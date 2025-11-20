ATRenew Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
Third Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Total net revenues grew by 27.1% to RMB5,149.2 million (US$723.3 million) from RMB4,051.2 million in the same period of 2024.
- Income from operations was RMB120.8 million (US$17.0 million), representing an increase of 385.1% year -on-year from RMB24.9 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP)[1]was RMB140.3 million (US$19.7 million), representing an increase of 34.9% year-on-year from RMB104.0 million in the same period of 2024.
- Number of consumer products transacted[2] was 10.9 million compared to 9.1 million in the same period of 2024.
Mr. Kerry Xuefeng Chen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of ATRenew, commented, "In the third quarter of 2025, ATRenew once again delivered impressive results. Total revenue for the quarter reached a record high of RMB5,149 million, up 27.1% year-on-year. With a strategic focus on 'scenario + supply chain' capabilities, we have secured high-quality supplies, accelerated the expansion of our fulfillment capabilities, and achieved a higher proportion of compliant refurbishment and retail operations that deliver greater value to the industry. With enhanced transaction efficiency and user experience across our marketplaces, we capitalized on the rapid and healthy development of the pre-owned consumer electronics industry, thereby solidifying the foundation of the company's core business. At the same time, leveraging AHS Recycle's brand power as China's leading brand for recycle-and-reuse, we are innovatively exploring multi-category recycling services under the platform model, with a focus on the long-term opportunities presented by the future circular economy."
Mr. Rex Chen, Chief Financial Officer of ATRenew, added, "We are pleased to report that ATRenew achieved improved profitability in the third quarter of 2025, with adjusted income from operations increasing by 34.9% year-over-year to RMB140 million. Through effective business execution and refined operational management, we achieved year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter improvements across multiple profitability metrics. As user acceptance of recycling and trade-in services continues to grow, we expect to leverage economies of scale in our fulfillment capabilities to gradually enhance our overall profitability. In alignment with the Company's financial performance and our ongoing commitment to creating value, we are also implementing a three-year shareholder return plan as we previously announced."
|
1. For all measures labeled as "non-GAAP" on this page and following pages, please see "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for more information.
2. "Number of consumer products transacted" represents the number of consumer products distributed to merchants and consumers through transactions on the Company's PJT Marketplace, Paipai Marketplace and other channels the Company operates in a given period, prior to returns and cancellations, excluding the number of consumer products collected through AHS Recycle; a single consumer product may be counted more than once according to the number of times it is transacted on PJT Marketplace, Paipai Marketplace and other channels the Company operates through the distribution process to end consumer.
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
REVENUE
Total net revenues increased by 27.1% to RMB5,149.2 million (US$723.3 million) from RMB4,051.2 million in the same period of 2024.
- Net product revenues increased by 28.7% to RMB4,726.3 million (US$663.9 million) from RMB3,672.2 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the sales of pre-owned consumer electronics through the Company's online channels.
- Net service revenues increased by 11.6% to RMB422.8 million (US$59.4 million), compared to RMB379.0 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in the service revenue generated from multi-category recycling business and Paipai Marketplace.
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Operating costs and expenses were RMB5,033.2 million (US$707.0 million), compared to RMB4,028.1 million in the same period of 2024, representing an increase of 25.0%.
- Merchandise costs were RMB4,094.2 million (US$575.1 million), compared to RMB3,242.8 million in the same period of 2024, representing an increase of 26.3%. The increase was primarily due to the growth in product sales.
- Fulfillment expenses were RMB437.1 million (US$61.4 million), compared to RMB347.3 million in the same period of 2024, representing an increase of 25.9%. The increase was primarily due to (i) an increase in personnel costs and logistics expenses as the Company conducted more recycling and transaction activities compared with the same period of 2024, and (ii) an increase in operation related expenses as the Company expanded its store networks and operation center capacity in the third quarter of 2025.
- Selling and marketing expenses were RMB363.9 million (US$51.1 million), compared to RMB315.3 million in the same period of 2024, representing an increase of 15.4%. The increase was primarily due to (i) an increase in advertising expenses and promotional campaign related expenses, and (ii) an increase in commission expenses in relation to channel service fees. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions resulting from the maturity of major remaining intangible assets in the second quarter of 2025.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB74.1 million (US$10.4 million), compared to RMB69.3 million in the same period of 2024, representing an increase of 6.9%. The increase was primarily due to (i) an increase in tax and surcharges, and (ii) an increase in consultant fees. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in share-based compensation.
- Technology and content expenses were RMB63.8 million (US$9.0 million), compared to RMB53.4 million in the same period of 2024, representing an increase of 19.5%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in personnel costs.
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
Income from operations was RMB120.8 million (US$17.0 million), an increase of 385.1% from RMB24.9 million in the same period of 2024.
Adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB140.3 million (US$19.7 million), an increase of 34.9% from RMB104.0 million in the same period of 2024.
NET INCOME
Net income was RMB90.8 million (US$12.8 million), an increase of 407.3% from RMB17.9 million in the same period of 2024.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB110.2 million (US$15.5 million), an increase of 22.3% from RMB90.1 million in the same period of 2024.
BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE
Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were RMB0.56 (US$0.08) and RMB0.56 (US$0.08), compared to RMB0.11 and RMB0.11 in the same period of 2024.
Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share (non-GAAP) were RMB0.68 (US$0.10) and RMB0.68 (US$0.10), compared to RMB0.56 and RMB0.55 in the same period of 2024.
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AND FUNDS RECEIVABLE FROM THIRD PARTY PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDERS
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and funds receivable from third party payment service providers were RMB2,537.6 million (US$356.4 million) as of September 30, 2025, as compared to RMB2,919.6 million as of December 31, 2024.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB6,080.0 million and RMB6,180.0 million, representing an increase of 25.4% to 27.4% year-over-year. This forecast only reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Recent Developments
On June 30, 2025, ATRenew announced that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has authorized a new share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$50 million of its shares (including ADSs) over a 12-month period starting from June 30, 2025. During the third quarter of 2025, ATRenew repurchased a total of approximately 0.5 million ADSs for approximately US$2.1 million.
|
ATRENEW INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
As of September 30,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
US$
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
1,970,183
|
|
|
|
1,627,654
|
|
|
|
228,635
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
132,000
|
|
|
|
6,668
|
|
|
|
937
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
583,764
|
|
|
|
546,685
|
|
|
|
76,792
|
|
Amount due from related parties, net
|
|
|
117,161
|
|
|
|
244,445
|
|
|
|
34,337
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
535,070
|
|
|
|
698,834
|
|
|
|
98,165
|
|
Funds receivable from third party payment service
|
|
|
233,133
|
|
|
|
356,054
|
|
|
|
50,015
|
|
Prepayments and other receivables, net
|
|
|
598,045
|
|
|
|
903,655
|
|
|
|
126,934
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
4,169,356
|
|
|
|
4,383,995
|
|
|
|
615,815
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term investments
|
|
|
556,136
|
|
|
|
514,256
|
|
|
|
72,237
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
156,532
|
|
|
|
229,671
|
|
|
|
32,262
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
56,603
|
|
|
|
11,432
|
|
|
|
1,606
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
152,094
|
|
|
|
158,551
|
|
|
|
22,272
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
921,365
|
|
|
|
913,910
|
|
|
|
128,377
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
5,090,721
|
|
|
|
5,297,905
|
|
|
|
744,192
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
225,000
|
|
|
|
149,800
|
|
|
|
21,042
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
171,356
|
|
|
|
146,268
|
|
|
|
20,546
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
98,834
|
|
|
|
79,139
|
|
|
|
11,117
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
522,378
|
|
|
|
648,487
|
|
|
|
91,092
|
|
Accrued payroll and welfare
|
|
|
179,693
|
|
|
|
189,921
|
|
|
|
26,678
|
|
Amount due to related parties
|
|
|
109,730
|
|
|
|
116,418
|
|
|
|
16,353
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
1,306,991
|
|
|
|
1,330,033
|
|
|
|
186,828
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
|
79,934
|
|
|
|
76,986
|
|
|
|
10,814
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
9,244
|
|
|
|
2,469
|
|
|
|
347
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
89,178
|
|
|
|
79,455
|
|
|
|
11,161
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
1,396,169
|
|
|
|
1,409,488
|
|
|
|
197,989
|
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
3,694,552
|
|
|
|
3,888,417
|
|
|
|
546,203
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
|
|
|
5,090,721
|
|
|
|
5,297,905
|
|
|
|
744,192
|
|
ATRENEW INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share and otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
US$
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
US$
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net product revenues
|
|
|
3,672,239
|
|
|
|
4,726,335
|
|
|
|
663,904
|
|
|
|
10,383,813
|
|
|
|
13,548,709
|
|
|
|
1,903,176
|
|
Net service revenues
|
|
|
378,999
|
|
|
|
422,820
|
|
|
|
59,393
|
|
|
|
1,095,264
|
|
|
|
1,245,356
|
|
|
|
174,934
|
|
Operating (expenses) income (1)(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchandise costs
|
|
|
(3,242,843)
|
|
|
|
(4,094,190)
|
|
|
|
(575,107)
|
|
|
|
(9,181,300)
|
|
|
|
(11,667,662)
|
|
|
|
(1,638,947)
|
|
Fulfillment expenses
|
|
|
(347,270)
|
|
|
|
(437,102)
|
|
|
|
(61,399)
|
|
|
|
(985,325)
|
|
|
|
(1,278,579)
|
|
|
|
(179,601)
|
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
|
(315,293)
|
|
|
|
(363,891)
|
|
|
|
(51,115)
|
|
|
|
(990,607)
|
|
|
|
(1,189,619)
|
|
|
|
(167,105)
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
(69,302)
|
|
|
|
(74,147)
|
|
|
|
(10,415)
|
|
|
|
(215,671)
|
|
|
|
(215,042)
|
|
|
|
(30,207)
|
|
Technology and content expenses
|
|
|
(53,396)
|
|
|
|
(63,823)
|
|
|
|
(8,965)
|
|
|
|
(153,391)
|
|
|
|
(181,294)
|
|
|
|
(25,466)
|
|
Other operating income, net
|
|
|
1,751
|
|
|
|
4,776
|
|
|
|
671
|
|
|
|
23,082
|
|
|
|
22,666
|
|
|
|
3,184
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
|
24,885
|
|
|
|
120,778
|
|
|
|
16,967
|
|
|
|
(24,135)
|
|
|
|
284,535
|
|
|
|
39,968
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(3,615)
|
|
|
|
(1,258)
|
|
|
|
(177)
|
|
|
|
(12,332)
|
|
|
|
(4,886)
|
|
|
|
(686)
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
8,686
|
|
|
|
5,921
|
|
|
|
832
|
|
|
|
20,611
|
|
|
|
19,875
|
|
|
|
2,792
|
|
Other income (loss), net
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
(281)
|
|
|
|
(39)
|
|
|
|
(41,305)
|
|
|
|
(1,998)
|
|
|
|
(281)
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes and
|
|
|
30,003
|
|
|
|
125,160
|
|
|
|
17,583
|
|
|
|
(57,161)
|
|
|
|
297,526
|
|
|
|
41,793
|
|
Income tax benefits (expenses)
|
|
|
5,949
|
|
|
|
(16,883)
|
|
|
|
(2,372)
|
|
|
|
24,536
|
|
|
|
(40,465)
|
|
|
|
(5,684)
|
|
Share of loss in equity method investments
|
|
|
(18,069)
|
|
|
|
(17,460)
|
|
|
|
(2,453)
|
|
|
|
(53,028)
|
|
|
|
(51,108)
|
|
|
|
(7,179)
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
17,883
|
|
|
|
90,817
|
|
|
|
12,758
|
|
|
|
(85,653)
|
|
|
|
205,953
|
|
|
|
28,930
|
|
Net income (loss) per ordinary share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
(0.53)
|
|
|
|
1.28
|
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
(0.53)
|
|
|
|
1.27
|
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
Weighted average number of shares used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
161,405,774
|
|
|
|
161,397,323
|
|
|
|
161,397,323
|
|
|
|
162,011,110
|
|
|
|
161,419,254
|
|
|
|
161,419,254
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
164,258,720
|
|
|
|
162,686,691
|
|
|
|
162,686,691
|
|
|
|
162,011,110
|
|
|
|
162,495,952
|
|
|
|
162,495,952
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
17,883
|
|
|
|
90,817
|
|
|
|
12,758
|
|
|
|
(85,653)
|
|
|
|
205,953
|
|
|
|
28,930
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
|
(7,093)
|
|
|
|
892
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
(7,183)
|
|
|
|
(5,849)
|
|
|
|
(822)
|
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
10,790
|
|
|
|
91,709
|
|
|
|
12,883
|
|
|
|
(92,836)
|
|
|
|
200,104
|
|
|
|
28,108
|
|
ATRENEW INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (CONTINUED)
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended September
|
|
Nine months ended September
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
(1) Includes share-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fulfillment expenses
|
|
|
(3,021)
|
|
|
(4,919)
|
|
|
(691)
|
|
|
(15,992)
|
|
|
(11,257)
|
|
|
(1,581)
|
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
|
(12,220)
|
|
|
(2,062)
|
|
|
(290)
|
|
|
(56,792)
|
|
|
(8,252)
|
|
|
(1,159)
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
(13,854)
|
|
|
(8,992)
|
|
|
(1,263)
|
|
|
(45,924)
|
|
|
(15,323)
|
|
|
(2,152)
|
|
Technology and content expenses
|
|
|
(3,657)
|
|
|
(2,726)
|
|
|
(383)
|
|
|
(13,611)
|
|
|
(8,943)
|
|
|
(1,256)
|
|
(2) Includes amortization of intangible
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
|
(46,263)
|
|
|
(780)
|
|
|
(110)
|
|
|
(169,154)
|
|
|
(45,172)
|
|
|
(6,345)
|
|
Technology and content expenses
|
|
|
(130)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(981)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share and otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
US$
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
US$
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
|
24,885
|
|
|
|
120,778
|
|
|
|
16,967
|
|
|
|
(24,135)
|
|
|
|
284,535
|
|
|
|
39,968
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
32,752
|
|
|
|
18,699
|
|
|
|
2,627
|
|
|
|
132,319
|
|
|
|
43,775
|
|
|
|
6,148
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from
|
|
|
46,393
|
|
|
|
780
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
170,135
|
|
|
|
45,172
|
|
|
|
6,345
|
|
Adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
104,030
|
|
|
|
140,257
|
|
|
|
19,704
|
|
|
|
278,319
|
|
|
|
373,482
|
|
|
|
52,461
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
17,883
|
|
|
|
90,817
|
|
|
|
12,758
|
|
|
|
(85,653)
|
|
|
|
205,953
|
|
|
|
28,930
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
32,752
|
|
|
|
18,699
|
|
|
|
2,627
|
|
|
|
132,319
|
|
|
|
43,775
|
|
|
|
6,148
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from
|
|
|
46,393
|
|
|
|
780
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
170,135
|
|
|
|
45,172
|
|
|
|
6,345
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax effects of amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
(6,972)
|
|
|
|
(117)
|
|
|
|
(16)
|
|
|
|
(25,559)
|
|
|
|
(6,776)
|
|
|
|
(952)
|
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
90,056
|
|
|
|
110,179
|
|
|
|
15,479
|
|
|
|
191,242
|
|
|
|
288,124
|
|
|
|
40,471
|
|
Adjusted net income per ordinary share (non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
0.68
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
1.18
|
|
|
|
1.78
|
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
0.68
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
1.16
|
|
|
|
1.77
|
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
161,405,774
|
|
|
|
161,397,323
|
|
|
|
161,397,323
|
|
|
|
162,011,110
|
|
|
|
161,419,254
|
|
|
|
161,419,254
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
164,258,720
|
|
|
|
162,686,691
|
|
|
|
162,686,691
|
|
|
|
165,040,389
|
|
|
|
162,495,952
|
|
|
|
162,495,952
|
SOURCE ATRenew Inc.