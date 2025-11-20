Anzeige
WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

20 November 2025

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMWC6P49

Issuer Name

MONDI PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

17-Nov-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Nov-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.453682

5.899594

6.353276

28046401

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.337415

5.131552

5.468967

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMWC6P49

2002929

0.453682

Sub Total 8.A

2002929

0.453682%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Depository Receipts

39000

0.008835

Right to recall shares lent out

3

0.000000

Sub Total 8.B1

39003

0.008835%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash-settled Equity Swap

20/11/2025

20/11/2025

Cash

5796

0.001301

Cash-settled Equity Swap

21/11/2025

21/11/2025

Cash

222092

0.050312

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/12/2025

02/12/2025

Cash

70102

0.015876

Cash-settled Equity Swap

16/01/2026

16/01/2026

Cash

31321

0.007095

Cash-settled Equity Swap

20/01/2026

20/01/2026

Cash

809

0.000183

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/02/2026

09/02/2026

Cash

58485

0.013249

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/02/2026

10/02/2026

Cash

200771

0.045481

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/02/2026

11/02/2026

Cash

592765

0.134279

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/03/2026

02/03/2026

Cash

555241

0.125781

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/03/2026

03/03/2026

Cash

137699

0.031184

Cash-settled Equity Swap

06/03/2026

06/03/2026

Cash

114

0.000020

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/03/2026

11/03/2026

Cash

68646

0.015546

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/03/2026

18/03/2026

Cash

19204

0.004350

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/03/2026

23/03/2026

Cash

23000

0.005210

Cash-settled Equity Swap

25/03/2026

25/03/2026

Cash

4711

0.001067

Cash-settled Equity Swap

01/04/2026

01/04/2026

Cash

30245

0.006839

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/04/2026

02/04/2026

Cash

18608

0.004207

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/04/2026

09/04/2026

Cash

23079

0.005228

Cash-settled Equity Swap

15/04/2026

15/04/2026

Cash

364

0.000082

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/04/2026

28/04/2026

Cash

39198

0.008880

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/04/2026

30/04/2026

Cash

49

0.000011

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/05/2026

08/05/2026

Cash

101668

0.023024

Cash-settled Equity Swap

13/05/2026

13/05/2026

Cash

8310

0.001881

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/05/2026

28/05/2026

Cash

22

0.000004

Cash-settled Equity Swap

29/05/2026

29/05/2026

Cash

178658

0.040474

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/06/2026

10/06/2026

Cash

62645

0.014191

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/06/2026

17/06/2026

Cash

9744

0.002206

Cash-settled Equity Swap

24/06/2026

24/06/2026

Cash

5042

0.001141

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/07/2026

08/07/2026

Cash

23996

0.005436

Cash-settled Equity Swap

14/07/2026

14/07/2026

Cash

5754

0.001302

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/08/2026

04/08/2026

Cash

37058

0.008395

Cash-settled Equity Swap

12/08/2026

12/08/2026

Cash

141435

0.032039

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/08/2026

19/08/2026

Cash

21201

0.004802

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/09/2026

02/09/2026

Cash

2095

0.000474

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/09/2026

07/09/2026

Cash

5319140

1.205025

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/09/2026

08/09/2026

Cash

373087

0.084496

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/09/2026

18/09/2026

Cash

152511

0.034550

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/09/2026

23/09/2026

Cash

87290

0.019775

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/10/2026

02/10/2026

Cash

247056

0.055956

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/10/2026

08/10/2026

Cash

2835

0.000638

Cash-settled Equity Swap

15/10/2026

15/10/2026

Cash

68594

0.015524

Cash-settled Equity Swap

16/10/2026

16/10/2026

Cash

148494

0.033640

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/11/2026

03/11/2026

Cash

14164725

3.208825

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/11/2026

04/11/2026

Cash

15982

0.003615

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/11/2026

05/11/2026

Cash

6450

0.001459

Cash-settled Equity Swap

12/11/2026

12/11/2026

Cash

11185

0.002533

Cash-settled Equity Swap

25/11/2026

25/11/2026

Cash

68082

0.015423

Cash-settled Equity Swap

26/11/2026

26/11/2026

Cash

45517

0.010309

Cash-settled Equity Swap

27/11/2026

27/11/2026

Cash

6913

0.001561

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/12/2026

02/12/2026

Cash

217235

0.049191

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/12/2026

03/12/2026

Cash

15552

0.003523

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/12/2026

07/12/2026

Cash

1412

0.000319

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/12/2026

10/12/2026

Cash

1529

0.000342

Cash-settled Equity Swap

16/12/2026

16/12/2026

Cash

111730

0.025286

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/12/2026

17/12/2026

Cash

167973

0.038052

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/12/2026

22/12/2026

Cash

1909

0.000431

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/12/2026

23/12/2026

Cash

1072795

0.243033

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/01/2027

05/01/2027

Cash

866

0.000195

Cash-settled Equity Swap

06/01/2027

06/01/2027

Cash

11545

0.002615

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/04/2027

07/04/2027

Cash

493457

0.111779

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/05/2027

04/05/2027

Cash

140616

0.031855

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/06/2027

02/06/2027

Cash

9744

0.002206

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/05/2028

30/05/2028

Cash

14

0.000003

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/06/2029

04/06/2029

Cash

16075

0.003640

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/05/2030

22/05/2030

Cash

10886

0.002466

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/07/2030

02/07/2030

Cash

45532

0.010312

Cash-settled Equity Swap

13/07/2035

13/07/2035

Cash

29634

0.006711

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/07/2035

19/07/2035

Cash

94951

0.021510

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/09/2035

28/09/2035

Cash

14818

0.003351

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/10/2035

11/10/2035

Cash

544

0.000123

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/10/2035

18/10/2035

Cash

16592

0.003742

Cash-settled Equity Swap

25/10/2035

25/10/2035

Cash

68082

0.015423

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/11/2035

08/11/2035

Cash

31645

0.007160

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/11/2035

09/11/2035

Cash

11545

0.002612

Sub Total 8.B2

26004469

5.890759%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5.838983

6.226736%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan SE

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

19-Nov-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.