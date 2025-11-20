The International Energy Agency (IEA) says that Australia installed 5.2 GW of solar capacity in 2024, bringing the national total to 40 GW across distributed and utility-scale systems.From pv magazine Australia An IEA survey of solar power applications in Australia shows that the country installed 5.2 GW of solar capacity in 2024 and reached a total of 40 GW, including 26.1 GW of distributed systems and 13.4 GW of centralized installations. Utility-scale installations of 5 MW or more contributed 2 GW, while rooftop systems across residential, commercial and industrial sites contributed 3.2 GW ...

