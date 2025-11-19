Copa Holdings, S.A.: Copa Holdings Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings1, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025 (3Q25), delivering another quarter of strong profitability and operational excellence. Key highlights for the quarter include:

Net profit of US$173.4 million or US$4.20 per share, compared to US$146.0 million or US$3.50 per share in 3Q24, representing year-over-year increases of 18.7% and 20.1%, respectively.

Operating margin of 23.2% and net margin of 19.0%, an increase of 2.9 and 1.9 percentage points, respectively, compared to 3Q24.

Load factor increased 1.8 percentage points year over year to 88.0% and capacity, measured in available-seat-miles (ASM), increased 5.8% compared to 3Q24.

Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) of 11.1 cents, up 1.0% year-over-year.

Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased 2.7% to 8.5 cents, while CASM excluding fuel decreased 0.8% to 5.6 cents.

The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.3 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, representing 38% of the last twelve months' revenues.

Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio closed 3Q25 at 0.7 times.

During the quarter, the Company took delivery of five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and added a second Boeing 737-800 freighter under an operating lease agreement. Copa Holdings' fleet totaled 121 aircraft as of September 30, 2025.

Copa Airlines achieved an on-time performance of 89.7% and a flight completion factor of 99.8%, maintaining its position among the best in the industry.





Subsequent events

On November 19, 2025, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings ratified the fourth dividend payment for this year of US$1.61 per share. Dividends will be paid on December 15, 2025, to shareholders on record as of December 1, 2025.

As of the date of this release, the Company has taken delivery of two additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, bringing its total fleet to 123 aircraft. The Company expects to receive one additional aircraft before the end of the year.





About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit: copaair.com.

Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Operating and Financial Statistics

3Q25 3Q24 % Change 2Q25 % Change Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 3,806 3,449 10.3 - 3,600 5.7 - Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s) 5,695 5,187 9.8 - 5,366 6.1 - RPMs (millions) 7,249 6,711 8.0 - 6,859 5.7 - ASMs (millions) 8,238 7,785 5.8 - 7,856 4.9 - Load Factor 88.0 - 86.2 - 1.8 p.p 87.3 - 0.7 p.p Yield (US$ Cents) 11.9 12.2 (2.6 )% 11.6 2.2 - PRASM (US$ Cents) 10.5 10.5 (0.5 )% 10.1 3.0 - RASM (US$ Cents) 11.1 11.0 1.0 - 10.7 3.3 - CASM (US$ Cents) 8.5 8.7 (2.7 )% 8.4 1.4 - CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 5.6 5.7 (0.8 )% 5.7 (0.6 )% Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 96.1 91.3 5.3 - 91.9 4.6 - Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 2.44 2.60 (6.1 )% 2.32 5.4 - Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,905 1,946 (2.1 )% 1,905 - - Average Stage Length (miles) 1,243 1,267 (1.9 )% 1,231 1.0 - Departures 40,441 37,478 7.9 - 38,985 3.7 - Block Hours 128,263 120,975 6.0 - 122,526 4.7 - Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) 11.9 12.0 (0.1 )% 11.9 0.2 -



Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of profit or loss

(In US$ thousands)

Unaudited Unaudited - Unaudited - 3Q25 3Q24 Change 2Q25 Change Operating Revenues Passenger revenue 861,339 818,381 5.2 - 797,266 8.0 - Cargo and mail revenue 29,680 24,446 21.4 - 28,307 4.8 - Other operating revenue 22,130 11,881 86.3 - 17,031 29.9 - Total Operating Revenue 913,149 854,708 6.8 - 842,604 8.4 - Operating Expenses Fuel 236,809 238,714 (0.8 %) 214,106 10.6 - Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses 124,266 117,877 5.4 - 122,289 1.6 - Passenger servicing 27,495 26,232 4.8 - 25,190 9.2 - Airport facilities and handling charges 70,736 65,029 8.8 - 64,652 9.4 - Sales and distribution 52,994 49,716 6.6 - 49,429 7.2 - Maintenance, materials and repairs 24,108 34,860 (30.8 %) 29,533 (18.4 %) Depreciation and amortization 93,028 82,797 12.4 - 88,440 5.2 - Flight operations 36,349 31,901 13.9 - 32,766 10.9 - Other operating and administrative expenses 35,059 33,871 3.5 - 32,954 6.4 - Total Operating Expense 700,844 680,998 2.9 - 659,359 6.3 - Operating Profit/(Loss) 212,305 173,710 22.2 - 183,245 15.9 - Operating Margin 23.2 - 20.3 - 2.9 p.p 21.7 - 1.5 p.p Non-operating Income (Expense): Finance cost (24,396 - (23,523 - 3.7 - (23,285 - 4.8 - Finance income 14,878 15,565 (4.4 %) 15,377 (3.2 %) Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations (892 - (2,491 - (64.2 %) 910 nm Net change in fair value of derivatives (381 - (762 - (50.0 %) (1,688 - (77.4 %) Other non-operating income (expense) 1,235 6,787 (81.8 %) (397 - nm Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense) (9,556 - (4,425 - 116.0 - (9,083 - 5.2 - Profit before taxes 202,749 169,285 19.8 - 174,162 16.4 - Income tax expense (29,399 - (23,259 - 26.4 - (25,253 - 16.4 - Net Profit/(Loss) 173,350 146,026 18.7 - 148,908 16.4 - Net Margin 19.0 - 17.1 - 1.9 p.p 17.7 - 1.3 p.p Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) 4.20 3.50 20.1 - 3.61 16.3 - Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 41,248 41,728 (1.2) % 41,246 - -



Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of financial position

(In US$ thousands)

September

2025 December

2024 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and cash equivalents 248,823 613,313 Short-term investments 742,687 585,919 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 991,509 1,199,232 Accounts receivable, net 225,586 166,014 Accounts receivable from related parties 3,111 2,976 Expendable parts and supplies, net 145,910 132,341 Prepaid expenses 69,207 42,926 Prepaid income tax 8,161 11,678 Other current assets 30,957 21,711 482,931 377,647 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,474,441 1,576,879 Long-term investments 337,601 248,936 Long-term prepaid expenses 2,589 8,237 Property and equipment, net 4,024,385 3,458,261 Right of use assets 310,596 309,302 Intangible, net 101,541 96,754 Net defined benefit assets 2,106 1,058 Deferred tax assets 18,498 20,749 Other Non-Current Assets 6,669 22,113 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 4,803,986 4,165,410 TOTAL ASSETS 6,278,427 5,742,289 LIABILITIES Loans and borrowings 204,453 254,854 Current portion of lease liability 64,892 59,103 Accounts payable 164,694 229,104 Accounts payable to related parties 1,409 1,624 Air traffic liability 694,737 621,895 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 151,155 132,064 Taxes Payable 53,416 55,505 Accrued expenses payable 50,854 62,673 Income tax payable 9,686 9,801 Other Current Liabilities 1,495 1,272 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,396,790 1,427,895 Loans and borrowings long-term 1,631,823 1,415,953 Lease Liability 272,477 270,594 Deferred tax Liabilities 75,820 37,476 Other long - term liabilities 233,227 217,626 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,213,347 1,941,649 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,610,137 3,369,544 EQUITY Class A - 34,229,467 issued and 30,199,961 outstanding 23,290 23,244 Class B - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 219,021 214,542 Treasury Stock (300,143 - (291,438 - Retained Earnings 2,235,380 1,826,565 Net profit 499,025 608,114 Other comprehensive loss (15,748 - (15,748 - TOTAL EQUITY 2,668,290 2,372,745 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 6,278,427 5,742,289



Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the nine months ended

(In US$ thousands)

2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash flow from operating activities 751,475 659,392 Investing activities Net Acquisition of Investments (243,008 - (4,243 - Net cash flow related to advance payments on aircraft purchase contracts (174,604 - 102,997 Acquisition of property and equipment (621,316 - (405,045 - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 42,447 5,878 Acquisition of intangible assets (22,828 - (22,162 - Cash flow used in investing activities (1,019,309 - (322,575 - Financing activities Proceeds from new borrowings 329,800 217,000 Payments on loans and borrowings (174,875 - (185,772 - Payment of lease liability (43,438 - (46,837 - Repurchase of treasury shares (8,706 - (50,402 - Dividends paid (199,437 - (201,936 - Cash flow used in financing activities (96,656 - (267,947 - Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (364,490 - 68,870 Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1 613,313 206,375 Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30 - 248,823 - 275,245 Short-term investments 742,687 758,560 Long-term investments 337,601 219,731 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments as of September 30 - 1,329,111 - 1,253,536



Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Non-IFRS Financial Measures Reconciliation

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel) 3Q25 3Q24 2Q25 Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents) 8.5 8.7 8.5 Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents) 2.9 3.1 2.7 Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents) 5.6 5.7 5.8