AIRS Medical Continues Swift Expansion Through Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

MUNICH, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRS Medical, known for its award-winning AI-driven MRI solution, SwiftMR , has rapidly emerged as a global force in diagnostic imaging innovation. SwiftMR's enhanced image quality and faster scan speeds have helped improve operations in over 1,300 imaging centers across more than 40 countries.

Building upon this successful expansion, the company has continued to develop new partnerships throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

SwiftMR: To Europe and Beyond

Established in 2024, AIRS Medical Europe GmbH has been steadily spreading SwiftMR's significant efficiency and quality improvements throughout the European healthcare market.

Already, AIRS Medical has nurtured several partnerships in Europe, including:

Germany : Curagita AG

: Spain : HT Medica

: Italy: Radiological Clinical Service and Chiron Salute , part of the Chiron Group

Today, AIRS Medical is excited to share that its reach is growing even further. The company now has customers in the UK, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Poland, Hungary, the UAE, and South Africa, and it anticipates welcoming more partners soon. This momentum highlights the widespread success of SwiftMR across diverse healthcare environments throughout EMEA.

Looking ahead, AIRS Medical is actively preparing for expansion into new markets, aiming to boost reliability, productivity, and value in imaging centers throughout the Netherlands, Romania, and the Balkan countries.

"SwiftMR brings a tangible impact everywhere it goes, seamlessly integrating into a wide variety of healthcare environments," notes Jayden Jung, VP and Managing Director of AIRS Medical Europe GmbH. "We're excited to continue introducing our AI-driven MRI solution to new prospective partners throughout EMEA and around the world."

Enhanced Images Without the Wait

SwiftMR is a deep learning technology that reconstructs images up to 50% faster1 than conventional scans while improving rather than sacrificing image quality. It integrates smoothly into existing workflows and is compatible with all major MRI vendors, making it a universal solution for institutions of all sizes and fleets of all field strengths2.

Powered by AI, SwiftMR's faster scan times and higher image quality bring several impactful benefits to diagnostic imaging centers:

Streamlined operations and more flexible scheduling

and more flexible scheduling Improved comfort for patients; especially helpful for those with pain or claustrophobia

for patients; especially helpful for those with pain or claustrophobia Modernization of legacy and low-field machines

of legacy and low-field machines Optimized revenue opportunities thanks to increased patient throughput

About AIRS Medical

AIRS Medical is a recognized leader in AI-powered diagnostic imaging and has been named one of the world's top digital health companies . The company's flagship product, SwiftMR, has earned multiple awards3,4 for its speed in MRI , and the team behind it has been celebrated as innovators in AI . Driven by a mission to expand access to preventive healthcare, AIRS Medical is at the forefront of MRI efficiency, enabling imaging centers to serve more patients and deliver essential care to their communities.

To learn more about AIRS Medical, visit https://airsmed.com/en/ .

Ashley Guidace

AIRS Medical

VP of Global Marketing

ashley.guidace@airsmed.com

1 Actual scan time varies by scanner model, sequence, and clinical protocol.

2Supported body parts, pulse sequence, field strength, patient population and MRI manufacturers may vary by country.

3 AIRS Medical Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Reducing MRI Equipment's Exam Wait Times with Its SwiftMR Technology

4 World's Best Digital Health Companies 2024

