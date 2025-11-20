Smartee Denti-Technology: Smartee Deepens Its Strategy for Central Asia and Russia in 2025

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology is reinforcing its international footprint with a focused strategy in Central Asia and Russia for 2025, cementing its position as a global leader in clear aligner and digital orthodontic technologies.

This year, Smartee showcased its innovative orthodontic solutions at major regional exhibitions, including Dental Salon Moscow (April), Kazdent Expo Almaty and IDECA Tashkent (May), and Dental Expo Moscow and CADEX Almaty (September-October). These events underscored Smartee's expertise in digital orthodontics, highlighting its commitment to empowering clinicians through advanced, evidence-based treatment solutions.

In addition to its exhibition presence, Smartee continued its educational mission by hosting the GS Mandibular Repositioning Academic Forum in Almaty. The forum featured in-depth training sessions and live case discussions, offering local orthodontists insights into Smartee's pioneering approach to mandibular repositioning and functional orthodontic therapy. This initiative strengthened professional ties and solidified Smartee's role in advancing clinical practices in the region.

As demand for digital orthodontics grows across Central Asia and Russia, Smartee is developing a robust localized service ecosystem that combines clinical education, technical support, and digital innovation. This strategic initiative will allow Smartee to better serve clinicians and patients in emerging markets while contributing to the global adoption of clear aligner therapy.

"Our vision is to empower orthodontic professionals around the world by fostering continuous innovation and collaboration," said Mr. Garie Zhou, Director of International Business and Business Development Department in Smartee. "Central Asia represents a vital growth area, where we aim to share China's digital orthodontic expertise with the world."

With operations now spanning 57 countries and regions, Smartee is committed to making intelligent, patient-centered orthodontic care accessible globally through technology, partnership, and education.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827338/image_5022954_33303435.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827339/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827340/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827341/3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartee-deepens-its-strategy-for-central-asia-and-russia-in-2025-302621342.html