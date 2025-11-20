Clip Money Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money Inc. (TSX-V: CLIP) ("Clip Money" or the "Company"), a company that operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses, is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Company reported continued revenue growth in the third quarter of 2025, up 175% from Q3 2024, while cost of revenues were up only 55% during the same time period, maintaining the Company's high operating leverage.

Third Quarter Financial 2025 Highlights:

Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 (" Q3 2025 ") was $1,435,501, compared to $521,316 in the third quarter of 2024 (" Q3 2024 "), which equates to 175% growth year-over-year (" YoY "). Q3 2025 core revenue (excluding non-recurring revenue) was up 26% quarter-over-quarter (" QoQ ") compared to the second quarter of 2025 (" Q2 2025 "), which was a function of new sales growth, existing customer penetration and growth of new products.





") was $1,435,501, compared to $521,316 in the third quarter of 2024 (" "), which equates to 175% growth year-over-year (" "). Q3 2025 core revenue (excluding non-recurring revenue) was up 26% quarter-over-quarter (" ") compared to the second quarter of 2025 (" "), which was a function of new sales growth, existing customer penetration and growth of new products. Revenue growth continues to outpace changes in costs of revenue (" CoR "). Q3 2025 CoR of $1,301,817 was up 55% YoY, relative to 175% YoY revenue growth.





"). Q3 2025 CoR of $1,301,817 was up 55% YoY, relative to 175% YoY revenue growth. YoY revenue growth for Q3 2025 was driven by a 157% increase in new deposit users, and supported by contributions from new products, namely revenue from change orders. Revenue from new products, excluding non-recurring items, accounted for 12% of total revenue in Q3 2025 and 8% of total revenue in Q3 2024.





Operating expenses for Q3 2025 were $1,987,589 compared to $1,597,181 in Q3 2024, which represents a 24% YoY increase. Q3 2025 operating expenses were 16% higher QoQ compared to Q2 2025. However, this was due to higher operating expense accruals. Excluding the operating expense accruals, expenses were down 3% QoQ.





Comprehensive loss for Q3 2025 was $2,764,599 compared to $2,318,179 in Q3 2024, which represents an increase of 19% YoY. However, the majority of the increase was driven by a non-cash change in the fair value of the Company's derivative liabilities, which accounted for 14% of the increase. Excluding that change, the increase was 5% YoY.



Network & Customer Highlights:

Network Expansion Clip Money continued the expansion of its U.S. business deposit network. As previously announced, Clip launched ClipCenter in Q2 2025 at over 4,000 big box retail locations and welcomed our clients to leverage this new deposit option in Q3 2025. ClipCenter, together with ClipDrop and ClipATM, showcases the strength of Clip's multi-channel deposit network-offering businesses both convenient self-service options though ClipDrop and ClipATM, and a full-service, in-person experience through ClipCenter. When compared to the leading financial institutions in the U.S., Clip has become the largest non-bank network for business cash deposits in the U.S. with over 8,100 deposit locations.



Clip's multi-channel network brings optionality to businesses and financial institutions who are looking for alternatives to deposit everyday cash in a more convenient and efficient method. Several existing Clip clients successfully migrated their retail stores to utilize all three of Clip's deposit channels, in addition to ordering ClipChange from the platform, demonstrating the versatility of the Clip network.





Customer Growth

Organic growth brought the addition of 1,110 new users locations in Q3 2025. Growth came from new retail brands and the expansion of existing customers who can now leverage the entire Clip network.



Claire's , a nationwide fashion and accessory retailer, joined the Clip network in the quarter across approximately 780 locations. These locations are deposited at ClipDrop, ClipCenter and ClipATM which delivers bank account consolidation and back office process efficiency.



Complementing this growth, ClipChange recorded 19% order growth in Q3 2025 compared to Q2 2025. Solving for the daily need for notes and cash to make change for retail purchases goes hand in hand with deposits, and Clip customers are experiencing the value of a holistic cash management strategy.





"During the third quarter we began onboarding customers across our entire Clip Network, marking a major milestone in our growth. Claire's alone onboarded nearly 800 stores, utilizing all three of our deposit channels-ClipDrop, ClipATM, and ClipCenter-along with our change-order delivery product, ClipChange. Overall, we added over 1,100 new user locations during the quarter, achieving a record pace of growth, and began marketing our platform more broadly to potential channel partners, where we're seeing meaningful engagement across the ecosystem. We also continue to demonstrate strong year-over-year revenue growth, with revenue expanding faster than our cost of revenue-a clear indication of the scalability and operating leverage in our business model."

Joseph Arrage (CEO & Co-Founder)

Additional Information

The Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, notes to financial statements, and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Unless otherwise indicated, all references to "$" in this press release refer to U.S. dollars.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Clip Money Inc.

Clip operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses through the Clip Money network that gives users the capability of making deposits outside of their bank branch at top retailers and shopping malls. Rather than having to go to their personal bank branch or using a cash pickup service, businesses can deposit their cash at any ClipDrop Box, ClipATM, or ClipCenter located near them. After being deposited, the funds will automatically be credited to the business' bank account, usually within one business day. The Company combines functional hardware, an intuitive mobile app and an innovative cloud-based transaction engine that maximizes business-banking transactions. Combined with mobile user applications, Clip offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for business banking deposits in metropolitan statistical areas across Canada and the United States. For more information about the Company, visit www.clipmoney.com -



For further information, please contact:



Joseph Arrage

Chief Executive Officer

tel: 844-593-2547