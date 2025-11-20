This year's Tineco Black Week 2025 is set to make the darkest season of the year shine a little brighter. Households can look forward to smart cleaning solutions at exclusive promotional prices, as Tineco is adding even more attractive deals to the lineup. Spotlighted this season are the top-performing models FLOOR ONE S9 Artist, FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam, FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra, PURE ONE S70, and the intelligent CARPET ONE Cruiser, all available on Amazon.

With more than 23 million satisfied customers worldwide*, Tineco combines cutting-edge technology, elegant design, and everyday practicality-transforming household cleaning into a comfortable, stylish experience. As the global market leader for wet dry floor washers in the household category for three consecutive years,** Tineco continues to set new standards in smart home cleaning solutions, offering products for anyone looking to simplify their daily routine.

Black Week Deals from November 20 to December 1 on Amazon and the Tineco Store at a Glance:

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist for €489 (RRP €799)

for €489 (RRP €799) FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam for €549 (RRP €699)

for €549 (RRP €699) FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra for €309 (RRP €599)

for €309 (RRP €599) PURE ONE S70 for €349 (RRP €499)

for €349 (RRP €499) CARPET ONE Cruiser for €499 (RRP €699)

Extra Savings: With the discount code TINBF25DE, customers can save up to an additional 6% on top of the Black Week promotional prices.

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist: When Design Meets Cleaning Performance

The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist combines elegant aesthetics with intelligent cleaning technology for those with high standards. Equipped with iLoop smart sensor technology, strong suction power, and an LED display, the device ensures precision and easy operation. SmoothDrive technology and the 85°C FlashDry self-cleaning system provide smooth handling, comfort, and maximum hygiene.

During Black Week, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist is available for just €489 on Amazon and in the Tineco Store-a 39% discount.

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam: Cleaning with Style and Steam Power

The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam delivers powerful, chemical-free steam cleaning combined with iLoop smart sensor technology, a 180° lay-flat design, and automatic self-cleaning-all packed into an elegant, efficient all-in-one device.

During Black Week, it is available for €549 on Amazon and in the Tineco Store-a 21% discount.

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra: Lightweight, Flexible, Powerful

The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra seamlessly blends modern technology with maximum flexibility. Its lightweight design allows effortless operation, while its powerful performance handles tough surfaces and narrow spaces with ease. The perfect mix of maneuverability, strength, and precision ensures spotless results every time.

During Black Week, the model is available for just €309 on Amazon and in the Tineco Store-a 48% discount.

PURE ONE S70: Cordless Cleaning with Style

The PURE ONE S70 delivers strong suction power, cordless freedom, and intelligent sensor technology for energy-efficient, thorough cleaning of large living spaces. Its sleek design and LED display combine style with convenience.

During the Black Week promotion on Amazon and the Tineco Store, the PURE ONE S70 is available for €349-a 30% discount.

CARPET ONE Cruiser: Deep Clean for Carpets

The CARPET ONE Cruiser uses strong suction and intelligent control to deliver deep, thorough cleaning for carpets and upholstery. SmoothPower and FlashDry technologies ensure effortless handling and quick readiness for use.

During Black Week, the CARPET ONE Cruiser is available for €499 on Amazon and in the Tineco Store-a 29% discount.

*Data from Tineco's official net sales records (Jan. 2020 Oct. 2025). Tineco reserves the final right of interpretation.

**Source: Euromonitor International Co., Ltd.; based on brand's global retail sales volume of household wet dry vacuum cleaners in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the world's first smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances across floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation.

