Apollomics Inc.: Apollomics Announces Settlement of Cayman Litigation

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollomics Inc. ("Apollomics" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: APLM) announced today entering into a settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement" or the "Agreement") with TWVC Goldlink Partners Investment Limited and TWVC Panglin Group Investment Limited (together, "TWVC"), entities represented by Triwise Capital Management Ltd, in connection with the litigation previously filed in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands (the "Cayman Litigation"). The Cayman Litigation involved claims by two minority shareholders relating to the requested redemption of preferred shares of the Company before the consummation of the Company's merger with Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corporation in 2023.

The Settlement Agreement fully resolves all disputes between the Company and TWVC. Under the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay TWVC a total of US$5 million in cash, to be made in several installments over a period of two years, plus approximately US$879,757.78 in associated legal expenses. As agreed in the Settlement Agreement, TWVC will withdraw all claims against the Company and its affiliates, and the parties are in the process of submitting the Settlement and Settlement Agreement for the court's approval to conclude the associated litigation proceedings. The original amount of damages claimed by TWVC was approximately US$40 million, as disclosed in the Form 20-F filed in April 2025.

Apollomics Inc. is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oncology therapies with the potential to be combined with other treatment options to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Apollomics' lead program is vebreltinib (APL-101), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors with c-Met alterations, which is currently in a Phase 2 multicohort clinical trial in the United States and other countries. For more information, please visit www.apollomicsinc.com.

