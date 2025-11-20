Abacus Group LLC: Abacus Group Opens New Dubai Office to Drive Expansion Across the Middle East

Abacus establishes presence on the ground in Dubai, bringing local IT and cybersecurity expertise to customers in the UAE region

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Group, a leading IT Managed Services Provider ("MSP") and Managed Security Services Provider ("MSSP") to highly regulated industries globally, has announced the opening of a new office in Dubai. As part of its strategic expansion into the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the move represents a significant step in the company's ambitious international growth plans.

Over the past 18 months, Abacus has been conducting a review of opportunities in the UAE. During that period, the number of its existing clients with a presence in the region has doubled to over 25, and the company is now also engaging with early-stage asset managers that are choosing the country as their first and only location.

This ongoing growth in firms locating or expanding in Dubai and the wider UAE is being driven by the region's progressive and robust regulatory environment, expanding capital pool, rapid growth in 'non-oil' foreign trade and business-friendly environment. Abacus is opening the new office to meet the resulting rise in demand for locally delivered specialist managed IT and cybersecurity services.

The office, Abacus's first in the Middle East, is located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) - the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. Establishing operations within DIFC places Abacus at the heart of Dubai's thriving business and technology ecosystem. Working closely with the Centre, Abacus will support financial services firms operating within DIFC to strengthen their IT and cybersecurity resilience, while contributing to its growing financial community.

Tom Cole, Managing Director of EMEA at Abacus Group, said: "Dubai has emerged as a leading destination for the world's top alternative investment managers, all seeking expertise and presence on the ground backed by global reach and capability. Abacus is uniquely positioned to deliver exactly that. In addition, we provide enterprise-grade IT and cybersecurity support to smaller firms in the city that have previously found it difficult to access the level of premier protection and expertise that we can provide."

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, said: "We are delighted to welcome Abacus Group to DIFC. Their decision to establish a presence here reinforces Dubai's position as a global hub for innovation and resilience, bringing world-class IT and cyber security expertise to support the region's most dynamic financial institutions. As the leading financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, DIFC provides the ideal platform for forward-thinking firms like Abacus to scale their operations, access new markets and help shape the future of financial services."

Abacus will be delivering its full suite of managed IT, multi-cloud and cybersecurity services to clients in Dubai and the wider region, including its market-leading abacusFlex platform, specialised emergency incident response, and red team offerings. These capabilities ensure compliance for firms operating under DIFC legal and regulatory frameworks, while also proactively defending clients against cyber threats.

Establishing a physical presence in Dubai will also bring new opportunities both to Abacus's existing employees and to skilled IT and cybersecurity professionals in the city. As Cole highlighted: "We wanted to build a strong, well-structured base of operations in Dubai, and that meant physical offices on the ground. To demonstrate our commitment, we have relocated some of our top talent with exceptional leadership capabilities from the UK and the US."

"At the same time," he added, "with Dubai's reputation for innovation, comes a rich pool of talent. We look forward to tapping into the next generation of professionals emerging from both the local education system and internationally. Because we are embedded in the market, we can nurture new talent to deliver even greater value to our clients."

About Abacus Group

Abacus Group is a global, dual vertical IT and cybersecurity managed service provider specializing in serving financial services and healthcare firms. They offer a comprehensive suite of services, including managed IT services, disaster recovery, application hosting, help desk support, and full lifecycle software services, all delivered through a single, integrated platform. For more information, please visit www.abacusgroupllc.com.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world's most advanced financial?centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East,?Africa,?and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.8bn and an estimated GDP of USD 11.2trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia,?Europe,?and the Americas through Dubai.?

DIFC is home to an internationally?recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region's largest financial ecosystem of 48,000 professionals working across over 8,000 active registered companies - making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.?

The Centre's vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region's most comprehensive AI, FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator?programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.??

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments,?hotels,?and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai's most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.?

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

