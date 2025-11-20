We propose textiles and products utilising original materials developed by our Materials Division specifically to address environmental, health, and heat countermeasures, primarily within the sports and outdoor sectors.

Yagi Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7460) (https://www.yaginet.co.jp/en/index.html) will be exhibiting for the first time at ISPO Munich, held in Munich, Germany, over three days from Sunday 30th November to Tuesday 2nd December this year.

Since ancient times, the lava rock formed beneath Mt. Fuji has been carefully protected from changes in surface temperature and weathering. LAVATECH is made by weaving this high-quality underground lava rock. We have achieved a high far-infrared effect by using a special technology to finely crush the lava rock that lies underground at Mt. Fuji for weaving into fibers. This brand of materials enables the creation of new products that address a wide range of health issues in areas such as sleep, beauty and sports through their blood circulation-promoting effects.

About ISPO

Based in Germany, it is one of the world's largest trade fairs specialising in sporting goods. Held since 1970, it brings together new products and brands across a wide range of sectors including outdoor, sports fashion, health fitness, and sporting goods. Held not only in Germany (Munich) but also in China (Shanghai, Beijing), it attracts brands, buyers, and journalists from around the world. Wide range of genres: Outdoor, Action, Sports Fashion, Performance Sports, Textile Materials, Health Fitness. Sustainability, including environmental protection and climate change measures, is a key theme, showcasing eco-conscious materials and technologies. New Product Launches: As a hub for the latest sports equipment, technologies, and trends, numerous new products and designs are unveiled. Awards are also held, incorporating feedback not only from exhibiting companies but also from general consumers.

Our Exhibition Content

Leveraging original materials developed by our Materials Division to address societal challenges-environmental sustainability, health, and heat countermeasures-our Apparel Division will propose textiles and products that blend its expertise in workwear with a sports aesthetic. These will be presented broadly, with a focus on the sports and outdoor sectors.

LAVATECH

LAVATECH official website: https://lavatech.jp/

Plant-derived Next-Generation Synthetic Fibre [PlaX]

Through collaboration with the 'PlaX' business-a new material combining polylactic acid with a plant-derived additive developed exclusively by Bioworks-we contribute to future environmental challenges as part of our eco-conscious initiatives. We strive to create new value through innovation and realise a sustainable society.

PlaX https://bioworks.co.jp/en/

COLDVEIL

COLDVEIL is a nylon material featuring three functions: heat shielding, quick-drying, and cooling sensation. Through the incorporation of titanium dioxide, it possesses a cooling sensation generated by absorbing heat and heat shielding properties. Making it an effective material for various applications in hot environments.

About YAGI

Founded in 1893, Yagi Co., Ltd. is a leading company in textiles, apparel, lifestyle goods, and international brands, both in Japan and around the world. With approximately 83.3 billion yen in global revenue, the company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Yagi is committed to its social and environmental responsibilities, guided by its philosophy of "Consistent Sincerity". For more information about Yagi, please visit https://www.yaginet.co.jp/en/index.html

ISPO Munich 2025 Overview

Dates: Sunday 30 November to Tuesday 2 December 2025

Venue: Messe München

Address: Messegelände, 81823 München

Official Website: https://www.ispo.com/en/munich

