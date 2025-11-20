DJ Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GOVD LN) Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Nov-2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.0724 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 600487 CODE: GOVD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVD LN LEI Code: 549300531LNJJ8S8RX69 Sequence No.: 408905 EQS News ID: 2233258 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 20, 2025 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)