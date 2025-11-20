Zopa Bank launches Investments to help Brits grow their money confidently

Zopa enters Investments market six months after launching Biscuit, the UK's best free current account for everyday value

Zopa will offer two ready-made Invesco funds, Balanced and Bold , with a track-record of 4.5% and 9.3% average annual returns respectively

and , with a track-record of 4.5% and 9.3% average annual returns respectively Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby MP delivers opening remarks at invite-only event attended by 150 City executives

Launch supports Treasury's campaign to mobilise £614 billions of dormant money that could earn higher returns from investments

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zopa Group PLC, the digital bank pioneer trusted by 1.6 million customers, has entered the Investments market to help the 15 million Brits who hold excess cash grow their money confidently.

Designed for the nation's new generation of first-time investors looking to make their money work harder with peace of mind, Zopa Investments forms part of Zopa's vision to build the Home of Money.

Offering simple solutions for long-term financial planning, Zopa Investments sits alongside other great-value products such as the Zopa Cash ISA and Biscuit Current Account - giving customers a range of ways to build for the future.

At launch, Zopa will offer two funds, Balanced and Bold, with a track record of 4.5% and 9.3% average annual returns respectively, available in General Investment and ISA wrappers.*

Future updates will introduce a selection of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) as well as user experience additions such as insights and prompts to help customers get the most from the product.

The funds are being managed by Invesco, one of the world's largest investment managers with over $2tn in assets, seamlessly connected to Zopa using Upvest's API infrastructure.

Customers can start investing in minutes with as little as £1.

Zopa Investments are being rolled out in beta to existing customers before becoming available to the wider public in early 2026, initially targeting those 15 million UK adults who hold more than six months' income in cash but are not yet investing.

Merve Ferrero, Chief Strategy Officer at Zopa Bank said: "For far too long, Brits have been sitting on billions of cash - not because they don't want to invest, but because they don't know where to start. At Zopa, we're changing that.

Our customers already trust Zopa with over £6 billion of their savings, and have been asking for a simple way to begin investing. Bringing Investments and Stocks & Shares ISA accounts alongside savings and cash ISAs under one Zopa roof gives our customers more financial control, all within a simple, education-led platform designed to build confidence and peace of mind."

Lucy Rigby MP, Economic Secretary to the Treasury & City Minister, added: "The launch of Zopa Investments is a major step towards opening the doors of responsible investing to millions across the UK. By aking investing simple, accessible and transparent, Zopa is helping a new generation of Britons sow the seeds of long-term prosperity - nurturing confidence, independence, and a deeper connection to the nation's economic growth."

With £614 billion currently sitting idle** and four in ten Brits lacking confidence in their long-term financial goals***, Zopa Investments was unveiled at the bank's new Canary Wharf office in a private event with 150 City executives and the Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

It comes six months after launching Biscuit, the UK's best free current account for everyday value that is rated #1 on MoneySavingExpert and has amassed close to 200,000 customers in a short period of time.

The launch follows a strong year for Zopa, marked by consistent double-digit growth and profitability. Pre-tax profits doubled to £34.2 million in FY2024, underscoring its remarkable trajectory since launching in 2020.

Zopa expects to again double profits in 2025.

One of the UK's highest rated and most celebrated financial brands, Zopa has been recognised with over 10 British Bank Awards, holds a Trustpilot rating of 4.6/5, and has one of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry.

Find out more about Zopa Investments at zopa.com/investing

Notes to Editors

For screenshots / video of the "Zopa Investments" product and the new Zopa office please click here

*Average annual return tells you how much this fund has grown each year, on average, between 31 Jan 2021 and 31 Dec 2024. While this is a useful guide, it can't be used to predict future returns.

** According to the Financial Conduct Authority's Financial Lives 2024 Survey, 39% of UK adults reported low confidence in managing their money (a 'low' score of 0-6 on a 0-10 scale).

*** UK savers have more than £614bn in excess cash, FT, Sep 2025.

About Zopa Bank

Founded in 2020 with a full banking license and backed by some of Silicon Valley's most iconic investors, digital bank Zopa is building the "Home of Money".

This is a place where financial products deliver good value and managing money is made effortless; deep and long-lasting relationships mean customers are left confident about their choices.

Zopa seamlessly blends the agility of digital banking with 20 years of lending expertise - having lent more than £13 billion to consumers in the UK to date. It is as reliable as a big bank, as helpful as a challenger bank, but with more peace of mind than both.

One of the UK's highest rated and most celebrated financial brands, Zopa was again voted the UK's best Personal Loan Provider and best Credit Card Provider at the 2024 British Bank Awards.

Zopa Bank Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827843/Zopa_Investments_Beta_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827844/Zopa_Investments_Beta_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827845/Zopa_Bank_Logo.jpg

Contact: pr@zopa.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zopa-bank-launches-investments-to-help-brits-grow-their-money-confidently-302620803.html