environment, historical depth and urban vitality to local residents and students. Before the exhibition, "CrazyFolk", a Chengdu folk music ensemble popular with youth, staged musical flash mobs at Vienna landmarks. At locations including Schönbrunn Palace Square and Kärntner Straße, CrazyFolk combined traditional Chinese instruments such as guzheng and bamboo flute with Western instruments, performing works including "Ode to Joy" and "Chengdu". Performances attracted residents and visitors, who stopped to listen, take photos and share moment, creating scenes of "music without borders".

Sister-City Ties Strengthened: "Memories of Chengdu" Launches in Madrid

With opening of direct air route between Chengdu and Madrid, an unveiling ceremony for "Memories of Chengdu International Sister City Promotion Centre" was held in Madrid, marking a new stage in co-operation with European sister cities. During the ceremony, Chengdu media delegation presented centre's nameplate and Chengdu World Games mascots "Shubao" and "Jinzai" to association representative Jose Antolin and athlete Marta Coral. Jose remarked: "This is a symbol of friendship between our two cities and a great honour for us." "We hope that promotion centre will help deepen practical co-operation between two cities in areas such as culture and sport." Spanish athlete Antia Garcia, who took part in the Chengdu World Games tour, said in an interview: "My time in Chengdu was unforgettable. I look forward to returning and helping to advance more exchange projects between our sister cities."

The Madrid event is the second European launch of the "Memories of Chengdu International Sister City Promotion Centre", following Montpellier in France. Supported by the direct air link and closer people-to-people exchanges, Chengdu and Madrid are moving closer together, widening their network of partners and adding new momentum to shared development and mutually beneficial co-operation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118518301/en/

Contacts:

Chengdu Media Group

Jack Zhou

29175273@qq.com

https://www.cmgchengdu.com/