Corbion unveils BRIGHT 2030 strategy to lead in sustainable specialty food-ingredients; outlining its strategic path and medium-term financial targets

Corbion, the Amsterdam-listed sustainable food-ingredients company that champions preservation through application of science, will hold its Capital Markets Day for analysts and investors via live webcast and in-person in Gorinchem, the Netherlands today. Corbion management will present its strategy for the period 2026-2030: BRIGHT 2030, a new strategy designed to lead the way in sustainable specialty food ingredients for preservation and nutrition.

BRIGHT 2030: Key strategic priorities

Accelerate clean-label preservation and formulation in food, responding to increasing consumer demand for transparency and natural solutions

Expand algal fermentation beyond omega-3 oils, unlocking new opportunities in pet food and human nutrition

Foster growth in Biomedical Polymers, reinforcing Corbion's presence in high-value healthcare applications

Strategic ownership review of the PLA portfolio initiated

Financial objectives 2026-2028:

Organic sales growth: 3-6% p.a. Adjusted EBITDA margin by 2028: ~18% Cumulative Free Cash flow (2026-2028): € 270 million



Commenting on today's CMD, Olivier Rigaud, CEO, added, "Corbion has transformed over the past five years, investing in capacities, shaping and growing our portfolio toward natural ingredients, and strengthening our competitive position. Today, we stand ready to harvest the benefits of those investments. BRIGHT 2030 is about sharpening our focus and accelerating innovation and growth where we can make the biggest impact. Building on five years of growth and margin improvement, we are ready to lead in sustainable solutions for food preservation and nutrition while driving profitable top and bottom-line growth. Our focus on natural food-preservation and nutrition-enhancing ingredients positions us well to win in markets where demand for sustainable, clean-label food solutions is accelerating. With disciplined capital allocation, our focus on optimizing our end-to-end supply chain, and a clear roadmap for BRIGHT 2030, we are committed to delivering superior value for our customers and shareholders."

