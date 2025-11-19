Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.: Skyward Specialty Promotes John Burkhart to President, U.S. Property & Casualty

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company"), a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, announced the promotion of John Burkhart to President, U.S. Property & Casualty, Skyward Specialty Insurance. This promotion is a key step in aligning talent and operational leadership to support the growth and strategic development of the Company's U.S.-based business.

In this expanded role, Burkhart will assume oversight of the Company's Captives & Specialty Programs divisions in addition to his current responsibilities for Professional Lines, Industry Solutions, Surety, Accident & Health, and Transactional E&S. Additionally, Claims, Technology Solution Services (TSS) and Pricing Actuarial will now report to him.

"Since joining in 2021, John has been instrumental to Skyward's growth and a central figure in our success. He has overseen several of our most successful developments and business expansions. His depth of experience, operational prowess, leadership, and the followership he inspires across the organization truly stand out." said Andrew Robinson, Skyward Specialty Chairman and CEO. "As we prepare for the next phase of growth, having the right leaders in place is critical to our continued success. I have complete confidence in John's ability to lead us forward with the same discipline, focus and commitment to our 'Rule Our Niche' strategy that has served us so well over the past five years."

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty (Nasdaq: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through nine underwriting divisions - Accident & Health, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, Captives, Industry Solutions, Global Property, Professional Lines, Specialty Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Great Midwest Insurance Company, Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

