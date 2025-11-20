THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT DIRECTED AT OR INTENDED TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO PERSONS WHO ARE CITIZEN OR RESIDENT OF OR LOCATED IN SWITZERLAND, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE EXTENSION OF AVAILABILITY OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WOULD BREACH ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION OF OR WOULD REQUIRE ANY REGISTRATION OR LICENCING WITHIN SUCH JURISDICTION.

Regulated information1

Materialise NV (Euronext Nasdaq: MTLS), a global leader in 3D-printed medical devices and software, and a pioneer in additive manufacturing software and services, today announced the start of its additional listing of its ordinary shares on Euronext Brussels, to complement the existing Nasdaq listing of its American depositary shares (ADSs) representing ordinary shares. The additional listing and trading of the Materialise shares on Euronext Brussels will commence today, November 20, 2025.

KBC Securities has acted as the listing agent, Freshfields as legal advisor under Belgian law and Fenwick as legal advisor under US law, and Euroclear has been appointed as issuer Central Securities Depository (CSD), for Materialise's listing on Euronext Brussels.

Founders

In support of the listing of Materialise's shares on Euronext Brussels, Fried Vancraen and Hilde Ingelaere, the founders of Materialise, have entered into a trading arrangement for the purpose of selling up to 590,000 shares (approximately 1% of the company's total outstanding shares) in ordinary brokerage transactions over Euronext Brussels. No public offering will be made. As the founders intend to maintain their ownership interest in Materialise, the founders have purchased and may continue to purchase ADSs in ordinary brokerage transactions over Nasdaq under the trading arrangement in anticipation of sales activity under the trading arrangement.

The founders remain dedicated to the company's continuity, growth, and long-term success.

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

In application of article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the Transparency Law) and taking into account the satisfaction of the condition precedents to the resolutions taken by the company's extraordinary general shareholders' meeting held on November 14, 2025, Materialise publishes the below information following the admission of its shares to trading on Euronext Brussels:

Total capital: €4,487,050.49

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 59,067,186 (all shares)

Total number of voting rights: 90,712,021.00 (all attaching to shares)

Total number of rights to subscribe for securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 350,000 subscription rights, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total of 350,000 shares which upon their issuance would each carry one voting right, it being noted that a double voting right may attach to such shares over time (see below).

The total number of voting rights differs from the total number of securities carrying voting rights due to the double voting right attaching to certain shares, which was introduced by the extraordinary general meeting on November 14, 2025 and has become effective upon the admission to trading of the shares on Euronext Brussels.

Pursuant to the Transparency Law, a notification to the company (investors@materialise.com) and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the company.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates more than three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services that empower sustainable 3D printing applications. Our open, secure, and flexible end-to-end solutions enable industrial manufacturing and mass personalization in various industries including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, eyewear, art and design, wearables, and consumer goods. Headquartered in Belgium and with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the world's largest and most complete 3D printing facilities.

Contacts:

Media Contact

Kristof Sehmke

Kristof.sehmke@materialise.be