ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.: ZTO Reports Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Parcel Volume Increased 9.8% to 9.6 Billion

Adjusted Net Income Grew 5.0% to RMB2.5 Billion



SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025[1]. The Company grew parcel volume by 9.8% year over year while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction. Adjusted net income increased 5.0%[2] to RMB2,506.1 million. Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB3,211.0 million.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB11,864.7 million (US$1,666.6 million), an increase of 11.1% from RMB10,675.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Gross profit was RMB2,956.0 million (US$415.2 million), a decrease of 11.4% from RMB3,334.8 million in the same period of 2024.

Net income was RMB2,538.7 million (US$356.6 million), an increase of 6.7% from RMB2,379.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA [3] was RMB3,582.5 million (US$503.2 million), a decrease of 4.2% from RMB3,739.5 million in the same period of 2024.

Basic and diluted net earnings per American depositary share ("ADS" [4] ) were RMB3.16 (US$0.44) and RMB3.10 (US$0.44), an increase of 6.0% and 6.9% from RMB2.98 and RMB2.90 in the same period of 2024, respectively.

Operational Highlights for Third Quarter 2025

Parcel volume was 9,573 million, increased 9.8% from 8,723 million in the same period of 2024.

Number of pickup/delivery outlets was over 31,000 as of September 30, 2025.

Number of direct network partners was over 6,000 as of September 30, 2025.

Number of self-owned line-haul vehicles was over 10,000 as of September 30, 2025.

Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was approximately 3,900 as of September 30, 2025.

Number of sorting hubs was 95 as of September 30, 2025, among which 91 are operated by the Company and 4 by the Company's network partners.

(1) An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at http://zto.investorroom.com. (2) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of investments in equity investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary and corresponding tax impact which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of investments in equity investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations. (4) One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share. (5) Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted American depositary shares, respectively.

Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, "Focusing on quality and increasing market presence while maintaining healthy earnings is ZTO's unwavering long-term strategy. During this quarter, we grew volume by 9.8% to reach 9.6 billion parcels and we delivered 2.51 billion adjusted net income which increased 5%. Our retail volume 's growth momentum remained strong at nearly 50% and continued to bring positive contribution to margin."

Mr. Lai added, "During the third quarter, government's appeal for anti-involution not only brought mitigating effect towards social stability but also influenced the industry turning towards quality development versus merely quantity expansion . Being the industry leader, ZTO is called upon to exemplify with increasing rigor, and we renewed our commitment to strengthening our own capabilities while addressing genuine concerns. Nearly all industries go through stages of competition and true strength will sustain. Despite complex macro environment where uncertainties remain, we believe ZTO will continue to build strength in quality, scale and profitability and drive healthy sustainable growth for the long run."

Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, commented, "ZTO's core express ASP increased by 2 cents. The 14 cents in higher volume incentives and 2 cents from lower average weight per parcel were absorbed by 18 cents increase in KA unit price. Combined unit sorting and transportation costs decreased 5 cents driven by transportation cost productivity. SG&A costs remain structurally stable at 5.3% of revenue. Cash flow from operating activities grew 3.2% to 3.2 billion, and capital spending was 1.2 billion for the quarter."

Ms. Yan added, "With visibility into the final quarter of the year, we are adjusting down the annual volume guidance to be in the range of 38.2 to 38.7 billion parcels representing a year-over-year growth of 12.3% to 13.8%. Volume is crucial to our business, and network stability is the foundation for sustainable future growth of our company. As macro environment continues to evolve and industry dynamics shifts towards healthier growth, we maintain con fidence in our ability to execute the overall corporate strategy as well as tackle challenges at hand to become a world leading logistics service provider."

Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

(in thousands, except percentages) Express delivery services 9,812,807

91.9

11,020,092

1,547,983

92.9

28,928,902

92.2

32,126,133

4,512,731

92.9 Freight forwarding services 240,491

2.3

222,664

31,277

1.9

676,480

2.2

582,141

81,773

1.6 Sale of accessories 588,233

5.5

590,936

83,008

5.0

1,653,717

5.3

1,787,002

251,019

5.2 Others 33,517

0.3

31,002

4,356

0.2

101,919

0.3

92,690

13,020

0.3 Total revenues 10,675,048

100.0

11,864,694

1,666,624

100.0

31,361,018

100.0

34,587,966

4,858,543

100.0

Total Revenues were RMB11,864.7 million (US$ 1,666.6 million), increased 11.1% from RMB10,675.0 million in the same period of 2024. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 11.6% compared to the same period of 2024 as a net result of a 9.8% growth in parcel volume and a 1.7% increase in parcel unit price. Key account revenue, generated by direct sales organizations, increased by 141.2% mainly driven by increase in e-commerce return parcels. Revenue from freight forwarding services decreased by 7.4% compared to the same period of 2024. Revenue from sales of accessories largely consisted of sales of digital thermal paper w aybills, increased by 0.5%. Other revenues were derived mainly from financing services.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

(in thousands, except percentages) Line-haul transportation cost 3,398,007

31.8

3,302,046

463,836

27.8

10,052,623

32.1

10,076,055

1,415,375

29.1 Sorting hub operating cost 2,224,206

20.8

2,394,119

336,300

20.2

6,620,077

21.1

7,123,554

1,000,640

20.6 Freight forwarding cost 226,111

2.1

204,820

28,771

1.7

631,217

2.0

547,847

76,956

1.6 Cost of accessories sold 161,648

1.5

135,557

19,042

1.1

454,788

1.5

420,020

59,000

1.2 Other costs 1,330,265

12.6

2,872,183

403,452

24.3

3,644,940

11.5

7,830,904

1,100,000

22.7 Total cost of revenues 7,340,237

68.8

8,908,725

1,251,401

75.1

21,403,645

68.2

25,998,380

3,651,971

75.2

Total cost of revenues was RMB8,908.7 million (US$1,251.4 million), an increase of 21.4% from RMB7,340.2 million in the same period last year.

Line-haul transportation cost was RMB3,302.0 million (US$463.8 million), decreased 2.8% from RMB3,398.0 million in the same period last year. The unit transportation cost decreased 12.8% or 5 cents mainly attributable to better economies of scale and improved load rate through more effective route planning.

Sorting hub operating cost was RMB2,394.1 million (US$336.3 million), increased 7.6% from RMB2,224.2 million in the same period last year. The increase primarily consisted of (i) RMB93.1 million (US$13.1 million) increase in labor-associated costs partially offset by automation-driven efficiency improvements, and (ii) RMB46.8 million (US$6.6 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs associated with equipment and facilities. As of September 30, 2025, there were 761 sets of automated sorting equipment in service, compared to 535 sets as of September 30, 2024.

Cost of accessories sold was RMB135.6 million (US$19.0 million), decreased 16.1% compared with RMB161.6 million in the same period last year.

Other costs were RMB2,872.2 million (US$403.5 million), increased 115.9% from RMB1,330.3 million in the same period last year, which included an increase of RMB1,471.7 million (US$206.7 million) for serving key account customers.

Gross Profit was RMB2,956.0 million (US$415.2 million), decreased by 11.4% from RMB3,334.8 million in the same period last year. Gross margin rate was 24.9% compared to 31.2% in the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses were RMB550.9 million (US$77.4 million), compared to RMB493.0 million in the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB632.6 million (US$88.9 million), increased by 16.2% from RMB544.6 million in the same period last year. The increase primarily consisted of (i) RMB61.5 million (US$8.6 million) depreciation and amortization costs associated with administrative facilities and equipment, and (ii) RMB40.9 million (US$5.7 million) increase in compensation and bene fits.

Other operating income, net was RMB81.7 million (US$11.5 million), compared to RMB51.6 million in the same period last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) RMB63.1 million (US$8.9 million) of rental and other income, and (ii) RMB22.5 million (US$3.2 million) of government subsidies and tax rebates.

Income from operations was RMB2,405.0 million (US$337.8 million), decreased 15.4% from RMB2,841.8 million for the same period last year. The operating margin rate was 20.3% compared to 26.6% in the same period last year.

Interest income was RMB185.2 million (US$26.0 million), compared with RMB238.5 million in the same period last year.

Interest expenses was RMB54.4 million (US$7.6 million), compared with RMB66.4 million in the same period last year.

Gain from fair value changes of financial instruments was RMB102.3 million (US$14.4 million), compared with a loss of RMB62.7 million in the same period last year. Such gain or loss from fair value changes of the financial instruments were quoted by commercial banks according to market-based estimation of future redemption prices.

Income tax expenses were RMB160.0 million (US$22.5 million) compared to RMB555.0 million in the same period last year. The overall income tax rate decreased by 13.1 percentage points this quarter compared to the same period last year, attributable to an income tax refund of RMB375.8 million (US$52.8 million) received by Shanghai Zhongtongji Network(?????????????), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, upon its recognition as a "Key Software Enterprise" qualifying for a preferential tax rate of 10% for tax year 2024.

Net income was RMB2,538.7 million (US$356.6 million), which increased by 6.7% from RMB2,379.0 million in the same period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB3.16 (US$0.44) and RMB3.10 (US$0.44), compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB2.98 and RMB2.90 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB3.12 (US$0.44) and RMB3.06 (US$0.43), compared with RMB2.99 and RMB2.91 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted net income was RMB2,506.1 million (US$352.0 million), compared with RMB2,387.3 million during the same period last year.

EBITDA [1] was RMB3,615.1 million (US$507.8 million), compared with RMB3,731.3 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB3,582.5 million (US$503.2 million), compared to RMB3,739.5 million in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB3,211.0 million (US$451.0 million), compared with RMB3,112.0 million in the same period last year.

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

Company Share Repurchase Program

The Board has approved its share repurchase program in November 2018 and made subsequent modifications, whereby the latest modification increased the aggregate value of shares that may be repurchased to US$2.0 billion and extended the effective period through June 30, 2026. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 52,919,506 ADSs for US$1.3 billion on the open market, including repurchase commissions. The remaining funds available under the share repurchase program was US $0.7 billion.

Business Outlook

Given full-year's visibility and b ased on current market and operating conditions, the Company revises its previously stated annual guidance. Parcel volume for 2025 is expected to be in the range of 38.2 billion to 38.7 billion, representing a 12.3% to 13.8% increase year over year. Such estimates represent management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.119 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on September 30,2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that such Non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in ZTO's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the related expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income. The Company believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by ZTO's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Conference Call Information

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 (8:30 AM Beijing Time on Thursday, November 20, 2025).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963-976 Mainland China: 4001-206-115 Singapore: 800-120-5863 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 7602569

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until November 26, 2025:

United States: 1-855-669-9658 International: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 8703795

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://zto.investorroom.com.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK:2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. ZTO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of the HKEX, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about ZTO's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: risks relating to the development of the e-commerce and express delivery industries in China; its significant reliance on certain third-party e-commerce platforms; risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel; intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share; any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system; ZTO's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZTO's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and ZTO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Revenues 10,675,048

11,864,694

1,666,624

31,361,018

34,587,966

4,858,543 Cost of revenues (7,340,237)

(8,908,725)

(1,251,401)

(21,403,645)

(25,998,380)

(3,651,971) Gross profit 3,334,811

2,955,969

415,223

9,957,373

8,589,586

1,206,572 Operating (expenses)/income:





















Selling, general and administrative (544,573)

(632,583)

(88,858)

(2,034,192)

(1,993,681)

(280,051) Other operating income, net 51,552

81,657

11,470

400,507

689,600

96,868 Total operating expenses (493,021)

(550,926)

(77,388)

(1,633,685)

(1,304,081)

(183,183) Income from operations 2,841,790

2,405,043

337,835

8,323,688

7,285,505

1,023,389 Other income/(expenses):





















Interest income 238,510

185,231

26,019

771,608

592,355

83,208 Interest expense (66,364)

(54,420)

(7,644)

(266,135)

(221,408)

(31,101) (Loss)/gain from fair value changes of





















financial instruments (62,699)

102,307

14,371

34,883

135,285

19,003 (Loss)/gain on disposal of equity investees,





















subsidiary and others (1,440)

35,563

4,996

10,694

34,996

4,916 Impairment of investments in equity investees -

-

-

(672,816)

-

- Impairment of Goodwill -

-

-

-

(84,431)

(11,860) Foreign currency exchange gain before tax (38,174)

9,288

1,305

(17,612)

21,663

3,043 Income before income tax, and share of





















income in equity method investments 2,911,623

2,683,012

376,882

8,184,310

7,763,965

1,090,598 Income tax expense (554,959)

(160,000)

(22,475)

(1,786,275)

(1,267,105)

(177,989) Share of income in equity method investments 22,378

15,692

2,204

42,751

45,584

6,403 Net income 2,379,042

2,538,704

356,611

6,440,786

6,542,444

919,012 Net loss/(income) attributable to non-





















controlling interests 17,255

(14,984)

(2,105)

(6,641)

(87,145)

(12,241) Net income attributable to ZTO Express





















(Cayman) Inc. 2,396,297

2,523,720

354,506

6,434,145

6,455,299

906,771 Net income attributable to ordinary





















shareholders 2,396,297

2,523,720

354,506

6,434,145

6,455,299

906,771 Net earnings per share attributed to





















ordinary shareholders





















Basic 2.98

3.16

0.44

7.99

8.08

1.13 Diluted 2.90

3.10

0.44

7.80

7.90

1.11 Weighted average shares used in





















calculating net earnings per ordinary





















share/ADS





















Basic 804,565,579

799,661,689

799,661,689

805,388,468

799,304,556

799,304,556 Diluted 838,131,679

822,552,945

822,552,945

838,954,568

830,201,619

830,201,619 Net income 2,379,042

2,538,704

356,611

6,440,786

6,542,444

919,012 Other comprehensive income/(loss),





















net of tax of nil:





















Foreign currency translation adjustment 137,698

(14,058)

(1,975)

20,138

36,474

5,123 Comprehensive income 2,516,740

2,524,646

354,636

6,460,924

6,578,918

924,135 Comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to





















non-controlling interests 17,255

(14,984)

(2,105)

(6,641)

(87,145)

(12,241) Comprehensive income attributable to ZTO





















Express (Cayman) Inc. 2,533,995

2,509,662

352,531

6,454,283

6,491,773

911,894

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:

As of

December 31,

September 30,

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share data) ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 13,465,442

9,389,842

1,318,983 Restricted cash 37,517

22,853

3,210 Accounts receivable, net 1,503,706

1,172,149

164,651 Financing receivables 1,178,617

736,393

103,441 Short-term investment 8,848,447

15,898,686

2,233,275 Inventories 38,569

48,248

6,777 Advances to suppliers 783,599

769,715

108,121 Prepayments and other current assets 4,329,664

5,047,366

708,999 Amounts due from related parties 168,160

79,844

11,216 Total current assets 30,353,721

33,165,096

4,658,673 Investments in equity investees 1,871,337

1,916,906

269,266 Property and equipment, net 33,915,366

35,399,151

4,972,489 Land use rights, net 6,170,233

6,269,062

880,610 Intangible assets, net 17,043

20,710

2,909 Operating lease right-of-use assets 566,316

444,978

62,506 Goodwill 4,241,541

4,157,111

583,946 Deferred tax assets 984,567

1,039,418

146,006 Long-term investment 12,017,755

5,874,110

825,131 Long-term financing receivables 861,453

1,163,957

163,500 Other non-current assets 919,331

720,354

101,188 Amounts due from related parties-non current 421,667

371,167

52,137 TOTAL ASSETS 92,340,330

90,542,020

12,718,361 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term bank borrowing 9,513,958

11,627,171

1,633,259 Accounts payable 2,463,395

2,274,185

319,453 Advances from customers 1,565,147

1,720,274

241,645 Income tax payable 488,889

260,214

36,552 Amounts due to related parties 202,766

124,711

17,518 Operating lease liabilities 183,373

152,017

21,354 Dividends payable 14,134

1,728,045

242,737 Convertible senior bond 7,270,081

-

- Other current liabilities 6,571,492

6,187,127

869,101 Total current liabilities 28,273,235

24,073,744

3,381,619 Long-term bank borrowing -

163,000

22,896 Non-current operating lease liabilities 377,717

294,872

41,420 Deferred tax liabilities 1,014,545

517,854

72,743 Convertible senior bond -

126,348

17,748 TOTAL LIABILITIES 29,665,497

25,175,818

3,536,426 Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized;

810,339,182 shares issued and 798,622,719 shares outstanding as of

December 31, 2024; 804.468.490 shares issued and 797,732.629 shares









outstanding as of September 30, 2025) 523

519

73 Additional paid-in capital 24,389,905

24,361,063

3,421,978 Treasury shares, at cost (1,131,895)

(548,929)

(77,108) Retained earnings 39,098,553

41,152,881

5,780,711 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (294,694)

(258,220)

(36,272) ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity 62,062,392

64,707,314

9,089,382 Non-controlling interests 612,441

658,888

92,553 Total Equity 62,674,833

65,366,202

9,181,935 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 92,340,330

90,542,020

12,718,361

Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,111,972

3,210,966

451,042

8,623,087

7,742,150

1,087,533 Net cash used in investing activities (1,910,131)

(426,591)

(59,923)

(8,955,072)

(4,748,573)

(667,028) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 10,183

(6,671,184)

(937,096)

(963,309)

(7,049,988)

(990,306) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash





















equivalents and restricted cash (43,349)

(19,890)

(2,794)

(8,272)

(52,156)

(7,326) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents





















and restricted cash 1,168,675

(3,906,699)

(548,771)

(1,303,566)

(4,108,567)

(577,127) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at





















beginning of period 10,579,069

13,329,079

1,872,325

13,051,310

13,530,947

1,900,681 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of





















period 11,747,744

9,422,380

1,323,554

11,747,744

9,422,380

1,323,554

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:



As of

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$





(in thousands)



Cash and cash equivalents 11,703,151

9,389,842

1,318,983 Restricted cash, current 32,350

22,853

3,210 Restricted cash, non-current 12,243

9,685

1,361 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,747,744

9,422,380

1,323,554

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Net income 2,379,042

2,538,704

356,611

6,440,786

6,542,444

919,012 Add:





















Share-based compensation expense (1) 6,769

2,994

421

311,924

226,256

31,782 Impairment of investments in equity investees (1) -

-

-

672,816

-

- Impairment of Goodwill -

-

-

-

84,431

11,860 Loss/(gain) on disposal of equity investees





















and subsidiary, net of income taxes 1,440

(35,563)

(4,996)

(8,507)

(34,970)

(4,912) Adjusted net income 2,387,251

2,506,135

352,036

7,417,019

6,818,161

957,742























Net income 2,379,042

2,538,704

356,611

6,440,786

6,542,444

919,012 Add:





















Depreciation 695,241

823,044

115,612

2,168,290

2,382,422

334,657 Amortization 35,709

38,949

5,471

104,034

115,074

16,164 Interest expenses 66,364

54,420

7,644

266,135

221,408

31,101 Income tax expenses 554,959

160,000

22,475

1,786,275

1,267,105

177,989 EBITDA 3,731,315

3,615,117

507,813

10,765,520

10,528,453

1,478,923























Add:





















Share-based compensation expense 6,769

2,994

421

311,924

226,256

31,782 Impairment of investments in equity investees -

-

-

672,816

-

- Impairment of Goodwill -

-

-

-

84,431

11,860 Loss/(gain) on disposal of equity investees





















and subsidiary 1,440

(35,563)

(4,996)

(10,694)

(34,996)

(4,916) Adjusted EBITDA 3,739,524

3,582,548

503,238

11,739,566

10,804,144

1,517,649

(1) Net of income taxes of nil

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Net income attributable to ordinary





















shareholders 2,396,297

2,523,720

354,506

6,434,145

6,455,299

906,771 Add:





















Share-based compensation expense (1) 6,769

2,994

421

311,924

226,256

31,782 Impairment of investments in equity





















investees (1) -

-

-

672,816

-

- Impairment of Goodwill -

-

-

-

84,431

11,860 Loss/(gain) on disposal of equity investees





















and subsidiary, net of income taxes 1,440

(35,563)

(4,996)

(8,507)

(34,970)

(4,912) Adjusted Net income attributable to





















ordinary shareholders 2,404,506

2,491,151

349,931

7,410,378

6,731,016

945,501























Weighted average shares used in





















calculating net earnings per ordinary





















share/ADS





















Basic 804,565,579

799,661,689

799,661,689

805,388,468

799,304,556

799,304,556 Diluted 838,131,679

822,552,945

822,552,945

838,954,568

830,201,619

830,201,619























Net earnings per share/ADS attributable to





















ordinary shareholders





















Basic 2.98

3.16

0.44

7.99

8.08

1.13 Diluted 2.90

3.10

0.44

7.80

7.90

1.11























Adjusted net earnings per share/ADS





















attributable to ordinary shareholders





















Basic 2.99

3.12

0.44

9.20

8.42

1.18 Diluted 2.91

3.06

0.43

8.96

8.23

1.16

(1) Net of income taxes of nil

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +86 21 5980 4508

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.