Klondaika, a cornerstone of Latvia's entertainment and leisure landscape, is proud to announce two significant new strategic sponsorships, further solidifying its commitment to fostering community spirit and supporting diverse cultural pastimes. The company is teaming up as a key sponsor for the widely popular "Liela viktorina" (The Big Quiz) series of engaging events. In a distinct second partnership, Klondaika is also sponsoring a team of fishing experts, an agreement which includes brand integration into a new adventure television show titled "Lidakas un legendas. KURZEM" (Pikes and Legends).





These initiatives represent a thoughtfully expanded sponsorship portfolio, moving beyond traditional entertainment to connect with Latvians through their shared passions, hobbies, and interests.

A New Hub for Intellectual Entertainment

The first partnership sees Klondaika joining forces with "Liela viktorina," a beloved entertainment format that challenges participants in both online and offline quiz events. This collaboration is designed to create a new home for intellectual and social fun, bringing people together for an evening of friendly, witty competition.

The quiz series, which playfully invites "everyone who is smarter than me" ("Pasakums visiem, kuri ir gudraki par mani"), aligns perfectly with Klondaika's mission to provide dynamic and social leisure experiences. The sponsorship was recently celebrated with a highly successful live event at the Klondaika Purvciems venue, which saw teams gather for a spirited challenge. This partnership transforms Klondaika's venues into vibrant community hubs, where guests can enjoy a high-quality social atmosphere. This move is part of a broader strategy, as Klondaika offers a wide range of entertainment options designed to cater to a multitude of tastes, from high-energy gaming to relaxed, social gatherings.

Celebrating Latvian Lifestyle and Nature

In a distinct move that highlights the brand's versatility, Klondaika has also embarked on a major sponsorship of a new television show dedicated to fishing. This brand integration partnership with the "Lidakas un legendas. KURZEM" adventure series connects Klondaika with one of Latvia's most passionate and dedicated communities: anglers and outdoor enthusiasts.

This sponsorship goes beyond simple advertising, weaving the Klondaika brand into the narrative of the show itself, which explores the rich fishing culture and natural beauty of the Kurzeme region. The collaboration, already featured in publications like Copeslietas.lv, demonstrates Klondaika's authentic interest in supporting niche hobbies and celebrating the Latvian lifestyle. It's a strategic decision to engage with audiences in the spaces where their passions lie, whether that's in a vibrant café or on the serene banks of a river.

A Dual Strategy for Deeper Engagement

Together, these two sponsorships illustrate Klondaika's dynamic and multifaceted community engagement strategy. On one hand, the brand is fostering urban, social, and intellectual entertainment through its "Liela viktorina" events. On the other, it is celebrating the national pastime of fishing, synonymous with nature, patience, and adventure.

This dual approach underscores a deep understanding of its audience, recognizing that modern entertainment consumers seek a variety of experiences. By investing in both cerebral challenges and rugged lifestyle programming, Klondaika is building connections that are both broad and deep. These initiatives are more than just sponsorships; they are a direct investment in the cultural and social fabric of Latvia, creating more opportunities for people to connect, compete, and share their passions.

As these partnerships develop, audiences can expect more exciting live quiz events and engaging content from the fishing series. To stay informed on all upcoming events and brand news, visit the official Klondaika website.

About Klondaika

Klondaika is a leading and long-standing provider of entertainment and leisure in Latvia. Renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and responsible entertainment, Klondaika operates a wide network of venues that offer state-of-the-art gaming, comfortable lounges, and premium hospitality, including the popular "Klondaika cafe" brand. With a firm belief in community engagement, Klondaika continuously seeks to enrich the Latvian cultural landscape by supporting a diverse arrayof local events, sports, and lifestyle projects.

