Donnerstag, 20.11.2025
Europa im Fokus: Die Lage spitzt sich zu - und ein Player profitiert
20.11.2025 09:00 Uhr
Genexis Group AB: Genexis Group presents Q3 2025 financial report

Genexis Group's net sales Q3 2025 were EUR 12.8 million, EUR 1.2 million lower than Q3 2024.

The adjusted EBITDA of Q3 2025 was EUR 1.7 million, compared to EUR 2.8 million in Q3 2024. The operating cash flow after investment activities in Q3 2025 was positive at EUR 0.9 million.

"The beginning of the third quarter of 2025 was a disappointment as sales in our markets were weaker than anticipated, however substantially improving in September. Gross margin was strong at 44.7%. The increase in gross margin compared to the previous year and previous quarter, is driven by a larger proportion of sales in higher margin regions as well as positive product mix." says Genexis Group CEO Gerlas van den Hoven.

You find the complete report at https://genexis.eu/investors/financial

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Björnum, CFO, Genexis Group
Tel: +46 707 100 208
E-mail: magnus.bjornum@genexis.eu

About Genexis

Genexis is a leading European vendor of innovative broadband solutions for the home. Our customers are network operators, internet service providers, and fiber network installers. Genexis' portfolio consists of ONTs, residential gateways, extenders, open-source-based operating systems, and communication management software. We are a European company headquartered in Stockholm (SE) and Eindhoven (NL). Genexis has a Sustainability Linked Bond listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has earned the EcoVadis Gold Medal for sustainability.

www.genexis.eu


