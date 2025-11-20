Axentia Group AB (publ): Axentia Group AB (publ) Interim Report Q3 2025

CEO statement

Axentia continues to demonstrate strong momentum in the third quarter of 2025, with sustained growth and high-capacity utilization. This development reflects the steady demand for energy-efficient information systems for public transportation - a market driven by the green transition, digitalization, and the need for reliable real-time information.

Growth during the quarter was particularly strong in Germany and France, which are increasingly becoming our most important markets outside Sweden. Competition remains intense, especially regarding price, yet our combination of high quality, long product lifetime, and ultra-low-power technology continues to provide a distinct competitive advantage.

During the quarter, we secured our first contract for Axentia Transit Intelligence, our solution for real-time on-board information, through a new agreement with Kalmar Länstrafik. This marks an important milestone in the commercialization of the recently added product line focused on vehicle-based real-time information.

Following the end of the reporting period, a change in ownership structure within Adelis was completed. The change represents an extended partnership with our main shareholder, which we view positively. Although Frithjof Qvigstad and I resigned from our formal board positions as part of sound corporate governance practice in connection with the ownership change, we remain significant shareholders and part of the Company's management team, with an unwavering commitment to Axentia's continued development.

With a solid order book, an expanding international presence, and technology designed to meet future market demands, we approach the year-end with confidence.

A warm thank you to our employees, customers, shareholders, and partners - your commitment and collaboration are key to shaping the future of public transit.

Dick Ollas, President and CEO

E-mail: do@axentia.se

Phone: +46 13-32 85 30

Johanna Klint, CFO

E-mail: jk@axentia.se

Phone: +46 76-063 24 57

About Axentia

Axentia is a Swedish company and global supplier of end-to-end real-time information for public transport, uniting a cloud-native Transit Intelligence platform with ultra-low-power, battery-powered bus stop displays. We create opportunities for both society and people to move forward - with cost-effective, sustainable products and system solutions. For more information, visit www.axentia.se.