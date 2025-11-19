Universal Technical Institute, Inc.: Universal Technical Institute Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Met or surpassed fiscal year 2025 guidance ranges for revenue, net income, adjusted EBITDA, diluted EPS, and new student starts

PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, reported financial results for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and the full year ended September 30, 2025. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. operates in two reportable segments, Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges (Concorde), and together with its segments and subsidiaries is referred to as the "Company," "we," "us" or "our."

Financial Highlights

Full year revenue of $835.6 million in 2025, an increase of 14.0% over the prior year.

Full year net income was $63.0 million, an increase of 50.0% over the prior year.

Full year adjusted EBITDA(1) was $126.5 million, an increase of 22.9% over the prior year.

Operational Highlights and North Star Strategy Developments

Full year average full-time active students of 24,618, an increase of 10.5% over the prior year, with total new student starts of 29,793, an increase of 10.8% over the prior year.

Company now expects to open at least two and up to five new campuses, as well as launch approximately 20 new programs, across both the divisions annually over this next phase, pending regulatory approval.

"Fiscal 2025 was an exceptional year for Universal Technical Institute and a defining start to the second phase of our North Star strategy," said Jerome Grant, CEO of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. "We exceeded every major operational target we set and even surpassed our twice-raised revenue guidance range with 14% year-over-year growth. Entering this next chapter, we are executing from the strongest position in our company's history, and these results reinforce the durability of our model and prove that our platform can scale efficiently while maintaining our high quality.

"As we enter fiscal 2026, we are accelerating the next phase of our growth plan. We now expect to open at least two and up to five campuses annually, as well as launch approximately 20 new programs annually, across both the UTI and Concorde divisions. Everything is in place for another strong year, with clear targets, a scalable platform, and a built-out team executing with discipline and precision. The momentum we have created gives us great confidence in our ability to deliver outsized returns and expand our footprint throughout Phase II of our North Star strategy and beyond."

Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2025 Compared to 2024

Revenues increased 13.3% to $222.4 million, compared to $196.4 million.

Operating expenses increased 15.9% to $197.5 million, compared to $170.3 million.

Operating income was $25.0 million compared to $26.0 million.

Net income was $18.8 million compared to $18.8 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.34, compared to $0.35 and $0.34, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) decreased 1.4% to $36.8 million, compared to $37.3 million.

decreased 1.4% to $36.8 million, compared to $37.3 million. Average full-time active students increased 8.1%, with total new student starts of 12,109 compared to 11,492.

Financial Results for the Year Ended September 30, 2025 Compared to 2024

Revenues increased 14.0% to $835.6 million, which exceeded our increased full-year expectations, compared to $732.7 million primarily due to growth in average full-time active students at both UTI and Concorde.

Operating expenses increased 11.6% to $752.1 million, compared to $673.8 million, primarily due to the growth in both UTI and Concorde average full-time active students and costs associated with new campus launches and program expansions currently underway or completed over the last year.

Operating income increased 41.7% to $83.5 million compared to $58.9 million.

Net income was $63.0 million, which exceeded the high-end of our full-year guidance range of $56 - 60 million, compared to $42.0 million.

Basic and diluted EPS were $1.16 and $1.13, respectively, compared to $0.77 and $0.75, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 22.9% to $126.5 million, which was within our updated full-year guidance range of $124 - 128 million, compared to $102.9 million.

increased 22.9% to $126.5 million, which was within our updated full-year guidance range of $124 - 128 million, compared to $102.9 million. Net cash provided by operating activities increased 13.3% to $97.3 million compared to $85.9 million.

Adjusted free cash flow (1) was $56.0 million.

was $56.0 million. Full year average full-time active students increased 10.5%, with total new student starts of 29,793, an increase of 10.8% over the prior year, which was within our updated full-year guidance range of 29,500 - 30,000.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At September 30, 2025, our total available liquidity was $254.5 million, consisting of $127.4 million cash and cash equivalents, $41.8 million of short-term investments, and $85.4 million available from the revolving credit facility. Total debt at September 30, 2025 was $87.1 million, including $20.0 million drawn on the revolving credit facility. For fiscal 2025, the Company incurred $42.0 million of cash capital expenditures ("capex") driven primarily by investments in program expansions for both UTI and Concorde, along with spending associated with curriculum and equipment refresh and upgrades, facility and leasehold improvements, and IT investments.

Fiscal 2026 Financial Outlook

"Fiscal 2025 was another year of outstanding performance and disciplined execution for Universal Technical Institute," said Bruce Schuman, CFO of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. "We delivered revenue of $835.6 million or 14% year-over-year growth, exceeding the upper end of our previously raised guidance ranges for net income, earnings per share, and revenue. We also achieved double-digit increases in both average full-time active students and new student starts. Adjusted EBITDA of $126.5 million landed within our expected range even as we absorbed over $6 million in deliberate growth investments tied to new campuses and programs. These results underscore the scalability of our model, the resilience of our demand environment, and the strong foundation we have established to support the next phase of our growth.

"Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, we expect revenue between $905 and $915 million, or approximately 9% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Our baseline adjusted EBITDA, excluding planned growth investments, is expected to exceed $150 million, while reported adjusted EBITDA is projected between $114 and $119 million, reflecting approximately $40 million in growth investments for new campuses and program launches. We view these as disciplined, high-return investments that will temporarily moderate margins and then provide meaningful returns as they increase our scale and earnings power. By fiscal 2029, we expect to surpass $1.2 billion in annual revenue and approach $220 million in adjusted EBITDA as we build out a more diversified, efficient, and durable growth engine for the long term."



FY 2025

FY 2026

Year-Over-Year ($ in millions excluding new student starts and EPS) Actuals

Guidance

Growth (2) New student starts 29,793

31,500 - 33,000

8 % Revenue $835.6

$905 - 915

9 % Net Income $63.0

$40 - 45

(33) % Diluted EPS $1.13

$0.71 - 0.80

(33) % Adjusted EBITDA(1)(3) $126.5

$114 - $119

(8) % Adjusted free cash flow(1)(3)(4) $56.0

$20 - 25

(60) %





(1) See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below. For a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures, see the tables following the earnings release. (2) Year-over-year growth percentages are calculated using the fiscal 2026 guidance midpoint. (3) Beginning in FY2025, growth investments for program expansion and new campus initiatives will no longer be included as add-backs in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted free cash flow calculations, affecting the year-over-year comparability. (4) Includes $42.0 million of cash capex for FY 2025 primarily related to program expansions and a consistent level of annual maintenance capex. For FY 2026, assumes approximately $100M of cash capex, including investments for new campus launches and program expansions, and maintenance capex.

For the Company's most recent investor presentation and quarterly financial supplement, please see its investor relations website at https://investor.uti.edu.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2025, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 4:30 pm EST.

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial (844) 881-0138 (domestic) or (412) 317-6790 (international). A live webcast of the call will be available via the Universal Technical Institute investor relations website at https://investor.uti.edu. Please go to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The conference call webcast will be archived for fourteen days at https://investor.uti.edu or the telephone replay can be accessed through December 3, 2025, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 2202010.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information in this press release and may similarly disclose non-GAAP financial information on the related conference call. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and are not intended to be and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that they provide investors an additional analytical tool to clarify its results of operations and identify underlying trends. Additionally, the Company believes that these measures may also help investors compare its performance on a consistent basis across time periods. Additional details on our non-GAAP measures and the tables reconciling these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are provided below.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and items not considered normal recurring operations.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures, adjusted for items not considered normal recurring operations.

Management utilizes adjusted figures as performance measures internally for operating decisions, strategic planning, annual budgeting and forecasting. For the periods presented, our adjustments for items that management does not consider to be normal recurring operations include:

Acquisition-related costs : We have excluded costs associated with both potential and announced acquisitions to allow for comparable financial results to historical operations and forward-looking guidance.

: We have excluded costs associated with both potential and announced acquisitions to allow for comparable financial results to historical operations and forward-looking guidance. Integration-related costs for completed acquisitions : We have excluded integration costs related to business structure realignment and new programs for recent acquisitions to allow for comparable financial results to historical operations and forward-looking guidance. In addition, the nature and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the programs. By excluding the referenced expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures, our management is able to further evaluate our ability to utilize existing assets and estimate their long-term value. Furthermore, our management believes that the adjustment of these items supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the sustainability of our operating performance.

: We have excluded integration costs related to business structure realignment and new programs for recent acquisitions to allow for comparable financial results to historical operations and forward-looking guidance. In addition, the nature and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the programs. By excluding the referenced expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures, our management is able to further evaluate our ability to utilize existing assets and estimate their long-term value. Furthermore, our management believes that the adjustment of these items supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the sustainability of our operating performance. Restructuring charges : In December 2023, we announced plans to consolidate the two Houston, Texas campus locations to align the curriculum, student facing systems, and support services to better serve students seeking careers in in-demand fields. As part of the transition, the MIAT Houston campus, acquired in November 2021, began a phased teach-out in May 2024, and such campus began operating under the UTI brand. MIAT-Houston students who have not completed their programs before their program's teach-out date may enroll at UTI-Houston to complete their program. Both facilities will remain in use post-consolidation.

: In December 2023, we announced plans to consolidate the two Houston, Texas campus locations to align the curriculum, student facing systems, and support services to better serve students seeking careers in in-demand fields. As part of the transition, the MIAT Houston campus, acquired in November 2021, began a phased teach-out in May 2024, and such campus began operating under the UTI brand. MIAT-Houston students who have not completed their programs before their program's teach-out date may enroll at UTI-Houston to complete their program. Both facilities will remain in use post-consolidation. Facility lease accounting adjustments: During 2024, we recorded a lease accounting adjustment for a lease termination payment for the previous Concorde corporate offices. These adjustments are not considered part of normal recurring operations.

To obtain a complete understanding of our performance, these measures should be examined in connection with net income (loss) and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the financial statements and notes thereto included in the annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Because the items excluded from these non-GAAP measures are significant components in understanding and assessing our financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be an alternative to net income (loss) or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of our operating performance or liquidity. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Other companies, including other companies in the education industry, may define and calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure across similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided below and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release and the related conference call, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor from civil liability provided for such statements by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (set forth in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements which address our expected future business and financial performance, may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will," the negative form of these expressions or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding (1) the Company's expectation that it will meet its fiscal year 2026 guidance for new student start growth, revenue growth, net income, diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow; (2) the Company's expectation that it will continue to expand its value proposition and build a business that can grow in double digits with potential upside, regardless of the economic environment; and (3) the Company's expectation that it will succeed in new program launches next year. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect our actual results include, among other things, failure of our schools to comply with the extensive regulatory requirements for school operations; our failure to maintain eligibility for or our ability to process federal student financial assistance funds; the effect of current and future Title IV Program regulations arising out of negotiated rulemakings, including any potential reductions in funding or restrictions on the use of funds received through Title IV Programs; the effect of future legislative or regulatory initiatives related to veterans' benefit programs; continued Congressional examination of the for-profit education sector; regulatory investigations of, or actions commenced against, us or other companies in our industry; changes in the state regulatory environment or budgetary constraints; our failure to execute on our growth and diversification strategy, including effectively identifying, establishing and operating additional schools, programs or campuses; our failure to realize the expected benefits of our acquisitions, or our failure to successfully integrate our acquisitions.; our failure to improve underutilized capacity at certain of our campuses; enrollment declines or challenges in our students' ability to find employment as a result of macroeconomic conditions; our failure to maintain and expand existing industry relationships and develop new industry relationships; our ability to update and expand the content of existing programs and develop and integrate new programs in a timely and cost-effective manner while maintaining positive student outcomes; a loss of our senior management or other key employees; failure to comply with the restrictive covenants and our ability to pay the amounts when due under our credit agreement, and other risks that are described from time to time in our public filings. Further information on these and other potential factors that could affect the financial results or condition may be found in the company's filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release and the related conference call are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date on which it is made. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, changes in expectations, any changes in events, conditions or circumstances, or otherwise.

Social Media Disclosure

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) uses its websites (https://www.uti.edu/ and https://investor.uti.edu/) and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/school/universal-technical-institute/) as channels of distribution of information about its programs, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and UTI may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company's website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider serving students, partners and communities nationwide. The company offers high-quality education and support services for in-demand careers via its two divisions: UTI and Concorde Career Colleges. The UTI division operates 15 campuses located in nine states and offers a wide range of transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy training programs. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in eight states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.

Company Contact:

Matt Kempton

VP Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

(623) 445-9392

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Susan Aspey

Vice President, Corporate Affairs & External Communications

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

(202) 549-0534

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover or Ralf Esper

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

(Tables Follow)

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues $ 222,442

$ 196,358

$ 835,616

$ 732,687 Operating expenses:













Educational services and facilities 112,258

99,355

420,491

384,529 Selling, general and administrative 85,198

70,981

331,656

289,267 Total operating expenses 197,456

170,336

752,147

673,796 Income from operations 24,986

26,022

83,469

58,891 Other income (expense):













Interest income 1,340

1,472

6,173

6,314 Interest expense (909)

(2,267)

(5,633)

(9,471) Other income 142

143

265

496 Total other income (expense), net 573

(652)

805

(2,661) Income before income taxes 25,559

25,370

84,274

56,230 Income tax expense (6,803)

(6,530)

(21,256)

(14,229) Net income 18,756

18,840

63,018

42,001 Preferred stock dividends -

-

-

(1,097) Income available for distribution 18,756

18,840

63,018

40,904 Income allocated to participating securities -

-

-

(2,855) Net income available to common shareholders $ 18,756

$ 18,840

$ 63,018

$ 38,049















Earnings per share:













Net income per share - basic $ 0.34

$ 0.35

$ 1.16

$ 0.77 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 1.13

$ 0.75















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 54,425

53,813

54,301

49,429 Diluted 55,728

55,404

55,615

50,851

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Assets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,361

$ 161,900 Restricted cash 6,769

5,572 Held-to-maturity investments 41,784

- Receivables, net 46,078

31,096 Notes receivable, current portion 6,597

6,200 Prepaid expenses 12,526

11,945 Other current assets 5,517

5,238 Total current assets 246,632

221,951 Property and equipment, net 285,852

264,797 Goodwill 28,459

28,459 Intangible assets, net 17,352

18,229 Notes receivable, less current portion 41,109

36,267 Right-of-use assets for operating leases 178,861

158,778 Deferred tax assets 4,283

3,563 Other assets 23,591

12,531 Total assets $ 826,139

$ 744,575 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 104,644

$ 83,866 Deferred revenue 91,525

92,538 Operating lease liability, current portion 16,967

22,210 Long-term debt, current portion 2,865

2,697 Other current liabilities 13,670

3,652 Total current liabilities 229,671

204,963 Deferred tax liabilities 4,144

4,696 Operating lease liability 174,838

146,831 Long-term debt 84,234

123,007 Other liabilities 5,142

4,847 Total liabilities 498,029

484,344 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 54,512 and

53,899 shares issued, and 54,430 and 53,817 shares outstanding as of

September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively 5

5 Paid-in capital - common 226,031

220,976 Treasury stock, at cost, 82 shares as of September 30, 2025 and 2024 (365)

(365) Retained earnings 101,527

38,509 Accumulated other comprehensive income 912

1,106 Total shareholders' equity 328,110

260,231 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 826,139

$ 744,575

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)





Year Ended September 30,



2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 63,018

$ 42,001 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

32,958

29,324 Amortization of right-of-use assets for operating leases

23,827

21,861 Provision for credit losses

22,144

7,547 Stock-based compensation

9,151

8,560 Deferred income taxes

(1,337)

4,439 Unrealized loss on interest rate swaps, net of taxes

(194)

(1,357) Other, net

1,915

1,802 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts and notes receivables

(43,951)

(17,927) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,724)

(3,651) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

11,164

13,195 Deferred revenue

(1,012)

6,800 Income tax payable/receivable

11,357

(2,066) Operating lease liability

(22,141)

(22,449) All other assets and liabilities

(7,845)

(2,184) Net cash provided by operating activities

97,330

85,895 Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(41,978)

(24,298) Purchase of held-to-maturity investments

(68,371)

- Proceeds received upon maturity of investments

22,301

- Other investing activities

169

296 Net cash used in investing activities

(87,879)

(24,002) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from revolving credit facility

26,000

41,000 Payments on revolving credit facility

(62,000)

(75,000) Payment of term loans and finance leases

(2,697)

(2,518) Preferred share repurchase

-

(11,503) Payment of preferred stock cash dividend

-

(1,097) Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through shares withheld

(4,755)

(2,227) Proceeds from stock option exercises

659

- Net cash used in financing activities

(42,793)

(51,345) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ (33,342)

$ 10,548 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$ 161,900

$ 151,547 Restricted cash, beginning of period

5,572

5,377 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

$ 167,472

$ 156,924 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 127,361

$ 161,900 Restricted cash, end of period

6,769

5,572 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 134,130

$ 167,472

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL NON-FINANCIAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT

(In thousands, except for Student Metrics)

(Unaudited)

Student Metrics

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

UTI

Concorde

Total



UTI

Concorde

Total Total new student starts 7,166

4,943

12,109



7,068

4,424

11,492 Year-over-year growth (decline) 1.4 %

11.7 %

5.4 %



8.7 %

13.7 %

10.6 % Average full-time active students 15,207

9,842

25,049



14,067

9,113

23,180 Year-over-year growth (decline) 8.1 %

8.0 %

8.1 %



9.2 %

13.8 %

11.0 % End of period full-time active students 16,841

10,838

27,679



15,873

9,747

25,620 Year-over-year growth (decline) 6.1 %

11.2 %

8.0 %



7.0 %

16.5 %

10.4 %



Year Ended September 30, 2025



Year Ended September 30, 2024

UTI

Concorde

Total



UTI

Concorde

Total Total new student starts 16,339

13,454

29,793



15,138

11,747

26,885 Year-over-year growth (decline) 7.9 %

14.5 %

10.8 %



6.7 %

39.3 %

18.9 % Average full-time active students 14,913

9,705

24,618



13,810

8,475

22,285 Year-over-year growth (decline) 8.0 %

14.5 %

10.5 %



9.5 %

10.7 %

10.0 % End of period full-time active students 16,841

10,838

27,679



15,873

9,747

25,620 Year-over-year growth (decline) 6.1 %

11.2 %

8.0 %



7.0 %

16.5 %

10.4 %

Financial Summary by Segment and Consolidated





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Revenue

$ 144,648

$ 77,794

$ -

$ 222,442



$ 130,545

$ 65,813

$ -

$ 196,358 Total operating expenses

117,043

67,671

12,742

197,456



100,101

59,099

11,136

170,336 Net income (loss)

26,807

10,109

(18,160)

18,756



28,760

6,777

(16,697)

18,840





Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2025



Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated



UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Revenue

$ 541,816

$ 293,800

$ -

$ 835,616



$ 486,376

$ 246,311

$ -

$ 732,687 Total operating expenses

447,446

257,671

47,030

752,147



408,620

225,507

39,669

673,796 Net income (loss)

89,901

36,001

(62,884)

63,018



71,646

21,048

(50,693)

42,001

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL NON-FINANCIAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT

(In thousands, except for Student Metrics)

(Unaudited)

Major Operating Expense Categories by Segment and Consolidated



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Operating Expenses













Compensation and Benefits $ 52,097

$ 33,875

$ 18,099

$ 104,071 Advertising 12,647

7,784

54

20,485 Occupancy 11,621

6,563

273

18,457 Student Related 11,734

7,074

-

18,808 General Operations 6,788

4,935

3,541

15,264 Professional and Contract Services 2,557

1,335

4,412

8,304 Depreciation and amortization 6,138

2,055

313

8,506 Other Expenses 1,657

899

1,005

3,561 Corporate Support 11,804

3,151

(14,955)

- Total Operating Expenses $ 117,043

$ 67,671

$ 12,742

$ 197,456



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Operating Expenses













Compensation and Benefits $ 48,081

$ 30,795

$ 13,284

$ 92,160 Advertising 11,459

6,546

56

18,061 Occupancy 9,052

5,258

169

14,479 Student Related 10,566

6,529

-

17,095 General Operations 3,887

2,537

2,922

9,346 Professional and Contract Services 2,222

2,548

3,884

8,654 Depreciation and amortization 5,973

1,420

369

7,762 Other Expenses 1,139

1,072

568

2,779 Corporate Support 7,722

2,394

(10,116)

- Total Operating Expenses $ 100,101

$ 59,099

$ 11,136

$ 170,336

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED SUPPLEMENTAL NON-FINANCIAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT

(In thousands, except for Student Metrics)

(Unaudited)

Major Operating Expense Categories by Segment and Consolidated



Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2025

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Operating Expenses













Compensation and Benefits $ 205,859

$ 132,270

$ 66,768

$ 404,897 Advertising 56,754

30,575

217

87,546 Occupancy 39,868

24,769

946

65,583 Student Related 38,245

24,084

-

62,329 General Operations 21,695

17,919

12,249

51,863 Professional and Contract Services 9,925

5,207

17,826

32,958 Depreciation and amortization 24,085

7,554

1,319

32,958 Other Expenses 6,530

3,704

3,779

14,013 Corporate Support 44,485

11,589

(56,074)

- Total Operating Expenses $ 447,446

$ 257,671

$ 47,030

$ 752,147



Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Operating Expenses













Compensation and Benefits $ 190,640

$ 116,591

$ 56,373

$ 363,604 Advertising 51,302

25,744

215

77,261 Occupancy 36,202

23,454

714

60,370 Student Related 42,402

22,177

-

64,579 General Operations 15,349

8,516

10,677

34,542 Professional and Contract Services 9,416

8,540

14,216

32,172 Depreciation and amortization 22,855

5,159

1,310

29,324 Other Expenses 6,048

4,033

1,863

11,944 Corporate Support 34,406

11,293

(45,699)

- Total Operating Expenses $ 408,620

$ 225,507

$ 39,669

$ 673,796

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 26,807

$ 10,109

$ (18,160)

$ 18,756 Interest expense (income), net 797

13

(1,241)

(431) Income tax expense -

-

6,803

6,803 Depreciation and amortization 6,159

2,055

292

8,506 EBITDA 33,763

12,177

(12,306)

33,634 Integration-related costs for completed acquisitions -

-

396

396 Stock-based compensation expense 475

233

2,041

2,749 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 34,238

$ 12,410

$ (9,869)

$ 36,779



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 28,760

$ 6,777

$ (16,697)

$ 18,840 Interest expense (income), net 1,689

(63)

(831)

795 Income tax expense -

-

6,530

6,530 Depreciation and amortization 5,996

1,419

347

7,762 EBITDA 36,445

8,133

(10,651)

33,927 Integration-related costs for completed acquisitions 187

730

209

1,126 Stock-based compensation expense 778

81

2,003

2,862 Restructuring costs 44

-

-

44 Facility lease accounting adjustments -

(650)

-

(650) Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 37,454

$ 8,294

$ (8,439)

$ 37,309

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2025

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 89,901

$ 36,001

$ (62,884)

$ 63,018 Interest expense (income), net 4,479

127

(5,146)

(540) Income tax expense -

-

21,256

21,256 Depreciation and amortization 24,169

7,554

1,235

32,958 EBITDA 118,549

43,682

(45,539)

116,692 Acquisition related costs -

-

873

873 Integration-related costs for completed acquisitions (1) -

-

(304)

(304) Stock-based compensation expense 1,954

709

6,488

9,151 Restructuring Costs 43

-

-

43 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 120,546

$ 44,391

$ (38,482)

$ 126,455





(1) During the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, the Company received $0.7 million in funds in final settlement of the outstanding escrow accounts affiliated with the purchase of Concorde on December 1, 2022. This is offset by additional integration costs incurred during the year.



Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024

UTI

Concorde

Corporate

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 71,646

$ 21,048

$ (50,693)

$ 42,001 Interest expense (income), net 6,135

(244)

(2,734)

3,157 Income tax benefit -

-

14,229

14,229 Depreciation and amortization 22,917

5,158

1,249

29,324 EBITDA 100,698

25,962

(37,949)

88,711 Integration-related costs for completed acquisitions 1,150

2,802

2,097

6,049 Stock-based compensation expense 2,080

213

6,267

8,560 Restructuring costs 185

-

-

185 Facility lease accounting adjustments -

(650)

-

(650) Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 104,113

$ 28,327

$ (29,585)

$ 102,855

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow





Twelve Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities, as reported

$ 97,330

$ 85,895 Purchase of property and equipment

(41,978)

(24,298) Free cash flow, non-GAAP

55,352

61,597 Adjustments:







Cash outflow for acquisition-related costs

873

- Cash outflow for integration-related costs for completed acquisitions(1)

(304)

6,196 Cash outflow for integration-related property and equipment

-

4,330 Cash outflow for restructuring costs and property and equipment

59

632 Facility lease accounting adjustments

-

700 Adjusted free cash flow, non-GAAP

$ 55,980

$ 73,455





(1) During the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, the Company received $0.7 million in funds in final settlement of the outstanding escrow accounts affiliated with the purchase of Concorde on December 1, 2022. This is offset by additional integration costs incurred during the year.

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL

INFORMATION FOR FISCAL 2026 GUIDANCE

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For each of the non-GAAP reconciliations provided for fiscal 2026 guidance, we are reconciling to the midpoint of the guidance range. The adjustments reflected below for fiscal 2026 are illustrative only and may change throughout the year, both in amount or the adjustments themselves.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal 2026 Guidance



Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2026 Net income ~$42,500 Interest (income) expense, net ~1,000 Income tax expense ~15,000 Depreciation and amortization ~39,000 EBITDA ~97,500 Stock-based compensation expense ~12,500 Acquisition related costs(1) ~3,000 Integration-related costs for completed acquisitions ~3,500 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP ~$116,500 FY 2026 Guidance Range $114,000-$119,000

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow for Fiscal 2026 Guidance



Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2026 Net cash provided by operating activities ~$116,000 Purchase of property and equipment ~(100,000) Free cash flow, non-GAAP ~16,000 Adjustments:

Cash outflow for acquisition related costs(1) ~3,500 Cash outflow for integration-related costs for completed acquisitions ~3,000 Adjusted free cash flow, non-GAAP ~$22,500 FY 2026 Guidance Range $20,000-$25,000





(1) FY26 projected spend on acquisition related costs is an estimate and is fully contingent on whether the Company pursues an acquisition this year.

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.