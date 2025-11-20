Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Winline Technology, an international provider of EV charging solutions and smart energy solutions, today unveiled its next-generation 240kW IP55 DC charger and a high-performance 60kW power module at EV Charge Show Turkey 2025. The launch marks a significant step in empowering a more efficient and accessible global green charging ecosystem, aligning with the accelerated integration of new-type power systems into national energy strategies worldwide.

The 240kW IP55 DC charger is designed to address key challenges in rapid re-energizing for passenger and commercial electric vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial energy storage scenarios. The exhibition booth attracted significant attention from industry clients and partners, facilitating in-depth discussions and underscoring the growing international recognition of Winline Tech's innovative portfolio.

Redefining the Charging Experience with Ultra-Slim, Silent Design

The flagship Electree Olive 240kW DC Charger features a breakthrough ultra-slim form factor, enabling flexible deployment in space-constrained urban hubs and highway stations. Its innovative air duct design ensures operational noise remains below 65dB, creating a quieter charging environment. Built for durability and efficiency, the charger utilizes fully potted modules and a 304 stainless steel shell to achieve over 96% system conversion efficiency and reliable performance in harsh conditions.

The charger supports liquid-cooled cables for a peak output of 600A, enabling ultra-fast charging compatible with the latest vehicle platforms. It also integrates a 24-inch smart advertising screen, creating a potential revenue stream for operators, and features AI interaction capabilities with a multi-language interface for an enhanced user experience. Compliance with OCPP2.0 and support for diverse payment systems ensure seamless and profitable station operation.

Also, Winline Technology introduced its 60-240kW All-in-One DC Charging Station, built to excel in demanding conditions. With global compatibility, IP55-rated protection, and 96%-efficient potted modules in a compact footprint, this solution reliably combines space efficiency with weather-resistant durability.

The High-Power Heart: Engineered for Performance and Reliability

At the core of advanced charging infrastructure are high-performance power modules. Winline Technology, a pioneer in this field, also introduced the UXR100060, a 60kW power module designed to meet present and future ultra-fast charging demands.

The UXR100060 leverages proprietary single-stage topology to achieve a conversion efficiency of up to 97%. A key innovation is its super standby function, which reduces active power consumption to virtually "0" watts during idle periods, significantly lowering operational costs and energy waste. Its ultra-wide output voltage range ensures compatibility with a broad spectrum of electric vehicles.

For more demanding high-voltage applications, the UXC150030 power module offers an unprecedented 200-1500Vdc ultra-wide voltage range and a peak efficiency of 98.5%. This makes it suitable for photovoltaic systems, energy storage, and heavy-duty applications like mining trucks. Utilizing third-generation semiconductor technology, it guarantees stable operation in extreme temperatures from -40°C to +75°C.

To meet the rapidly growing demand for commercial and industrial energy storage, Winline Tech presents Mars-125KT, a standout product in our high-power energy storage converter series. The 125kW PCS module is defined by three key characteristics: high efficiency and intelligence, application flexibility, and grid-friendliness. It is engineered for a wide range of energy applications, including C&I energy storage, integrated photovoltaic-storage systems, microgrids, and emergency backup power.

In line with our development philosophy of "Endless Innovation, Collection Growth," Winline Tech continues to hone its core technologies and enhance competitiveness. We are committed to driving high-quality growth in the sector through continuous innovation and to supporting the global transition to sustainable energy by introducing our advanced intelligent equipment for new-type power systems to the international market.

Winline Technology will continue its international exhibition tour at Africa EV Mobility Expo 2025 in Casablanca from November 19-22. Information on intelligent and efficient charging solutions will be available at Booth 1A15.

For business inquiries and technical support, please contact overseas@szwinline.com. Learn more at en.szwinline.com.

