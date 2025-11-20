The C&I One-Fits-All Solution and FusionCharge Solution offer versatility for a wide range of scenarios in the commercial and industrial market.Huawei has unveiled its latest advancements in commercial and industrial (C&I) energy and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. The C&I One-Fits-All Solution offers Lite, Pro, and Max versions that cover small, medium, and large-scale applications. The manufacturer says this end-to-end solution delivers proactive safety, premium quality, higher profitability, and "one-fits-all" versatility. The new C&I solution is supported by Huawei's recently-launched ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...