The new Oslo office reflects SkySparc's continued growth strategy, extending its on-the-ground support for Norwegian corporates and financial institutions across treasury and capital markets.

SkySparc, a trusted global provider of digital transformation solutions for treasury and finance organizations, today announced the official opening of its new Norway office in Oslo. The move marks a strategic milestone in the company's Nordic expansion, establishing dedicated local resources to serve Norwegian treasurers and financial institutions.

The Oslo office is the next step in SkySparc's growth strategy, building on longstanding relationships with Norwegian clients. With direct local access to SkySparc's expertise, organizations can now work more closely with the company to modernize operations, improve cash visibility, and drive strategic performance.

Local presence has become an important factor for organizations seeking partners that understand regional treasury and regulatory environments. SkySparc already supports clients across the Nordic region, and the expansion aligns with increased demand for automation, analytics, and AI-driven solutions across the CFO's office, as organizations navigate volatile markets, evolving regulations, and the need for real-time insights.

Leading the new office is Rafael Dominguez Quijano, who joins SkySparc as Managing Director, SkySparc Norway. With over 20 years of experience in corporate treasury and system integration, Rafael brings deep expertise in treasury transformation and operations. He was formerly Managing Director at Touchstone Treasury Center AS, where he specialized in treasury advisory, system integration, and Treasury-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions. Under his leadership, Touchstone Treasury Center was awarded Kyriba's "Emerging New Partner of the Year 2018" in the EMEA region. His project portfolio includes the DNV GL Group Treasury transformation following the DNV-GL merger, covering global banking, cash pooling, and TMS implementation.

Tore Eilertsen, Head of Group Treasury at DNV Group commented, "We've been very satisfied with our cooperation. Rafael delivered a cost-effective banking structure, and all his recommendations were backed by data demonstrating real value."

"We see strong opportunities in the Norwegian market and are pleased to be investing locally," said Joakim Wiener, CEO of SkySparc. "By establishing a presence on the ground, we can offer the entire SkySparc portfolio including OmniFi, advisory, and managed services more effectively and with closer client engagement. Rafael's proven expertise and local relationships make him the ideal leader to drive our growth in Norway."

"Having worked with Norwegian treasurers for many years, I'm excited to join SkySparc and represent its world-class solutions in this market," said Rafael Dominguez Quijano, Managing Director, SkySparc Norway. "SkySparc's software and services are second to none particularly OmniFi, which brings automation and real-time intelligence that many Norwegian organizations have been looking for. Establishing a local presence means we can now collaborate even more closely with clients to modernize treasury operations and drive performance."

The Oslo office opening is part of SkySparc's continued expansion across the Nordics and globally. This announcement follows SkySparc's majority growth investment from Bregal Milestone earlier this year, reinforcing the company's long-term strategy to accelerate innovation, invest in local presence, and deepen client relationships across key global markets.

About SkySparc

SkySparc is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for finance and treasury organizations worldwide. Combining deep domain expertise with its proprietary platform OmniFi, SkySparc helps treasurers and CFOs globally automate processes, improve cash visibility, and gain actionable insights through AI and advanced analytics. Founded in 2002, SkySparc is trusted by leading corporates and financial institutions across Europe, North America, and Asia. For more information, visit www.skysparc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251120218180/en/

Contacts:

For SkySparc

Cathrina Henriksen Cabrera

Head of Marketing and Communications

Tel: +33 6 289 874 24

Email: cathrina.henriksen@skysparc.com

Rafael Dominguez

Managing Director Norway, SkySparc

Tel: ++47 938 44184

Email: rafael.dominguez@skysparc.com