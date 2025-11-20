Anzeige
Europa im Fokus: Die Lage spitzt sich zu - und ein Player profitiert
Dow Jones News
20.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      410.20p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      401.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      405.8119p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,118,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,927,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 405.8119

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased      price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                       (GBp share) 
 
 
                                          556 406.00    08:00:31        00030328173TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          571 406.00    08:08:55        00030328225TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          547 406.00    08:08:55        00030328226TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          586 407.00    08:30:54        00030328389TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          592 407.00    08:38:44        00030328423TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             406.00    08:39:21        00030328425TRDU0    XLON 
22 
 
 
                                       1,144 406.00    08:39:21        00030328426TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          525 403.60    08:47:30        00030328465TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          524 404.60    09:07:45        00030328611TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          337 404.20    09:08:35        00030328616TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          515 403.40    09:09:23        00030328619TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          561 405.20    09:23:51        00030328684TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          564 405.20    09:30:34        00030328765TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          574 405.60    09:37:17        00030328825TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,599 405.20    09:37:17        00030328826TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          576 405.20    09:57:52        00030328935TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             405.20    10:12:18        00030329009TRDU0    XLON 
19 
 
 
                                             405.20    10:12:18        00030329010TRDU0    XLON 
19 
 
 
                                          507 405.20    10:12:18        00030329011TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              405.00    10:20:57        00030329051TRDU0    XLON 
6 
 
 
                                          862 405.40    10:34:25        00030329188TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,268 405.40    10:34:25        00030329189TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          816 404.80    10:39:42        00030329211TRDU0    XLON

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1,054 404.80    11:15:00        00030329576TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,119 404.40    11:16:09        00030329587TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          534 404.00    11:31:19        00030329689TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          380 403.80    11:31:19        00030329696TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          148 403.80    11:31:19        00030329697TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          529 404.40    11:51:24        00030329833TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          151 404.40    11:54:46        00030329854TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          385 404.40    11:54:46        00030329855TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          516 404.40    11:54:46        00030329856TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          541 404.40    12:12:51        00030329916TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          527 404.20    12:21:13        00030329957TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          554 404.20    12:23:07        00030329980TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          523 403.80    12:27:45        00030330008TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          179 403.60    12:27:46        00030330013TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          519 403.60    12:45:36        00030330618TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,000 403.20    12:51:44        00030330717TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          423 403.00    12:51:44        00030330718TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          146 403.00    12:51:44        00030330719TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          526 401.60    13:01:21        00030330756TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             402.20    13:18:58        00030330861TRDU0    XLON 
38 
 
 
                                          143 402.20    13:18:58        00030330862TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          432 402.20    13:18:58        00030330863TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          584 402.20    13:26:27        00030330932TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          318 402.00    13:32:47        00030330984TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          217 402.00    13:34:35        00030330996TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          228 402.00    13:34:35        00030330997TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          671 402.00    13:34:35        00030330998TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             402.00    13:34:37        00030330999TRDU0    XLON 
30 
 
 
                                             401.60    13:34:37        00030331000TRDU0    XLON 
65 
 
 
                                          507 402.60    13:48:17        00030331127TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          358 402.60    13:48:30        00030331128TRDU0    XLON

