Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

20 November 2025

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMWC6P49

Issuer Name

MONDI PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

17-Nov-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Nov-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.453682 5.899594 6.353276 28046401 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.337415 5.131552 5.468967

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BMWC6P49 2002929 0.453682 Sub Total 8.A 2002929 0.453682%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Depository Receipts 39000 0.008835 Right to recall shares lent out 3 0.000000 Sub Total 8.B1 39003 0.008835%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/11/2025 20/11/2025 Cash 5796 0.001301 Cash-settled Equity Swap 21/11/2025 21/11/2025 Cash 222092 0.050312 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2025 02/12/2025 Cash 70102 0.015876 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/01/2026 16/01/2026 Cash 31321 0.007095 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/01/2026 20/01/2026 Cash 809 0.000183 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/02/2026 09/02/2026 Cash 58485 0.013249 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/02/2026 10/02/2026 Cash 200771 0.045481 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/02/2026 11/02/2026 Cash 592765 0.134279 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/03/2026 02/03/2026 Cash 555241 0.125781 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/03/2026 03/03/2026 Cash 137699 0.031184 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/03/2026 06/03/2026 Cash 114 0.000020 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/03/2026 11/03/2026 Cash 68646 0.015546 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/03/2026 18/03/2026 Cash 19204 0.004350 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/03/2026 23/03/2026 Cash 23000 0.005210 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/03/2026 25/03/2026 Cash 4711 0.001067 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/04/2026 01/04/2026 Cash 30245 0.006839 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/04/2026 02/04/2026 Cash 18608 0.004207 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/04/2026 09/04/2026 Cash 23079 0.005228 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/04/2026 15/04/2026 Cash 364 0.000082 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/04/2026 28/04/2026 Cash 39198 0.008880 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/04/2026 30/04/2026 Cash 49 0.000011 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/05/2026 08/05/2026 Cash 101668 0.023024 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/05/2026 13/05/2026 Cash 8310 0.001881 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/05/2026 28/05/2026 Cash 22 0.000004 Cash-settled Equity Swap 29/05/2026 29/05/2026 Cash 178658 0.040474 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/06/2026 10/06/2026 Cash 62645 0.014191 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/06/2026 17/06/2026 Cash 9744 0.002206 Cash-settled Equity Swap 24/06/2026 24/06/2026 Cash 5042 0.001141 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/07/2026 08/07/2026 Cash 23996 0.005436 Cash-settled Equity Swap 14/07/2026 14/07/2026 Cash 5754 0.001302 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/08/2026 04/08/2026 Cash 37058 0.008395 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/08/2026 12/08/2026 Cash 141435 0.032039 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/08/2026 19/08/2026 Cash 21201 0.004802 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/09/2026 02/09/2026 Cash 2095 0.000474 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/09/2026 07/09/2026 Cash 5319140 1.205025 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/09/2026 08/09/2026 Cash 373087 0.084496 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/09/2026 18/09/2026 Cash 152511 0.034550 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/09/2026 23/09/2026 Cash 87290 0.019775 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/10/2026 02/10/2026 Cash 247056 0.055956 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/10/2026 08/10/2026 Cash 2835 0.000638 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/10/2026 15/10/2026 Cash 68594 0.015524 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/10/2026 16/10/2026 Cash 148494 0.033640 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/11/2026 03/11/2026 Cash 14164725 3.208825 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/11/2026 04/11/2026 Cash 15982 0.003615 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/11/2026 05/11/2026 Cash 6450 0.001459 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/11/2026 12/11/2026 Cash 11185 0.002533 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/11/2026 25/11/2026 Cash 68082 0.015423 Cash-settled Equity Swap 26/11/2026 26/11/2026 Cash 45517 0.010309 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/11/2026 27/11/2026 Cash 6913 0.001561 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2026 02/12/2026 Cash 217235 0.049191 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/12/2026 03/12/2026 Cash 15552 0.003523 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/12/2026 07/12/2026 Cash 1412 0.000319 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/12/2026 10/12/2026 Cash 1529 0.000342 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/12/2026 16/12/2026 Cash 111730 0.025286 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/12/2026 17/12/2026 Cash 167973 0.038052 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/12/2026 22/12/2026 Cash 1909 0.000431 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/12/2026 23/12/2026 Cash 1072795 0.243033 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/01/2027 05/01/2027 Cash 866 0.000195 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/01/2027 06/01/2027 Cash 11545 0.002615 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/04/2027 07/04/2027 Cash 493457 0.111779 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/05/2027 04/05/2027 Cash 140616 0.031855 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/06/2027 02/06/2027 Cash 9744 0.002206 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/05/2028 30/05/2028 Cash 14 0.000003 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/06/2029 04/06/2029 Cash 16075 0.003640 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/05/2030 22/05/2030 Cash 10886 0.002466 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/07/2030 02/07/2030 Cash 45532 0.010312 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/07/2035 13/07/2035 Cash 29634 0.006711 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/07/2035 19/07/2035 Cash 94951 0.021510 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/09/2035 28/09/2035 Cash 14818 0.003351 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/10/2035 11/10/2035 Cash 544 0.000123 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/10/2035 18/10/2035 Cash 16592 0.003742 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/10/2035 25/10/2035 Cash 68082 0.015423 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/11/2035 08/11/2035 Cash 31645 0.007160 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/11/2035 09/11/2035 Cash 11545 0.002612 Sub Total 8.B2 26004469 5.890759%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 5.838983 6.226736% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

19-Nov-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

