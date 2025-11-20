NetEase, Inc.: NetEase Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), a leading internet and game services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB28.4 billion (US$4.0 billion), an increase of 8.2% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
- Games and related value-added services net revenues were RMB23.3 billion (US$3.3 billion), an increase of 11.8% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
- Youdao net revenues were RMB1.6 billion (US$228.8 million), an increase of 3.6% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
- NetEase Cloud Music net revenues were RMB2.0 billion (US$275.9 million), a decrease of 1.8% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
- Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB1.4 billion (US$202.1 million), a decrease of 18.9% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
- Gross profit was RMB18.2 billion (US$2.6 billion), an increase of 10.3% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
- Total operating expenses were RMB10.2 billion (US$1.4 billion), an increase of 8.9% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
- Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB8.6 billion (US$1.2 billion). Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB9.5 billion (US$1.3 billion).[1]
- Basic net income per share was US$0.38 (US$1.90 per ADS). Non-GAAP basic net income per share was US$0.42 (US$2.09 per ADS).[1]
[1] As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results at the end of this announcement.
Third Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational Highlights
- Showcased strong long-term operating capabilities with enduring player engagement across well-established titles. Notably, Fantasy Westward Journey Online achieved four successive record peak concurrent player counts since the third quarter, reaching a height of 3.58 million. Multiple established titles strengthened player appeal through innovative gameplay updates and crossover synergy events, including Fantasy Westward Journey mobile game, Identity V, Eggy Party, Sword of Justice and Where Winds Meet.
- Strengthened the global portfolio and pipeline with new games across a variety of genres:
- Destiny: Rising topped the iOS download chart in multiple regions across Western markets with its August 28 global launch, as well as in China with its October 16 domestic launch.
- ANANTA sparked substantial enthusiasm with its brand-new experience at Tokyo Games Show 2025's playtesting session.
- Sword of Justice and Where Winds Meet hit global markets on November 7 and 14, respectively, bringing captivating, distinctive Wuxia worlds to players everywhere.
- Sea of Remnants is advancing steadily toward its planned 2026 launch.
- Blizzard titles continued to deliver enhanced experiences to Chinese players. World of Warcraft launched the long-awaited, China-exclusive Titan Reforged Server on November 18, igniting strong enthusiasm among local players. Diablo II: Resurrected returned to China on August 27, followed by StarCraft II on October 28, while Diablo IV is scheduled to launch on December 12, to deliver another exceptional experience to players in China.
"We delivered another quarter of solid execution, underscoring our healthy growth in China and rising global appeal," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "Over the years, we have honed our innovation capabilities and proven them title after title by delivering exceptional gaming experiences. This edge has afforded us a strong domestic foundation to extend our distinctive, sophisticated games to players worldwide.
"User experience remains the heart of our value system as we look to raise the bar for creativity and tech-inspired games while enriching and expanding our vibrant player community. Through close collaboration with partners and top talent around the world, we aim to create even greater value for players and sustain our momentum across markets," Mr. Ding concluded.
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB28.4 billion (US$4.0 billion), compared with RMB27.9 billion and RMB26.2 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.
Net revenues from games and related value-added services were RMB23.3 billion (US$3.3 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB22.8 billion and RMB20.9 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. Net revenues from the operation of online games accounted for approximately 97.6% of the segment's net revenues for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 97.1% and 96.8% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase in online games net revenues was due to higher net revenues from self-developed games such as Fantasy Westward Journey Online and Sword of Justice, as well as certain licensed games. The year-over-year increase was attributable to higher net revenues from self-developed games such as Fantasy Westward Journey Online, Eggy Party and newly-launched Where Winds Meet and Marvel Rivals, as well as certain licensed games.
Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1.6 billion (US$228.8 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.4 billion and RMB1.6 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was due to increased net revenues from its smart devices and online marketing services.
Net revenues from NetEase Cloud Music were RMB2.0 billion (US$275.9 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB2.0 billion each for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024.
Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB1.4 billion (US$202.1 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.7 billion and RMB1.8 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. Results from this segment were mainly driven by net revenues from Yanxuan, advertising services and other value-added services, as well as certain inter-segment transaction eliminations. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was led by decreased net revenues from Yanxuan. The year-over-year decrease reflected an increase in certain inter-segment transaction elimination and, to a lesser extent, decreased net revenues from Yanxuan and certain other businesses.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB10.2 billion (US$1.4 billion), compared with RMB9.8 billion and RMB9.7 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. Staff-related costs, revenue sharing costs and royalties for licensed games increased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB18.2 billion (US$2.6 billion), compared with RMB18.1 billion and RMB16.5 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB10.2 billion (US$1.4 billion), compared with RMB9.0 billion and RMB9.3 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were primarily due to increased marketing expenditures related to online games.
Other Income/(Expenses)
Other income/(expenses) consisted of investment income, interest income, net exchange losses/(gains) and others. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to fair value changes of equity security investments in the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to fair value changes of equity security investments and lower net exchange losses in the third quarter of 2025, compared with the same quarter of 2024.
Income Tax
The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB1.3 billion (US$184.9 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.6 billion and RMB1.3 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 13.0%, compared with 14.7% and 16.1% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.
Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income
Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB8.6 billion (US$1.2 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB8.6 billion and RMB6.5 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.
Basic net income was US$0.38 per share (US$1.90 per ADS) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$0.38 per share (US$1.89 per ADS) and US$0.29 per share (US$1.44 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB9.5 billion (US$1.3 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB9.5 billion and RMB7.5 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.
Non-GAAP basic net income was US$0.42 per share (US$2.09 per ADS) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$0.42 per share (US$2.10 per ADS) and US$0.33 per share (US$1.65 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.
Other Financial Information
As of September 30, 2025, the Company's net cash (total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and restricted cash, as well as short-term investments balance, minus short-term and long-term loans) totaled RMB153.2 billion (US$21.5 billion), compared with RMB131.5 billion as of December 31, 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB12.9 billion (US$1.8 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB10.9 billion and RMB10.6 billion for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2024, respectively.
Quarterly Dividend
The board of directors approved a dividend of US$0.1140 per share (US$0.5700 per ADS) for the third quarter of 2025 to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs as of the close of business on December 5, 2025, Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on December 5, 2025 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be December 16, 2025 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around December 19, 2025, for holders of ADSs.
NetEase paid a dividend of US$0.1140 per share (US$0.5700 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2025 in September 2025.
Under the Company's current dividend policy, the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distribution in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of its board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.
Share Repurchase Program
The Company announced today that its previously approved share repurchase program of up to US$5.0 billion of the Company's ADSs and ordinary shares in open market or other transactions will be extended for an additional 36 months until January 9, 2029. As of September 30, 2025, approximately 22.1 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of US$2.0 billion.
The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs and its ordinary shares depends upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.
About NetEase, Inc.
NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") is a leading internet and game services provider centered around premium content. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of the most popular and longest-running mobile and PC games available in China and globally.
Powered by one of the largest in-house game R&D teams focused on mobile, PC and console, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture, and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.
Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning and advertising solutions provider, and NetEase Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private-label consumer lifestyle brand.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.
Forward Looking Statements
This announcement contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NetEase's strategies and business plans, its expectations regarding the growth of its business and its revenue and the quotations from management in this announcement are or contain forward-looking statements. NetEase may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that the online games market will not continue to grow or that NetEase will not be able to maintain its position in that market in China or globally; risks associated with NetEase's business and operating strategies and its ability to implement such strategies; NetEase's ability to develop and manage its operations and business; competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel; potential changes in regulatory environment in the markets where NetEase operates; the risk that NetEase may not be able to continuously develop new and creative online services or that NetEase will not be able to set, or follow in a timely manner, trends in the market; risks related to evolving economic cycles and geopolitical tensions, including the direct or indirect impacts of national trade, investment, protectionist, tax or other laws or policies as well as export controls and economic or trade sanctions; risks related to the expansion of NetEase's businesses and operations internationally; risks associated with cybersecurity threats or incidents; and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates that could adversely affect NetEase's business and financial results. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NetEase's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. NetEase does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
NetEase considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS and per share, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").
NetEase defines non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders as net income attributable to the Company's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders enables NetEase's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. NetEase believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. NetEase also believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of expense/ income that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in NetEase's business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures NetEase uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
NetEase compensates for these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results at the end of this announcement. NetEase encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
51,383,310
31,326,752
4,400,443
Time deposits
75,441,355
93,551,844
13,141,150
Restricted cash
3,086,405
8,654,295
1,215,662
Accounts receivable, net
5,669,027
5,962,060
837,486
Inventories
571,548
637,325
89,525
Prepayments and other current assets, net
6,416,868
6,863,085
964,050
Short-term investments
10,756,143
24,214,436
3,401,382
Total current assets
153,324,656
171,209,797
24,049,698
Non-current assets:
Property, equipment and software, net
8,520,101
8,517,182
1,196,401
Land use rights, net
4,172,465
4,078,719
572,934
Deferred tax assets
1,113,435
2,612,046
366,912
Time deposits
3,025,000
2,845,000
399,635
Restricted cash
5,208
3,900
548
Other long-term assets
25,830,685
25,222,219
3,542,944
Total non-current assets
42,666,894
43,279,066
6,079,374
Total assets
195,991,550
214,488,863
30,129,072
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
720,549
718,393
100,912
Salary and welfare payables
4,683,009
3,004,519
422,042
Taxes payable
2,759,185
4,312,685
605,799
Short-term loans
11,805,051
7,349,967
1,032,444
Contract liabilities
15,299,222
19,473,595
2,735,440
Accrued liabilities and other payables
14,400,641
15,229,406
2,139,262
Total current liabilities
49,667,657
50,088,565
7,035,899
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
2,173,117
2,212,733
310,821
Long-term loans
427,997
-
-
Other long-term liabilities
1,228,641
1,255,583
176,371
Total non-current liabilities
3,829,755
3,468,316
487,192
Total liabilities
53,497,412
53,556,881
7,523,091
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
84,272
89,465
12,567
NetEase, Inc.'s shareholders' equity
138,685,606
156,256,172
21,949,174
Noncontrolling interests
3,724,260
4,586,345
644,240
Total equity
142,409,866
160,842,517
22,593,414
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling
195,991,550
214,488,863
30,129,072
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Net revenues
26,209,879
27,891,664
28,358,625
3,983,512
78,547,425
85,078,834
11,950,953
Cost of revenues
(9,733,274)
(9,839,182)
(10,181,020)
(1,430,119)
(29,012,682)
(30,369,341)
(4,265,956)
Gross profit
16,476,605
18,052,482
18,177,605
2,553,393
49,534,743
54,709,493
7,684,997
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing expenses
(3,805,071)
(3,578,174)
(4,457,675)
(626,166)
(11,329,012)
(10,731,446)
(1,507,437)
General and administrative expenses
(1,100,328)
(1,056,578)
(1,164,573)
(163,587)
(3,388,244)
(3,177,488)
(446,339)
Research and development expenses
(4,424,469)
(4,356,646)
(4,541,891)
(637,996)
(13,054,944)
(13,284,850)
(1,866,112)
Total operating expenses
(9,329,868)
(8,991,398)
(10,164,139)
(1,427,749)
(27,772,200)
(27,193,784)
(3,819,888)
Operating profit
7,146,737
9,061,084
8,013,466
1,125,644
21,762,543
27,515,709
3,865,109
Other income/(expenses):
Investment income, net
578,398
328,444
1,379,402
193,763
861,363
2,400,597
337,210
Interest income, net
1,282,766
953,490
936,706
131,578
3,746,582
2,951,082
414,536
Exchange (losses)/gains, net
(1,055,518)
114,037
(373,812)
(52,509)
(1,279,882)
(257,972)
(36,237)
Other, net
43,600
192,167
153,198
21,520
323,182
600,680
84,377
Income before tax
7,995,983
10,649,222
10,108,960
1,419,996
25,413,788
33,210,096
4,664,995
Income tax
(1,289,545)
(1,560,757)
(1,316,356)
(184,907)
(4,076,394)
(4,782,256)
(671,760)
Net income from continuing operations
6,706,438
9,088,465
8,792,604
1,235,089
21,337,394
28,427,840
3,993,235
Net income from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income
6,706,438
9,088,465
8,792,604
1,235,089
21,337,394
28,427,840
3,993,235
Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling
(962)
(1,051)
(1,044)
(147)
(2,880)
(3,144)
(442)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling
(167,041)
(486,404)
(175,883)
(24,706)
(403,384)
(906,852)
(127,385)
Net income attributable to the
6,538,435
8,601,010
8,615,677
1,210,236
20,931,130
27,517,844
3,865,408
Net income per share *
Basic
2.04
2.70
2.70
0.38
6.52
8.64
1.21
Diluted
2.03
2.67
2.67
0.38
6.46
8.55
1.20
Net income per ADS *
Basic
10.22
13.49
13.50
1.90
32.61
43.20
6.07
Diluted
10.14
13.36
13.36
1.88
32.30
42.77
6.01
Weighted average number of ordinary
Basic
3,198,646
3,188,634
3,191,231
3,191,231
3,209,298
3,184,651
3,184,651
Diluted
3,224,110
3,214,681
3,223,497
3,223,497
3,238,834
3,214,910
3,214,910
* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
6,706,438
9,088,465
8,792,604
1,235,089
21,337,394
28,427,840
3,993,235
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
Depreciation and amortization
520,567
428,427
617,872
86,792
1,720,447
1,527,060
214,505
Fair value changes of equity security, other investments and financial instruments
(824,608)
55,715
(1,965,526)
(276,096)
(1,200,753)
(2,468,310)
(346,721)
Impairment losses on investments
529,668
161,463
1,616,146
227,019
868,826
1,866,680
262,211
Fair value changes of short-term investments
(100,071)
(344,604)
(278,636)
(39,140)
(289,176)
(824,849)
(115,866)
Share-based compensation cost
978,139
946,395
902,201
126,732
2,951,495
2,800,468
393,379
Allowance for expected credit losses
36,022
153,179
180,085
25,296
56,903
350,035
49,169
(Gains)/losses on disposal of property, equipment and software
(2,920)
(30,920)
404
57
(1,114)
(10,223)
(1,436)
Unrealized exchange losses/(gains)
1,050,644
(165,662)
368,559
51,771
823,824
174,444
24,504
Gains on disposal of long-term investments,
(118,046)
(141,078)
(38,072)
(5,348)
(272,647)
(167,475)
(23,525)
Deferred income taxes
711,639
(853,764)
(933,553)
(131,135)
(83,383)
(1,459,045)
(204,951)
Share of results on equity method investees
(28,466)
13,479
1,389,265
195,149
175,005
1,384,076
194,420
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
146,758
953,295
(194,823)
(27,367)
198,525
(330,488)
(46,423)
Inventories
(39,285)
(73,944)
(45,582)
(6,403)
81,645
(65,753)
(9,236)
Prepayments and other assets
(1,234,390)
583,484
(889,519)
(124,950)
(377,394)
(601,213)
(84,452)
Accounts payable
6,316
119,644
16,042
2,253
(127,547)
(12,390)
(1,740)
Salary and welfare payables
(670,750)
920,662
(566,362)
(79,556)
(1,970,300)
(1,730,811)
(243,126)
Taxes payable
224,015
(764,372)
517,353
72,672
33,137
1,549,104
217,601
Contract liabilities
1,928,060
(718,719)
2,579,424
362,330
2,231,822
4,386,903
616,225
Accrued liabilities and other payables
755,882
530,718
880,072
123,623
507,904
1,120,416
157,383
Net cash provided by operating activities
10,575,612
10,861,863
12,947,954
1,818,788
26,664,613
35,916,469
5,045,156
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, equipment and software
(379,520)
(189,842)
(283,645)
(39,843)
(963,418)
(927,558)
(130,293)
Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software
1,072
21,499
1,261
177
5,238
24,096
3,385
Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed copyrights
(222,247)
(313,349)
(190,983)
(26,827)
(810,601)
(803,103)
(112,811)
Net changes of short-term investments with terms of three months or less
1,585,395
776,428
(1,111,376)
(156,114)
(4,207,245)
(6,473,504)
(909,328)
Purchase of short-term investments with terms over three months
(3,675,000)
(5,800,000)
(7,270,000)
(1,021,211)
(3,675,000)
(16,040,000)
(2,253,126)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments with terms over three months
-
5,745,454
1,426,005
200,310
-
9,880,060
1,387,844
Investment in long-term investments and acquisition of subsidiaries
(226,086)
(2,741,641)
(95,169)
(13,368)
(901,340)
(2,927,776)
(411,262)
Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments, businesses,
1,541,338
784,855
1,554,537
218,365
2,467,443
2,416,820
339,489
Placement/rollover of matured time deposits
(36,766,094)
(27,980,605)
(49,326,969)
(6,928,918)
(133,100,536)
(126,909,381)
(17,826,855)
Proceeds from maturities of time deposits
37,546,192
33,617,510
30,600,384
4,298,410
138,806,413
108,144,376
15,190,950
Change in other long-term assets
(125,911)
(27,367)
75,342
10,583
(333,079)
47,297
6,644
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
(720,861)
3,892,942
(24,620,613)
(3,458,436)
(2,712,125)
(33,568,673)
(4,715,363)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net changes from loans with terms of three months or less
(4,778,301)
2,017,570
536,886
75,416
(7,263,080)
300,041
42,146
Proceeds of loans with terms over three months
5,395,810
1,231,000
1,481,550
208,112
13,463,080
5,460,100
766,976
Payment of loans with terms over three months
(3,100,520)
(1,804,730)
(5,879,605)
(825,903)
(14,739,347)
(10,620,012)
(1,491,784)
Net amounts (paid)/received related to repurchase of or capital contribution from
(8,394)
42,400
18,072
2,539
84,392
102,989
14,467
Net amount (paid)/received related to repurchase of NetEase's ADSs/purchase of
(3,994,212)
(355,563)
35,227
4,948
(7,235,022)
(623,937)
(87,644)
Dividends paid to NetEase's shareholders
(1,972,928)
(3,082,122)
(2,583,740)
(362,936)
(9,182,743)
(11,250,394)
(1,580,333)
Net cash used in financing activities
(8,458,545)
(1,951,445)
(6,391,610)
(897,824)
(24,872,720)
(16,631,213)
(2,336,172)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
(68,136)
(31,749)
(117,878)
(16,558)
(103,040)
(206,559)
(29,015)
Net increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,328,070
12,771,611
(18,182,147)
(2,554,030)
(1,023,272)
(14,489,976)
(2,035,394)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period
21,855,316
45,395,483
58,167,094
8,170,683
24,206,658
54,474,923
7,652,047
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the end of the period
23,183,386
58,167,094
39,984,947
5,616,653
23,183,386
39,984,947
5,616,653
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes, net
554,867
2,184,556
1,967,228
276,335
4,586,071
5,358,339
752,681
Cash paid for interest expenses
165,881
64,366
207,879
29,201
465,279
369,669
51,927
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Net revenues:
Games and related value-added services
20,864,036
22,806,459
23,327,508
3,276,796
62,380,233
70,181,974
9,858,403
Youdao
1,572,541
1,417,541
1,628,524
228,757
4,286,121
4,344,327
610,244
NetEase Cloud Music
1,999,163
1,968,729
1,964,063
275,890
6,069,656
5,791,180
813,482
Innovative businesses and others
1,774,139
1,698,935
1,438,530
202,069
5,811,415
4,761,353
668,824
Total net revenues
26,209,879
27,891,664
28,358,625
3,983,512
78,547,425
85,078,834
11,950,953
Cost of revenues:
Games and related value-added services
(6,503,146)
(6,792,240)
(7,151,130)
(1,004,513)
(19,067,061)
(21,438,632)
(3,011,467)
Youdao
(783,085)
(808,181)
(940,661)
(132,134)
(2,178,383)
(2,432,877)
(341,744)
NetEase Cloud Music
(1,343,921)
(1,258,855)
(1,269,289)
(178,296)
(3,988,683)
(3,703,921)
(520,287)
Innovative businesses and others
(1,103,122)
(979,906)
(819,940)
(115,176)
(3,778,555)
(2,793,911)
(392,458)
Total cost of revenues
(9,733,274)
(9,839,182)
(10,181,020)
(1,430,119)
(29,012,682)
(30,369,341)
(4,265,956)
Gross profit:
Games and related value-added services
14,360,890
16,014,219
16,176,378
2,272,283
43,313,172
48,743,342
6,846,936
Youdao
789,456
609,360
687,863
96,623
2,107,738
1,911,450
268,500
NetEase Cloud Music
655,242
709,874
694,774
97,594
2,080,973
2,087,259
293,195
Innovative businesses and others
671,017
719,029
618,590
86,893
2,032,860
1,967,442
276,366
Total gross profit
16,476,605
18,052,482
18,177,605
2,553,393
49,534,743
54,709,493
7,684,997
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB7.1190 on the last trading day of September 2025 (September 30, 2025) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on September 30, 2025, or at any other certain date.
Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Share-based compensation cost included in:
Cost of revenues
306,283
291,326
267,472
37,572
881,167
792,509
111,323
Operating expenses
Selling and marketing expenses
36,365
37,300
29,063
4,082
97,099
98,941
13,898
General and administrative expenses
247,440
207,202
209,916
29,487
823,426
678,377
95,291
Research and development expenses
388,051
410,567
395,750
55,591
1,149,803
1,230,641
172,867
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
Note 3: The financial information prepared and presented in this announcement might be different from those published and to be published by NetEase's listed subsidiary to meet the disclosure requirements under different accounting standards requirements.
Note 4: The unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders
6,538,435
8,601,010
8,615,677
1,210,236
20,931,130
27,517,844
3,865,408
Add: Share-based compensation
960,706
930,921
886,380
124,509
2,897,543
2,752,871
386,693
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders
7,499,141
9,531,931
9,502,057
1,334,745
23,828,673
30,270,715
4,252,101
Non-GAAP net income per share *
Basic
2.34
2.99
2.98
0.42
7.42
9.51
1.34
Diluted
2.33
2.96
2.95
0.41
7.35
9.41
1.32
Non-GAAP net income per ADS *
Basic
11.72
14.95
14.89
2.09
37.12
47.53
6.68
Diluted
11.63
14.81
14.73
2.07
36.77
47.05
6.61
* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
SOURCE NetEase, Inc.