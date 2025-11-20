



TOKYO, Nov 20, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo) is an anime exhibition facility dedicated to Japanese anime content, which has developed a passionate fan base both in Japan and abroad. Since its opening, the venue welcomed over 220,000 visitors from around the world. With the concept of rediscovering the appeal of anime, Anime Tokyo station is expanding its presence to Roblox, one of the world's leading immersive platforms, by releasing interactive games that allow players to explore the charm of Japanese anime and the world of Anime Tokyo Station itself. On November 3, 2025, at 3:00p.m. (JST), Anime Tokyo Station will launch ANIME SKILL TCG, a new game that lets player enjoy learning about the anime production process. This release also expands the ANIME OTODAMA map, further enhancing the Anime Tokyo Station experience on Roblox.Come visit Anime Tokyo Station in the metaverse and experience the diverse appeal of Japanese anime through gaming.For more information on how to play the game and upcoming version updates, please visit the ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX special page within the Anime Tokyo Station website.ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX special page: https://animetokyo.jp/en/roblox/Title: ANIME TOKYO STATIONStage 2: ANIME SKILL TCGRelease date: November 3, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. (JST)Platform: Roblox (iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox One)Genre: Party gameURL: https://www.roblox.com/games/85319291338189/ *You will need to download the Roblox app and register an account to access the game.ANIME SKILL TCGThis update introduces the new game, ANIME SKILL TCG. Players can earn coins by exploring town areas and completing mini games. Using these coins to purchase card packs, players can obtain Anime Skill Cards, each themed around a different stage of the anime production process. These cards allow players to learn how anime is made while playing the game. By combining collected cards, players can create Anime Cards that showcase character designs and world settings enhanced with animated effects. Collect a variety of Anime Cards and rediscover the magic of anime! Through the unique game experience only at Anime Tokyo Station - a facility dedicated to sharing the appeal of anime - knowledge and insight about animation are also being shared within Roblox.Location Scouting GameHelp characters in need (production staff) within the game and earn coins! Find and click the designated locations to successfully complete location scouting missions! Take on a variety of location scouting challenges!Collect Anime Skill Cards and Build Your Deck!Anime Skill Cards depict the tools, professions, and creative roles necessary for creating anime. Collecting 12 of these cards and arranging them in sequence to form a deck will represent the anime production process. Plus, by skillfully constructing your deck, you can even unlock high-rarity anime cards!Combine Decks with Unique Cards to Get Anime CardsCombining your deck with two unique cards enables you to create anime cards. Unique cards are rare cards that can occasionally be obtained by purchasing card packs with coins. To create anime cards, you need to acquire two types: Character Cards and World/Theme Cards. When you create an anime card, the character's background story and world settings not depicted on the card will be animated by combining still images, transforming into a special card. Be sure to collect lots of anime cards.ANIME OTODAMA and ANIME SKILL TCG Linked!The map from the game ANIME OTODAMA, previously available at Anime Tokyo Station on Roblox, will now be linked to the new game ANIME SKILL TCG! Aside from being able to travel to the new game ANIME SKILL TCG, players can purchase special items in ANIME OTODAMA that can be used in ANIME SKILL TCG.Information on Version Updates and Release CampaignsFor information on gift campaigns within Roblox and upcoming version updates, please visit the official website and official X account.Special website page: https://animetokyo.jp/en/roblox/Official X account: https://x.com/animetokyo_info (@animetokyo_info)What is Roblox?As of the end of December 2024, Roblox is the world's fastest-growing immersive social platform. It is available in 190 countries and 16 languages, and has roughly 90 million daily active users (as of November 2024). It is particularly popular with young people. Users spend an average of 2.4 hours a day in Roblox, and total play time is on the rise, increasing 24% year-on-year. In Roblox, users can enjoy both gaming and social features. It is particularly popular in the U.S. and Canada, and in Asia, is rapidly growing in Japan and India. Its Japanese user base has grown 56% year-on-year. Roblox is also starting to be used for education, business, and community revitalization, and expectations are high for its continued future expansion.Venue OverviewName: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo) * 4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro StationHours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m. last admission for special exhibitions: 6:30 p.m.)Closed: Mondays*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following dayNew Year's holiday periodMay be closed on other daysPlease check the venue website before coming.Admission fee: FreeWebsite: https://animetokyo.jp/en/SNS:X: https://x.com/animetokyo_info (@animetokyo_info)Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/animetokyostation/ (@animetokyostation)YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJOjGJE5Yiqw3PZ97AVdJw 