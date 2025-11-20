DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 20-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 410.20p Highest price paid per share: 401.60p Lowest price paid per share: 405.8119p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,118,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,927,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 405.8119

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 556 406.00 08:00:31 00030328173TRDU0 XLON 571 406.00 08:08:55 00030328225TRDU0 XLON 547 406.00 08:08:55 00030328226TRDU0 XLON 586 407.00 08:30:54 00030328389TRDU0 XLON 592 407.00 08:38:44 00030328423TRDU0 XLON 406.00 08:39:21 00030328425TRDU0 XLON 22 1,144 406.00 08:39:21 00030328426TRDU0 XLON 525 403.60 08:47:30 00030328465TRDU0 XLON 524 404.60 09:07:45 00030328611TRDU0 XLON 337 404.20 09:08:35 00030328616TRDU0 XLON 515 403.40 09:09:23 00030328619TRDU0 XLON 561 405.20 09:23:51 00030328684TRDU0 XLON 564 405.20 09:30:34 00030328765TRDU0 XLON 574 405.60 09:37:17 00030328825TRDU0 XLON 1,599 405.20 09:37:17 00030328826TRDU0 XLON 576 405.20 09:57:52 00030328935TRDU0 XLON 405.20 10:12:18 00030329009TRDU0 XLON 19 405.20 10:12:18 00030329010TRDU0 XLON 19 507 405.20 10:12:18 00030329011TRDU0 XLON 405.00 10:20:57 00030329051TRDU0 XLON 6 862 405.40 10:34:25 00030329188TRDU0 XLON 1,268 405.40 10:34:25 00030329189TRDU0 XLON 816 404.80 10:39:42 00030329211TRDU0 XLON

