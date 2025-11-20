Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Manga Market's Digital Format Segment to Capture Over 70% of Market Share, Dominated by Asia-Pacific and South America to Fastest Growth by 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report by Mordor Intelligence, the global manga market, valued at USD 19.35 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 47.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.83% during the forecast period (2025-2030). This rapid expansion is driven by the surge in global readership, the rising adoption of digital platforms, and growing demand for international licensing and merchandise. With streaming services, webtoons, and mobile reading apps bridging cultures, the manga industry continues to expand beyond Japan, fueled by greater accessibility, the worldwide popularity of Japanese pop culture, and an increasing number of collaborations between manga publishers and global entertainment firms.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Manga Industry

Rise of Diverse Reader Communities

Manga readership is becoming more inclusive, with a notable rise in engagement from female and mature audiences. Publishers and digital platforms are adapting by introducing interactive features and exclusive editions that cater to community-driven consumption. This shift highlights how evolving reader preferences are shaping both creative output and monetization strategies across the industry.

Boosting Worldwide Demand for Japanese Pop Culture

The worldwide fascination with Japanese pop culture continues to drive manga's growth, as anime adaptations and related merchandise amplify audience engagement. Younger global fans, particularly Gen Z, are embracing anime and manga as part of mainstream entertainment, ensuring long-term demand. Japanese publishers have successfully expanded their global reach while maintaining cultural authenticity, strengthening the industry's global appeal and brand value.

Manga Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Printed Tankobon / Graphic Albums Serialized Magazines Light Novels

Digital E-comics / E-books Webtoons and Vertical Scroll Subscription Streaming Apps



By Distribution Channel

Offline Bookstores and Comic Shops Mass-Merchandisers / Convenience Stores

Online E-commerce (Physical Delivery) Digital Platforms and Apps



By Genre

Shonen (Action / Adventure)

Shojo (Romance / Drama)

Seinen (Adult Men)

Josei (Adult Women)

Isekai and Fantasy

Sports

Horror / Thriller

Other Niches (BL, Yuri, Educational)

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of South America

Europe Germany France Italy Spain United Kingdom Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Middle East Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Nigeria Rest of Africa



For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/manga-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Asia-Pacific Driving Global Manga Demand

Asia-Pacific remains the powerhouse of the global manga industry, with Japan and South Korea driving growth through strong digital ecosystems and cross-media expansion. Japan's dominance is reinforced by its rapid shift to digital platforms, while South Korea's thriving webtoon market continues to set global trends. Together, they anchor the region's leadership and fuel the worldwide popularity of manga culture.

Top Players in the Manga Market

Shueisha Inc.

Kodansha Ltd.

Shogakukan Inc.

Kadokawa Corporation

VIZ Media LLC

Book Market

The global book market is projected to grow steadily, driven by rising literacy rates, digital adoption, and increasing interest in educational and recreational reading. Valued at USD 142.72 billion in 2025, it is expected to reach USD 156.04 billion by 2030, reflecting a modest CAGR of 1.8% during the period, supported by both print and digital formats.

Comic Book Market

The comic book market is experiencing faster growth, fueled by expanding fan communities, digital platforms, and cross-media adaptations that enhance audience engagement. With a market size of USD 18.14 billion in 2025, it is forecast to reach USD 23.61 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.41%, reflecting increasing global popularity and multimedia integration.

Marvel Entertainment, DC Entertainment, Shueisha, Kodansha, Image Comics are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in comic book at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/comic-book-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

