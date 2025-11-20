DJ Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (STPH LN) Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Nov-2025 / 10:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.5123 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1658840 CODE: STPH LN ISIN: LU2018762901 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762901 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPH LN LEI Code: 549300QO7ZM8CWX59L64 Sequence No.: 408915 EQS News ID: 2233296 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 20, 2025 04:10 ET (09:10 GMT)