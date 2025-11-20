BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc.: BEACN Announces 2025 Q3 Results and New CEO

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc. (TSXV:BECN) ("BEACN" or the "Company") announces financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, as well as the appointment of Kevin Alexander as Chief Executive Officer effective November 19th, 2025. Co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer Craig Fraser will continue with the company full-time as Chief Product Officer.

In the first nine months of 2025, BEACN realized a 16% decrease in revenue and a 17% decrease in gross profits when compared to the same period last year. Gross margin was maintained at 42% in the first nine months of 2025 (2024 - 42%) due to product mix and price increases which were offset by increased merchant fees and product discounts. In Q3 2025, BEACN realized a 24% decrease in sales and a 7% decrease in gross profit when compared to the same period last year. The reduction in sales and gross profit compared to the same period last year is attributed to no in-sell of new product in Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024 (BEACN Studio introduction). Removing in-sale figures from 2024, D2C revenue was down 5% vs. the same period last year. Weaker D2C sales are attributed to full implementation of increased USD retail prices across the product range due to US Tariffs. Further information is available from the Company's financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

BEACN further announces Kevin Alexander will transition from his role as a consultant and Director with BEACN to Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Kevin has spent many years in leadership positions where creating successful products, marketing and customer experience content were a constant necessity. This change comes with Craig Fraser resigning as CEO and accepting the role of Chief Product Officer ("CPO"). The co-founders and board of directors agreed this allows Craig the time to focus on product and customer experience while Kevin leads strategy and drives growth.

"I, along with the all the directors are confident this is the right time for this change. Kevin thrives in bringing teams together, and I have worked with him in achieving challenging goals with agility and speed in the past" says Craig Fraser, BEACN CPO and co-founder.

Kevin Alexander adds "It has been a privilege to support BEACN this far. Getting to start in my new role already having experience with the team and business means we do not have to skip a beat. I look forward to helping the BEACN team to focus on what they are great at for this next stage of BEACN's growth." These changes are effective November 19th, 2025. Both Craig and Kevin continue their role as BEACN Board Members.

BEACN (TSXV:BECN), a Victoria BC based consumer electronics company, develops innovative audio equipment, peripherals and technology for gamers, live streamers, and content creators. BEACN is committed to delivering premium products that enable everyone to produce studio-quality content. BEACN's award-winning product ecosystem includes BEACN Mic, BEACN Studio, BEACN Mix and BEACN Mix Create. BEACN is listed on the TSXV under the symbol BEACN.

