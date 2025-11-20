This release includes business updates and unaudited interim financial results for the three months ("Q3", "Q3 2025" or the "Quarter") and nine months ("9M 2025") ended September 30, 2025 of Cool Company Ltd. ("CoolCo" or the "Company").

Quarterly Highlights and Subsequent Events

Generated total operating revenues of $86.3 million for Q3, compared to $85.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 ("Q2" or "Q2 2025");

Net income of $10.8 1 million for Q3, compared to $11.9 1 million for Q2, with the decrease primarily due to higher non-recurring legal expenses during Q3;

million for Q3, compared to $11.9 million for Q2, with the decrease primarily due to higher non-recurring legal expenses during Q3; Achieved average Time Charter Equivalent Earnings ("TCE") 2 of $70,500 per day for Q3, compared to $69,900 per day for Q2;

of $70,500 per day for Q3, compared to $69,900 per day for Q2; Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $52.6 million for Q3, compared to $56.5 million for Q2;

of $52.6 million for Q3, compared to $56.5 million for Q2; Commenced a three-year floating-rate charter on a redelivered vessel during the Quarter;

Completed the drydocks for two vessels during the Quarter;

Announced board approval of, and entry into an agreement for, a merger of CoolCo with a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary of EPS Ventures Ltd ("EPS").

Financial Highlights

The table below sets forth certain key financial information for Q3 2025, Q2 2025, Q3 2024 and the nine months ended September 30, 2025 ("9M 2025") and 2024 ("9M 2024").

(in thousands of $, except average daily TCE) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 9M 2025 9M 2024 Time and voyage charter revenues 81,733 81,154 77,745 244,026 232,856 Total operating revenues 86,311 85,475 82,434 257,332 253,931 Operating income 32,554 37,046 38,948 104,191 124,406 Net income1 10,847 11,858 8,124 31,777 71,414 Adjusted EBITDA2 52,618 56,547 53,722 162,567 167,942 Average daily TCE2 (to the closest $100) 70,500 69,900 81,600 70,300 79,000

1 Net income includes a mark-to-market net gain on interest rate swaps amounting to $0.6 million for Q3 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million for Q2 2025, of which $0.9 million was an unrealized loss for Q3 2025 compared to an unrealized loss of $3.6 million for Q2 2025. 2 Refer to 'Appendix A Non-GAAP financial measures and definitions', for definitions of this measure and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure.

Operational Review

CoolCo's fleet maintained strong performance in the Quarter, achieving a 91% fleet utilization during Q3 2025 (Q2 2025: 94%). During the Quarter, the Kool Boreas and Kool Firn completed their respective drydocks. The Kool Boreas also received LNGE upgrades which included a high-capacity sub-cooler retrofit and various other performance enhancements.

Financing and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2025, CoolCo had cash and cash equivalents of $117.6 million and total short and long-term debt, net of deferred finance charges, amounting to $1,373.0 million. Total Contractual Debt2 stood at $1,387.8 million, which is comprised of $418.6 million in respect of the Senior Secured Reducing Revolving Credit Facility (the "RRCF") maturing in December 2029, $591.1 million in respect of our upsized term loan facility (the "upsized TLF May 2029") maturing in May 2029, and sale and leaseback financing arrangements in respect of the Kool Tiger, amounting to $174.0 million maturing in October 2034 and GAIL Sagar, amounting to $204.1 million maturing in January 2039.

Corporate and Other Matters

On September 29, 2025, the Company announced board approval of, and entry into an agreement for (the "Merger Agreement"), a merger of CoolCo with a newly formed, wholly owned Subsidiary of EPS (the "Merger Sub"). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, and subject to the terms and conditions thereof, EPS will acquire all of the outstanding shares of CoolCo that are not already held by EPS in exchange for $9.65 in cash per common share. The transaction will be implemented through a merger of Merger Sub with and into CoolCo. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 or the first quarter of 2026, subject to the receipt of the Required Shareholder Approval and the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions each as described in the Merger Agreement.

After the consummation of the merger, the Company's shares will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and Euronext Growth Oslo.

The Company previously initiated purchases under its share repurchase program, announced in April 2025, to repurchase up to 7,000,000 shares for a total amount of up to $40 million through the end of 2026.

Under the Company's share repurchase program, the Company purchased a total of 858,689 shares at an average price of $5.77 per share, for the period from April 7, 2025 through August 15, 2025. Since then, the Company has terminated its stock repurchase program due to its entry into the Merger Agreement.

As of November 14, 2025, CoolCo had 52,868,029 shares issued and outstanding, excluding the 858,689 treasury shares held by the Company (as a result of the share repurchases). Of the outstanding shares, 31,354,390 (59.3%) shares were owned by EPS and 21,513,639 (40.7%) shares were owned by other investors in the public markets.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any other written or oral statements made by us in connection with this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of and made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including statements that address activities and events that will, should, could, are expected to or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "project," "plan," "potential," "scheduled", "on-track", "will," "may," "should," "expect," "could," "would," "predict," "propose," "continue," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to the timing and expected completion of the merger with EPS, industry and business trends, outlook and prospects, expected trends in the shipping and chartering market, scheduled run-rate of LNG production, expectations about prospects for the market, charters and terms thereof including start dates and charter rates, expected drydockings including the timing, number and duration thereof, our liquidity, our share buyback program and other non-historical statements.

The forward-looking statements in this document are based upon management's current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and factors that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, and that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including:

general economic, political and business conditions, including the impact of sanctions and other measures;

general LNG market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values;

changes in demand in the LNG shipping industry, including the market for our vessels;

changes in the supply of LNG vessels, including whether older vessels leave the market as and when expected;

our ability to successfully employ our vessels and the rates we are able to achieve;

changes in our operating expenses, including fuel or cooling down prices and lay-up costs when vessels are not on charter, drydocking and insurance costs;

the timing and duration of drydocking and whether vessels upgrades deliver expected results;

the timing of LNG projects coming on line and the impact on supply and demand;

compliance with, and our liabilities under, governmental, tax, environmental and safety laws and regulations;

risks related to climate-change, including climate-change or greenhouse gas related legislation or regulations and the impact on our business from physical climate-change related to changes in weather patterns, and the potential impact of new regulations relating to climate-change and the potential impact on the demand for the LNG shipping industry;

changes in governmental regulation, tax and trade matters and tariff policies actions taken by regulatory authorities and the impact on our industry and business;

potential disruption of shipping routes and demand due to accidents, piracy or political events and/or instability, including the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and changes in political leadership in the US and other countries;

vessel breakdowns and instances of loss of hire;

vessel underperformance and related warranty claims;

our access to financing and ability to repay or refinance our facilities;

continued borrowing availability under our credit facilities and compliance with the financial covenants therein;

fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates;

potential conflicts of interest involving our significant shareholders;

information system failures, cyber incidents or breaches in security;

relating to the merger with EPS and other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, including conditions to completion and the timing of completion; and

other risks indicated in the risk factors included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with and submissions to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statement included in this report should not be construed as exhaustive. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Responsibility Statement

We confirm that, to the best of our knowledge, the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2025, which have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (US GAAP) give a true and fair view of the Company's consolidated assets, liabilities, financial position and results of operations. To the best of our knowledge, the financial report for the period ended September 30, 2025 includes a fair review of important events that have occurred during the period and their impact on the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, the principal risks and uncertainties, and major related party transactions.

Cool Company Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the three months ended For the nine months ended (in thousands of $) Jul-Sep 2025 Apr-Jun 2025 Jul-Sep 2024 Jan-Sep 2025 Jan-Sep 2024 Time and voyage charter revenues 81,733 81,154 77,745 244,026 232,856 Vessel and other management fee revenues 872 636 767 2,251 8,169 Amortization of intangible assets and liabilities charter agreements, net 3,706 3,685 3,922 11,055 12,906 Total operating revenues 86,311 85,475 82,434 257,332 253,931 Vessel operating expenses (19,467 (18,829 (17,950 (57,315 (52,581 Voyage, charter hire and commission expenses, net (2,969 (2,069 (1,179 (9,599 (3,518 Administrative expenses (7,551 (4,345 (5,661 (16,796 (16,984 Depreciation and amortization (23,770 (23,186 (18,696 (69,431 (56,442 Total operating expenses (53,757 (48,429 (43,486 (153,141 (129,525 Operating income 32,554 37,046 38,948 104,191 124,406 Financial income/(expense): Interest income 1,122 1,202 1,186 3,869 4,248 Interest expense (22,966 (23,136 (18,825 (69,194 (57,683 Gains/(losses) on derivative instruments 557 (2,206 (12,485 (5,498 2,881 Other financial items, net (333 (880 (533 (1,246 (1,985 Financial expenses, net (21,620 (25,020 (30,657 (72,069 (52,539 Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests 10,934 12,026 8,291 32,122 71,867 Income taxes, net (87 (168 (167 (345 (453 Net income 10,847 11,858 8,124 31,777 71,414 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 25 (624 Net income attributable to the Owners of Cool Company Ltd. 10,847 11,858 8,149 31,777 70,790 Net income attributable to: Owners of Cool Company Ltd. 10,847 11,858 8,149 31,777 70,790 Non-controlling interests (25 624 Net income 10,847 11,858 8,124 31,777 71,414

Cool Company Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets At September 30, At December 31, (in thousands of $, except number of shares) 2025 2024 (Audited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 117,646 165,274 Trade receivable and other current assets 15,268 7,643 Inventories 5,427 3,666 Intangible assets, net 340 629 Total current assets 138,681 177,212 Non-current assets Restricted cash 507 446 Intangible assets, net 5,852 7,469 Newbuildings 105,668 Vessels and equipment, net 2,159,256 1,939,626 Other non-current assets 5,996 12,715 Total assets 2,310,292 2,243,136 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt 77,968 141,996 Trade payable and other current liabilities 85,299 101,734 Total current liabilities 163,267 243,730 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 1,295,053 1,163,879 Other non-current liabilities 61,916 74,027 Total liabilities 1,520,236 1,481,636 Equity Owners' equity includes 52,868,029 (2024: 53,726,718) common shares of $1.00 each, issued and outstanding 790,056 761,500 Total equity 790,056 761,500 Total liabilities and equity 2,310,292 2,243,136

Cool Company Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of $) Jan-Sep 2025 Jan-Sep 2024 Operating activities Net income 31,777 71,414 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expenses 69,431 56,442 Amortization of intangible assets and liabilities arising from charter agreements, net (11,055 (12,906 Amortization of deferred charges and fair value adjustments 2,660 2,899 Drydocking expenditure (27,717 (14,636 Compensation cost related to share-based payment, net 1,750 1,640 Change in fair value of derivative instruments 9,708 6,356 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (6,302 5,450 Inventories (1,761 2,750 Other current and other non-current assets (886 (3,655 Amounts due from (to) related parties 511 (479 Trade accounts payable 2,720 584 Accrued expenses 9,961 (7,545 Other current and non-current liabilities (13,325 6,096 Net cash provided by operating activities 67,472 114,410 Investing activities Additions to vessels and equipment (31,911 (15,085 Additions to newbuildings (139,779 (23,391 Additions to intangible assets (132 Net cash used in investing activities (171,690 (38,608 Financing activities Proceeds from short-term and long-term debt 135,892 74,848 Repayments of short-term and long-term debt (69,747 (72,513 Financing arrangement fees and other costs (4,523 (4,830 Cash dividends paid (66,054 Purchase of treasury shares (4,971 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 56,651 (68,549 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (47,567 7,253 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 165,720 137,338 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 118,153 144,591

Cool Company Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (in thousands of $, except number of shares) Number of common shares Owners' Share Capital Treasury shares Additional Paid-in Capital(1) Retained Earnings Owners' Equity Non- controlling Interests(2) Total Equity Consolidated balance at December 31, 2024 (audited) 53,726,718 53,727 510,780 196,993 761,500 761,500 Net income 31,777 31,777 31,777 Share based payments contribution 1,773 1,773 1,773 Forfeitures of share based compensation (23) (23) (23) Purchase of treasury shares (858,689) (4,971) (4,971) (4,971) Consolidated balance at September 30, 2025 52,868,029 53,727 (4,971) 512,530 228,770 790,056 790,056

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands of $, except number of shares) Number of common shares Owners' Share Capital Additional Paid-in Capital(1) Retained Earnings Owners' Equity Non- controlling Interests Total Equity Consolidated balance at December 31, 2023 (audited) 53,702,846 53,703 509,327 172,960 735,990 70,590 806,580 Net income 70,790 70,790 624 71,414 Share based payments contribution 1,773 1,773 1,773 Forfeitures of share based compensation (133) (133) (133) Dividends (66,054) (66,054) (66,054) Consolidated balance at September 30, 2024 53,702,846 53,703 510,967 177,696 742,366 71,214 813,580

(1) Additional paid-in capital refers to the amount of capital contributed or paid-in over and above the par value of the Company's issued share capital. (2) On November 14, 2024, the Company exercised its options to repurchase Kool Ice and Kool Kelvin from the financing lessor SPVs. After exercising the repurchase options, the Company no longer held a variable interest in the lessor SPVs and therefore the Company deconsolidated the lessor SPVs from its financial results. As a result, the equity attributable to lessor SPVs included within non-controlling interests has been deconsolidated.

Appendix A Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics Arising from How Management Monitors the Business

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with US generally accepted accounting principles (US GAAP), this earnings release and the associated investor presentation and discussion contain references to the non-GAAP financial measures which are included in the table below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business and measuring our performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with US GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not uniformly defined by all companies, and may not be comparable with similar titles, measures and disclosures used by other companies. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the closest US GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated.

Non-GAAP measure Closest equivalent US GAAP measure Adjustments to reconcile to primary financial statements prepared under US GAAP Rationale for presentation of the non-GAAP measure Performance Measures Adjusted EBITDA Net income +/-Income taxes, net Depreciation and amortization +/- Net financial expense, representing: Interest income, Interest expense,(Gains)/losses on derivative instruments and Other financial items, net +/- Amortization of intangible assets and liabilities charter agreements, net +/- Other non-operating income Increases the comparability of total business performance from period to period and against the performance of other companies by removing the impact of other non-operating income, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and liabilities charter agreements, net, financing and income tax. Average daily TCE Time and voyage charter revenues Voyage, charter hire and commission expenses, net The above total is then divided by calendar days less scheduled off-hire days. Measure of the average daily net revenue performance of a vessel. Standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in the vessel's net revenue performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e. spot charters, time charters and bareboat charters) under which the vessel may be employed between the periods. Assists management in making decisions regarding the deployment and utilization of its fleet and in evaluating financial performance. Liquidity measures Total Contractual Debt Total debt (current and non-current), net of deferred finance charges Deferred finance charges Contractual debt represents our actual debt obligations under our various financing arrangements. We believe that this measure enables investors and users of our financial statements to assess our liquidity and the split of our debt (current and non-current) based on our underlying contractual obligations.

Reconciliations Performance Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended (in thousands of $) Jul-Sep 2025 Apr-Jun 2025 Jul-Sep 2024 Net income 10,847 11,858 8,124 Income taxes, net 87 168 167 Depreciation and amortization 23,770 23,186 18,696 Interest income (1,122) (1,202) (1,186) Interest expense 22,966 23,136 18,825 Other financial items, net 333 880 533 (Gains)/losses on derivative instruments (557) 2,206 12,485 Amortization of intangible assets and liabilities charter agreements, net (3,706) (3,685) (3,922) Adjusted EBITDA 52,618 56,547 53,722

For the nine months ended (in thousands of $) Jan-Sep 2025 Jan-Sep 2024 Net income 31,777 71,414 Income taxes, net 345 453 Depreciation and amortization 69,431 56,442 Interest income (3,869) (4,248) Interest expense 69,194 57,683 Other financial items, net 1,246 1,985 Losses/(gains) on derivative instruments 5,498 (2,881) Amortization of intangible assets and liabilities charter agreements, net (11,055) (12,906) Adjusted EBITDA 162,567 167,942

Average daily TCE

For the three months ended (in thousands of $, except number of days and average daily TCE) Jul-Sep 2025 Apr-Jun 2025 Jul-Sep 2024 Time and voyage charter revenues 81,733 81,154 77,745 Voyage, charter hire and commission expenses, net (2,969 (2,069 (1,179 Time and voyage charter revenues, net 78,764 79,085 76,566 Calendar days less scheduled off-hire days 1,117 1,132 938 Average daily TCE (to the closest $100) 70,500 69,900 81,600

For the nine months ended (in thousands of $, except number of days and average daily TCE) Jan-Sep 2025 Jan-Sep 2024 Time and voyage charter revenues 244,026 232,856 Voyage, charter hire and commission expenses, net (9,599 (3,518 Time and voyage charter revenues, net 234,427 229,338 Calendar days less scheduled off-hire days 3,334 2,902 Average daily TCE (to the closest $100) 70,300 79,000

Reconciliations Liquidity measures

Total Contractual Debt

(in thousands of $) At September 30, 2025 At December 31, 2024 Total debt (current and non-current), net of deferred finance charges 1,373,021 1,305,875 Add: Deferred finance charges 14,816 15,815 Total Contractual Debt 1,387,837 1,321,690

Other definitions

Contracted Revenue Backlog

Contracted revenue backlog is defined as the contracted daily charter rate for each vessel multiplied by the number of scheduled hire days for the remaining contract term. Contracted revenue backlog is not intended to represent Adjusted EBITDA or future cashflows that will be generated from these contracts. This measure should be seen as a supplement to and not a substitute for our US GAAP measures of performance.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251119259833/en/

