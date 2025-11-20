BANGKOK, Nov 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Laundry You PCL (SET: WASH), one of Thailand's leading full-service laundromat operators under the "WashXpress" brand, debuted on the SET Market for Alternative Investment (MAI) as the Company is determined to grow on its current success by expanding its branch network by at least 160 branches in fiscal years 2026-2027. This is a part of WASH's strategic expansion plan to push into the Northern and Southern regions, increasing the number of company-owned and operated branches to 670. The Company highlights its business expansion strategy with a model that can create recurring income. In the meantime, the Company reported strong six-month revenue growth to 474 million baht with profit increasing by 93%, while its Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) grew by 13%, driven by new services and effective marketing. WASH aims to become Thailand's leading full-service laundromat operator, ready to revolutionize the industry with innovation and technology to create a pleasing experience, making laundry chores easier for the community.Mr Kawin Klongkratoke, CEO and Co-Founder of Laundry You PCL, stated that the Company's shares began trading on November 3, 2025, in the Services Industry Group under the symbol "WASH", following the successful IPO of 105,882,352 shares at 7.50 baht per share. The offering attracted interest from all investor groups and received an overwhelming response, reflecting confidence in the Company's strong business fundamentals and future growth potential. Throughout its business history, WASH has operated under its vision to revolutionize the laundry experience in communities by creating innovative and data-driven services powered by technology to deliver the ultimate experience for modern consumers under the concept of "Clean, Convenient, and Comfortable". This approach perfectly addresses the changing lifestyle and the expanding urbanization of Thai society, while fostering sustainable growth for the future."On behalf of the entire WASH team, I would like to thank you for your trust in us. I am very honored to bring WashXpress into the Thai capital market. We are ready to move forward and achieve our full potential, generating the highest possible returns for all shareholders. The Company's core mission is to transform laundry chores into a simple experience, giving back 'time' to community members and improving their quality of life. We do not aim to become a market leader merely; we aspire to be a 'revolutionary force' driven by innovation and technology. This means setting new standards for the Thai laundromat industry, entirely guided by the principle of creating sustainable value for businesses, society, and the environment. We promise that WASH will never stop development in our determination to create sustainable success for all stakeholders," Mr Kawin added.Mr Chisanupun Tangchalermkul, Chief Development Officer and Co-Founder of WASH, disclosed that the Company plans to achieve exponential growth by expanding the number of its branches to cover high-potential areas through the "cluster expansion" strategy which involves the opening of 5 to 10 new branches in close proximity to each other. This game plan was designed to rapidly build brand visibility in new areas, while also increasing management efficiency and reducing construction costs. The strategy will be implemented across 21 provinces where the Company currently operates, as well as in new, untapped markets - particularly in the northern and southern regions - to ensure comprehensive nationwide coverage.Chisanupun further stated that the Company aims to open at least 240 new, company-owned and operated branches by the end of 2027, implemented into two phases. The first phase is the opening of 80 new branches in 2025, followed by at least 160 new branches between 2026 and 2027, with a focus on company-owned and operated branches. By 2027, the Company aims to operate a total of 670 such branches. This strategy will allow WASH to maintain full control over service quality and standards, enhance management flexibility, and, most importantly, generate recurring income - a key factor leading to sustainable growth.In addition to expanding its network, the Company also prioritizes the upgrading of existing branches to maintain competitiveness and increase sales. A budget of 100 million baht has been allocated for 2026-2027 for the renovation and upgrading of existing WashXpress laundromats. The plan includes increasing the number of washing and drying machines in high-traffic branches, introducing new services such as wash, dry, fold, and ironing, and refurbishing stores to enhance WashXpress's modern brand image. Improvements will also include expanding parking spaces and enhancing customer comfort through facilities such as air-conditioned waiting areas, ensuring the best possible experience and maximum convenience.Ms Suthang Khonsilpa, Managing Director, Investment Banking Department of Yuanta Securities (Thailand) Co Ltd, in the capacity as financial advisor and underwriter, reiterated that WASH possessed five key strengths that highlight the Company's potential as a growth stock worth keeping a close eye on. These are:1. Strong and proven operating performance: The Company has demonstrated impressive revenue growth between 2022 and 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.16%, alongside an average net profit growth of 18.63% per annum. The operating results for the first six months of 2025 continue to show robust growth. Notably, same-store sales growth (SSSG) has remained positive, underscoring strength and resilience in the core business.2. Clear growth strategy with focus on sustainable revenue: The Company focuses on expanding a network of company-owned and operated branches that ultimately account for more than 85% of the total number of branches. This approach allows full control over service quality and standards, generating stable recurring income. Moreover, the Company also presents a clear plan to utilize the funds from the IPO to open at least 160 new branches by 2027.3. Strong market position and a well-recognised brand: Currently, WashXpress is one of the major players in the industry with over 548 branches in 21 provinces, conveniently meeting the needs of modern consumers, as evidenced by the number of registered users via the WashXpress application, which has continuously grown to more than 1.5 million accounts at present.4. Leveraging technology for competitive advantage: The Company's WashXpress application has not been designed only as a payment channel, but also as a valuable tool in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) through a loyalty point system. Most importantly, it is a large data warehouse of customer behavior (Data Analytics) effective for analysis and planning more accurate marketing strategies.5. Operating in a High-Growth Industry: The self-service laundry business is directly driven by the megatrend of urbanization - changes in living patterns from composite family groups to single families or condominium living. WASH demonstrates compelling strengths across the board, from its proven growth history and strong financial position and cash flow to a clear strategic plan aligned with market trends. This IPO serves as a fuel for accelerated growth and further reinforces the Company's market leadership. For investors who recognize the potential of the full-service laundry business, investing in WASH shares presents an opportunity to become a co-owner of a business managed by a professional team standing ready to steer the business forward with stability and sustainability," concluded Miss Suthang.Laundry You PCL, (SET: WASH, SET: WASH/R, SET: WASH-F), https://www.washxpressth.com.