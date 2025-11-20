Anzeige
Europa im Fokus: Die Lage spitzt sich zu - und ein Player profitiert
20.11.2025
Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
20-Nov-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) 
 
DEALING DATE: 19-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 350.8781 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 407663 
 
CODE: RS2G LN 
 
ISIN: LU1681038839 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1681038839 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     RS2G LN 
LEI Code:   549300M72Z3QH45OEB94 
Sequence No.: 408900 
EQS News ID:  2233238 
  
