MiniLuxe Holding Corp.: MiniLuxe Reports Financial Results For The Third Quarter And Ytd Q3 2025

Reported figures are all in U.S. Dollars

Boston, MA, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) today announced its financial results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 28, 2025 ("Q3 2025" and "YTD Q3 2025"). The fiscal year of MiniLuxe ("The Company") is a 52-week reporting cycle ending on the Sunday closest to December 31, which periodically necessitates a fiscal year of 53 weeks; fiscal years referred to in this release consist of 52-week periods. Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are reported in U.S. dollars.

MiniLuxe aims to be the leading lifestyle brand in the areas of nail care and related self-care services and products. The Company's purpose is to empower and bring joy to its team members, clients, and communities through cleaner, healthier and more ethical self-care services and proprietary better-for-you products

Highlights of Business Performance in Q3 2025 and YTD Q3 2025

Quarterly sales growth: 11% system-wide YoY growth to $7.6M and net revenue growth of +7% to $7.3M. System-wide revenue is defined to include total sales of all company-owned MiniLuxe and franchise locations. Net revenue includes sales of all company-owned units plus royalty revenue of franchise units.

YTD sales growth: was also at 11% for system wide YoY growth at $21.6M and YTD net revenue growth of +8% to $20.9M.

Gross margin held steady at 43%, and Adjusted EBITDA of ($900k) for the quarter reflected a modest improvement versus the prior year. Overall gross profit dollars were up +7% and operating cash flow trends continue to improve and move the Company increasingly closer to overall profitability. Unit economics of the studio base improved for the 10th consecutive quarter driven by favorable service mix and labor efficiency. Cash contribution on a 4-wall basis for the full company-owned fleet increased ~40% YoY relative to trailing twelve months as of Q3 2025 and is up ~140% over the past two years.

Team and Client Purpose-Driven Impact Metrics

Team loyalty: 87% year-over-year retention of hourly team members with over 50% of the team at over 5-years of tenure which is estimated to be up to 5x better than industry benchmarks.

Client loyalty: NPS (net promoter score) of over 85 (a proxy for one's willingness to recommend our services or products). Additionally, in any given month ~80 percent of clients represent repeat loyal customers and MiniLuxe continues to receive exceptional reviews across its studio base alongside industry awards for its products.

Strategy and Outlook

The Company's strategy is focused on strengthening unit economics across its base of 24 MiniLuxe studios through well-defined KPIs and operating systems, while expanding growth through M&A and franchise operating partners.

Accelerating unit-level economics and studio-level profitability - The Company continues to deliver strong momentum in unit economics, with improvements across topline performance, 4-wall profitability, and a focus on value-engineering initiatives that reduce CapEx requirements. These efforts are driving higher ROIC and improved long-term cash-on-cash returns.

Driving growth through operating partners and franchise partners - Operating and franchise partners in Brookline, MA, Atlanta, GA, and Tampa, FL continue to perform strongly, with all studios delivering topline growth, meeting or exceeding expectations. The Company is also progressing with the conversion of an acquired studio in Texas -

Outlook and Subsequent Events

The Company signed a new franchise operating partner for the Connecticut region, covering three new sites.

The Company continues to build a robust pipeline of prospective operating and franchise partners and is actively evaluating M&A opportunities to augment growth with a focus on conversions into the MiniLuxe brand and system.

Q3 and YTD 2025 Results

Selected Financial Measures

Click here to view image

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, 2025 and September 29, 2024

Click here to view image

Cash Flows

The following table presents cash and cash equivalents as of September 28, 2025 and September 29, 2024

Click here to view image

Non-IFRS Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures



This press release references certain non-IFRS measures used by management. These measures are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. The non-IFRS measures referred to in this press release are "Adjusted EBITDA".

Adjusted EBITDA

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA most accurately reflects the commercial and operational reality of the Company's operations on an ongoing basis by adding back non-cash expenses. Additionally, the rent-related adjustments ensure that studio-related expenses align with revenue generated over the corresponding time periods.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back fixed asset depreciation, right-of-use asset amortization under IFRS 16, asset disposal, and share-based compensation expense to IFRS operating income, then deducting straight-line rent expenses net of lease abatements. IFRS operating income is revenue less cost of sales (gross profit), additionally adjusted for general and administrative expenses, and depreciation and amortization expense.

The following table reconciles total company Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the periods indicated





Click here to view image

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform in the beauty and self-care industry. MiniLuxe focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company's studio services. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design esthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe aims to radically transform a highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable better talent and client experiences.

For its clients, MiniLuxe offers best-in-class self-care services and better-for-you products, and for nail care and beauty professionals, MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice. MiniLuxe seeks to empower one of the most diverse and largest hourly worker segments through professional development, economic mobility, and ownership opportunities (e.g., equity participation and future franchise opportunities).

In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for stakeholders, MiniLuxe is expanding its reach through franchising, offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to partner with a brand recognized as the best nail salon franchise . Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 4 million services. The Company is a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts.

