KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - EdgePoint Infrastructure ("EdgePoint"), ASEAN's leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company today marked its 5th anniversary by announcing it has reached the milestone of 16,000 sites. EdgePoint's portfolio now comprises 11,080 sites in Indonesia, 3,025 in the Philippines, and 1,900 in Malaysia, with the 16,000th site located in Sumatra. Since its founding in 2020, EdgePoint has built a market leading regional presence by working with all major Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and business partners to deliver scalable digital infrastructure throughout the region. The company's footprint is testament to the EdgePoint approach of lasting relationships, impactful delivery and agility in an ever-developing sector.Suresh Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of EdgePoint Infrastructure, shared, "Our three markets are each at different stages of growth, but they share a common focus where governments and businesses are both prioritizing investments in digital connectivity. Reaching the 16,000-site milestone in five years is a clear reflection of this regional momentum, and it reinforces that EdgePoint is the right partner to support this growth as we deliver efficiently, at speed, and at scale.""These 16,000 sites are a testament of our commitment to always delivering the best. To do this, we maintain deep relationships with our customers ensuring we understand their needs, adopt new technologies and creative solutions, manage lean operations to stay nimble and hire the best in the industry. Looking ahead, we anticipate a significant increase in investments in ASEAN as both public and private sectors accelerate efforts to strengthen digital infrastructure, ensuring economies remain competitive and agile. As the region embraces cloud and AI, robust and sustainable digital infrastructure will be the foundation that enables this next wave of growth. We look forward to finding new ways to work with our customers' ensuring connectivity is accessible to all.Muniff Kamaruddin, Chief Executive Officer of EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd, said, "Our focus in Malaysia will be to continue supporting our partners in advancing 5G rollout and expanding coverage to underserved rural areas, ensuring that no community is left behind in the digital economy. We are also enhancing our capabilities in in-building coverage (IBC) solutions to meet the growing demand for seamless connectivity in high-density urban environments. We are fully committed to playing an active role in strengthening the nation's telecommunications infrastructure and working with all partners in Malaysia to achieve the country's digital hub ambitions."Sidhu added, "I'm particularly proud of our ability to deliver new towers and collocate tenants on our sites. With nearly 26,000 tenants across the 3 countries, this means our infrastructure is also meeting the objective of being shared by the industry. This success also reflects the support of our shareholders, Digital Bridge and ADIA, and the dedication of our people, all united by a shared vision for sustainable growth and delivery excellence. Our corporate philanthropy programs aimed at schools have also impacted the lives of over 7,500 children in the region. As we celebrate these milestones, our focus is on the future, to continue supporting the growth of advanced networks via innovative infrastructure solutions to create new opportunities for businesses, communities, and governments across ASEAN. At EdgePoint, we are driven by the belief that connectivity is not just about networks, but about empowering people and economies to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world."Through its five-year history, EdgePoint has gained recognition across the region, with awards for innovation, customer centricity and service delivery, and leadership. With more than 16,000 sites now operational, EdgePoint Infrastructure remains steadfast in its mission to Building A Connected, Digital ASEAN with fit for purpose infrastructure which meets the needs of the region.ABOUT EDGEPOINT INFRASTRUCTUREEdgePoint Infrastructure is an ASEAN based independent telecommunications infrastructure company that aspires towards Building a Connected, Digital ASEAN. With operations in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, through EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd, PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and EdgePoint Towers Inc. respectively, the company is focused on providing sharable and leading-edge telecom structures, small cells and in-building systems. EdgePoint aims to be an industry leader through scale and innovation, driving operational efficiencies through the adoption of analytics and digital technologies.For more information on EdgePoint, please visit https://edgepointinfra.com/.For Media Inquiries Please Contact:Annushia BalavijendranCommunications, EdgePoint InfrastructureEmail: annushia@edgepointinfra.comJoyce ShaminiConsultant, Narro CommunicationsEmail: joyce@narrocomms.comTimothy GunapalanSenior Executive, Narro CommunicationsEmail: timothy@narrocomms.comSource: EdgePoint InfrastructureCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.