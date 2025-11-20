The UK's airport transport sector is undergoing significant strain as passenger numbers return to-and in some cases surpass-pre-pandemic levels. Against this backdrop, 1ST Airport Taxis has secured £2.5 million in new investment to reinforce airport-to-city transport capacity and develop technology designed to reduce delays, missed connections and congestion around major hubs including Heathrow, Gatwick and Luton.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251119462626/en/

The funding comes amid renewed scrutiny of the UK's ground-transport systems, with travellers increasingly reliant on pre-booked transfers following widespread rail disruption, driver shortages and tighter airport traffic-management rules.

The company plans to invest in real-time flight integration, predictive dispatch algorithms and strengthened driver-compliance systems, aiming to minimise the operational failures that have become more common across the sector.

Founder and CEO Wajid Hussain said the funding reflects a wider need for stability and modernisation across the UK's point-to-point travel network. "Airport transport is now a critical part of national travel infrastructure. When flights are delayed or trains are cancelled, ground-transport operators carry the pressure. This investment allows us to build the resilient systems the industry increasingly depends on."

The announcement follows the company's recently expanded operations in the UAE, where UK-Gulf travel corridors continue to experience some of the highest growth rates globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251119462626/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Aadil Hussain, Spokesperson

Email: Press@1stairporttaxis.co.uk

Tel: +44 7498 767445