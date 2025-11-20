European climate tech leader scales real-time operations across millions of devices with InfluxData's high-performance time series database

InfluxData, creator of the leading time series database InfluxDB, today announced that tado°, a European leader in smart home climate management, is using InfluxDB 3 to power real-time data infrastructure across its connected devices. Installed in more than one million homes and managing over five million smart thermostats, tado° relies on InfluxDB 3 to process billions of time series records daily, advancing its mission to provide smart, sustainable heating that gives users greater control over their energy use and comfort.

"Performance and reliability are crucial for our connected devices and customer experience," said Luka Giorgadze, Head of Engineering at tado°. "With millions of smart thermostats continuously sending data, InfluxDB 3 gives us the speed and performance we need to access, analyze, and visualize that data instantly. Every second matters whether our support teams are troubleshooting or when customers are exploring their data in the tado° app."

tado° collects extensive telemetry from its network of smart thermostats, including temperature, humidity, weather conditions, and water flow rate to optimize heating and cooling efficiency. Each device reports dozens of data points per hour with millisecond-level precision, generating over two billion records per day across nearly six million devices. InfluxDB 3 continuously ingests, stores, and enables analysis of this telemetry in real time, turning raw IoT data into actionable insights that power the tado° app, help reduce emissions, and support analytics for system reliability and health.

tado° first adopted InfluxDB Cloud eight years ago to handle the precision and scale required to process millions of continuous data streams from its connected thermostats. As its device footprint and data volumes grew, the company migrated to InfluxDB 3 for its high-performance capabilities, including real-time analytics, low-cost object storage, and unlimited cardinality, to manage high-velocity, high-resolution data across millions of homes. Running on InfluxDB Cloud Dedicated, InfluxDB 3's fully managed service, tado° now benefits from faster queries, elastic storage, and reduced operational overhead, providing a resilient foundation for its growing platform and customer base across Europe.

"tado° is operating at the scale and precision that defines modern IoT workloads," said Dean Sheehan, EMEA Field Chief Technology Officer at InfluxData. "By using InfluxDB 3 to process billions of time series data points in real time, tado° has built a high-performance foundation that enables faster insights, better energy optimization, and a more sustainable connected future."

About tado°

tado° is Europe's leading home energy management company, helping households take control of their energy use and cut costs no matter what heating or energy systems they use. Founded in Munich in 2011, tado° combines hardware, intelligent software and services into one easy-to-use platform.

tado° offers simple and efficient home climate management, intelligent electric vehicle charging, photovoltaic integration and dynamic energy tariffs all while automatically shifting electricity consumption to the cheapest and greenest hours of the day.

tado°'s vision is clear: energy in sync with nature.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series database used by millions of developers building real-time systems. InfluxDB captures and analyzes massive streams of high-resolution data, giving AI models the context for predictive maintenance and anomaly detection so systems can detect, alert, and adapt as conditions change. Built for high performance at any scale and in any environment, InfluxDB delivers the speed and flexibility developers need to manage today's most demanding workloads. InfluxData is a remote-first company with a globally distributed team. Learn more at www.influxdata.com.

