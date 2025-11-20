Anzeige
WKN: 501822 | ISIN: US64110W1027 | Ticker-Symbol: NEH
Tradegate
20.11.25 | 11:02
111,00 Euro
-4,31 % -5,00
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NETEASE INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETEASE INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
110,00111,5011:48
110,00112,0011:48
PR Newswire
20.11.2025 09:30 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NetEase, Inc.: NetEase Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), a leading internet and game services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues were RMB28.4 billion (US$4.0 billion), an increase of 8.2% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
    • Games and related value-added services net revenues were RMB23.3 billion (US$3.3 billion), an increase of 11.8% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
    • Youdao net revenues were RMB1.6 billion (US$228.8 million), an increase of 3.6% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
    • NetEase Cloud Music net revenues were RMB2.0 billion (US$275.9 million), a decrease of 1.8% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
    • Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB1.4 billion (US$202.1 million), a decrease of 18.9% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
  • Gross profit was RMB18.2 billion (US$2.6 billion), an increase of 10.3% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
  • Total operating expenses were RMB10.2 billion (US$1.4 billion), an increase of 8.9% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
  • Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB8.6 billion (US$1.2 billion). Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB9.5 billion (US$1.3 billion).[1]
  • Basic net income per share was US$0.38 (US$1.90 per ADS). Non-GAAP basic net income per share was US$0.42 (US$2.09 per ADS).[1]

[1] As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results at the end of this announcement.

Third Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Showcased strong long-term operating capabilities with enduring player engagement across well-established titles. Notably, Fantasy Westward Journey Online achieved four successive record peak concurrent player counts since the third quarter, reaching a height of 3.58 million. Multiple established titles strengthened player appeal through innovative gameplay updates and crossover synergy events, including Fantasy Westward Journey mobile game, Identity V, Eggy Party, Sword of Justice and Where Winds Meet.
  • Strengthened the global portfolio and pipeline with new games across a variety of genres:
    • Destiny: Rising topped the iOS download chart in multiple regions across Western markets with its August 28 global launch, as well as in China with its October 16 domestic launch.
    • ANANTA sparked substantial enthusiasm with its brand-new experience at Tokyo Games Show 2025's playtesting session.
    • Sword of Justice and Where Winds Meet hit global markets on November 7 and 14, respectively, bringing captivating, distinctive Wuxia worlds to players everywhere.
    • Sea of Remnants is advancing steadily toward its planned 2026 launch.
  • Blizzard titles continued to deliver enhanced experiences to Chinese players. World of Warcraft launched the long-awaited, China-exclusive Titan Reforged Server on November 18, igniting strong enthusiasm among local players. Diablo II: Resurrected returned to China on August 27, followed by StarCraft II on October 28, while Diablo IV is scheduled to launch on December 12, to deliver another exceptional experience to players in China.

"We delivered another quarter of solid execution, underscoring our healthy growth in China and rising global appeal," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "Over the years, we have honed our innovation capabilities and proven them title after title by delivering exceptional gaming experiences. This edge has afforded us a strong domestic foundation to extend our distinctive, sophisticated games to players worldwide.

"User experience remains the heart of our value system as we look to raise the bar for creativity and tech-inspired games while enriching and expanding our vibrant player community. Through close collaboration with partners and top talent around the world, we aim to create even greater value for players and sustain our momentum across markets," Mr. Ding concluded.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB28.4 billion (US$4.0 billion), compared with RMB27.9 billion and RMB26.2 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Net revenues from games and related value-added services were RMB23.3 billion (US$3.3 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB22.8 billion and RMB20.9 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. Net revenues from the operation of online games accounted for approximately 97.6% of the segment's net revenues for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 97.1% and 96.8% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase in online games net revenues was due to higher net revenues from self-developed games such as Fantasy Westward Journey Online and Sword of Justice, as well as certain licensed games. The year-over-year increase was attributable to higher net revenues from self-developed games such as Fantasy Westward Journey Online, Eggy Party and newly-launched Where Winds Meet and Marvel Rivals, as well as certain licensed games.

Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1.6 billion (US$228.8 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.4 billion and RMB1.6 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was due to increased net revenues from its smart devices and online marketing services.

Net revenues from NetEase Cloud Music were RMB2.0 billion (US$275.9 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB2.0 billion each for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024.

Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB1.4 billion (US$202.1 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.7 billion and RMB1.8 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. Results from this segment were mainly driven by net revenues from Yanxuan, advertising services and other value-added services, as well as certain inter-segment transaction eliminations. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was led by decreased net revenues from Yanxuan. The year-over-year decrease reflected an increase in certain inter-segment transaction elimination and, to a lesser extent, decreased net revenues from Yanxuan and certain other businesses.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB10.2 billion (US$1.4 billion), compared with RMB9.8 billion and RMB9.7 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. Staff-related costs, revenue sharing costs and royalties for licensed games increased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB18.2 billion (US$2.6 billion), compared with RMB18.1 billion and RMB16.5 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB10.2 billion (US$1.4 billion), compared with RMB9.0 billion and RMB9.3 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were primarily due to increased marketing expenditures related to online games.

Other Income/(Expenses)

Other income/(expenses) consisted of investment income, interest income, net exchange losses/(gains) and others. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to fair value changes of equity security investments in the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to fair value changes of equity security investments and lower net exchange losses in the third quarter of 2025, compared with the same quarter of 2024.

Income Tax

The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB1.3 billion (US$184.9 million) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.6 billion and RMB1.3 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 13.0%, compared with 14.7% and 16.1% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB8.6 billion (US$1.2 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB8.6 billion and RMB6.5 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Basic net income was US$0.38 per share (US$1.90 per ADS) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$0.38 per share (US$1.89 per ADS) and US$0.29 per share (US$1.44 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB9.5 billion (US$1.3 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB9.5 billion and RMB7.5 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP basic net income was US$0.42 per share (US$2.09 per ADS) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$0.42 per share (US$2.10 per ADS) and US$0.33 per share (US$1.65 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Other Financial Information

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's net cash (total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and restricted cash, as well as short-term investments balance, minus short-term and long-term loans) totaled RMB153.2 billion (US$21.5 billion), compared with RMB131.5 billion as of December 31, 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB12.9 billion (US$1.8 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB10.9 billion and RMB10.6 billion for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2024, respectively.

Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors approved a dividend of US$0.1140 per share (US$0.5700 per ADS) for the third quarter of 2025 to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs as of the close of business on December 5, 2025, Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on December 5, 2025 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be December 16, 2025 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around December 19, 2025, for holders of ADSs.

NetEase paid a dividend of US$0.1140 per share (US$0.5700 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2025 in September 2025.

Under the Company's current dividend policy, the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distribution in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of its board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company announced today that its previously approved share repurchase program of up to US$5.0 billion of the Company's ADSs and ordinary shares in open market or other transactions will be extended for an additional 36 months until January 9, 2029. As of September 30, 2025, approximately 22.1 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of US$2.0 billion.

The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs and its ordinary shares depends upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.

Conference Call

NetEase's management team will host a teleconference call with a simultaneous webcast at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 20, 2025 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 20, 2025). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-914-202-3258 and providing conference ID: 10051135, 15 minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-855-883-1031 and entering PIN: 10051135. The replay will be available through November 27, 2025.

This call will be webcast live and the replay will be available for 12 months. Both will be available on NetEase's Investor Relations website at http://ir.netease.com/.

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") is a leading internet and game services provider centered around premium content. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of the most popular and longest-running mobile and PC games available in China and globally.

Powered by one of the largest in-house game R&D teams focused on mobile, PC and console, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture, and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning and advertising solutions provider, and NetEase Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private-label consumer lifestyle brand.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NetEase's strategies and business plans, its expectations regarding the growth of its business and its revenue and the quotations from management in this announcement are or contain forward-looking statements. NetEase may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that the online games market will not continue to grow or that NetEase will not be able to maintain its position in that market in China or globally; risks associated with NetEase's business and operating strategies and its ability to implement such strategies; NetEase's ability to develop and manage its operations and business; competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel; potential changes in regulatory environment in the markets where NetEase operates; the risk that NetEase may not be able to continuously develop new and creative online services or that NetEase will not be able to set, or follow in a timely manner, trends in the market; risks related to evolving economic cycles and geopolitical tensions, including the direct or indirect impacts of national trade, investment, protectionist, tax or other laws or policies as well as export controls and economic or trade sanctions; risks related to the expansion of NetEase's businesses and operations internationally; risks associated with cybersecurity threats or incidents; and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates that could adversely affect NetEase's business and financial results. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NetEase's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. NetEase does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NetEase considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS and per share, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

NetEase defines non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders as net income attributable to the Company's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders enables NetEase's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. NetEase believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. NetEase also believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of expense/ income that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in NetEase's business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures NetEase uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

NetEase compensates for these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results at the end of this announcement. NetEase encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Contact for Media and Investors:
Email: [email protected]
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378

NETEASE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

51,383,310

31,326,752

4,400,443

Time deposits

75,441,355

93,551,844

13,141,150

Restricted cash

3,086,405

8,654,295

1,215,662

Accounts receivable, net

5,669,027

5,962,060

837,486

Inventories

571,548

637,325

89,525

Prepayments and other current assets, net

6,416,868

6,863,085

964,050

Short-term investments

10,756,143

24,214,436

3,401,382

Total current assets

153,324,656

171,209,797

24,049,698

Non-current assets:

Property, equipment and software, net

8,520,101

8,517,182

1,196,401

Land use rights, net

4,172,465

4,078,719

572,934

Deferred tax assets

1,113,435

2,612,046

366,912

Time deposits

3,025,000

2,845,000

399,635

Restricted cash

5,208

3,900

548

Other long-term assets

25,830,685

25,222,219

3,542,944

Total non-current assets

42,666,894

43,279,066

6,079,374

Total assets

195,991,550

214,488,863

30,129,072

Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

720,549

718,393

100,912

Salary and welfare payables

4,683,009

3,004,519

422,042

Taxes payable

2,759,185

4,312,685

605,799

Short-term loans

11,805,051

7,349,967

1,032,444

Contract liabilities

15,299,222

19,473,595

2,735,440

Accrued liabilities and other payables

14,400,641

15,229,406

2,139,262

Total current liabilities

49,667,657

50,088,565

7,035,899

Non-current liabilities:

Deferred tax liabilities

2,173,117

2,212,733

310,821

Long-term loans

427,997

-

-

Other long-term liabilities

1,228,641

1,255,583

176,371

Total non-current liabilities

3,829,755

3,468,316

487,192

Total liabilities

53,497,412

53,556,881

7,523,091

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

84,272

89,465

12,567

NetEase, Inc.'s shareholders' equity

138,685,606

156,256,172

21,949,174

Noncontrolling interests

3,724,260

4,586,345

644,240

Total equity

142,409,866

160,842,517

22,593,414

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling
interests and shareholders' equity

195,991,550

214,488,863

30,129,072

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

NETEASE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

Net revenues

26,209,879

27,891,664

28,358,625

3,983,512

78,547,425

85,078,834

11,950,953

Cost of revenues

(9,733,274)

(9,839,182)

(10,181,020)

(1,430,119)

(29,012,682)

(30,369,341)

(4,265,956)

Gross profit

16,476,605

18,052,482

18,177,605

2,553,393

49,534,743

54,709,493

7,684,997

Operating expenses:

Selling and marketing expenses

(3,805,071)

(3,578,174)

(4,457,675)

(626,166)

(11,329,012)

(10,731,446)

(1,507,437)

General and administrative expenses

(1,100,328)

(1,056,578)

(1,164,573)

(163,587)

(3,388,244)

(3,177,488)

(446,339)

Research and development expenses

(4,424,469)

(4,356,646)

(4,541,891)

(637,996)

(13,054,944)

(13,284,850)

(1,866,112)

Total operating expenses

(9,329,868)

(8,991,398)

(10,164,139)

(1,427,749)

(27,772,200)

(27,193,784)

(3,819,888)

Operating profit

7,146,737

9,061,084

8,013,466

1,125,644

21,762,543

27,515,709

3,865,109

Other income/(expenses):

Investment income, net

578,398

328,444

1,379,402

193,763

861,363

2,400,597

337,210

Interest income, net

1,282,766

953,490

936,706

131,578

3,746,582

2,951,082

414,536

Exchange (losses)/gains, net

(1,055,518)

114,037

(373,812)

(52,509)

(1,279,882)

(257,972)

(36,237)

Other, net

43,600

192,167

153,198

21,520

323,182

600,680

84,377

Income before tax

7,995,983

10,649,222

10,108,960

1,419,996

25,413,788

33,210,096

4,664,995

Income tax

(1,289,545)

(1,560,757)

(1,316,356)

(184,907)

(4,076,394)

(4,782,256)

(671,760)

Net income from continuing operations

6,706,438

9,088,465

8,792,604

1,235,089

21,337,394

28,427,840

3,993,235

Net income from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net income

6,706,438

9,088,465

8,792,604

1,235,089

21,337,394

28,427,840

3,993,235

Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling
interests

(962)

(1,051)

(1,044)

(147)

(2,880)

(3,144)

(442)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling
interests and redeemable noncontrolling
interests

(167,041)

(486,404)

(175,883)

(24,706)

(403,384)

(906,852)

(127,385)

Net income attributable to the
Company's shareholders

6,538,435

8,601,010

8,615,677

1,210,236

20,931,130

27,517,844

3,865,408

Net income per share *

Basic

2.04

2.70

2.70

0.38

6.52

8.64

1.21

Diluted

2.03

2.67

2.67

0.38

6.46

8.55

1.20

Net income per ADS *

Basic

10.22

13.49

13.50

1.90

32.61

43.20

6.07

Diluted

10.14

13.36

13.36

1.88

32.30

42.77

6.01

Weighted average number of ordinary
shares used in calculating net income
per share *

Basic

3,198,646

3,188,634

3,191,231

3,191,231

3,209,298

3,184,651

3,184,651

Diluted

3,224,110

3,214,681

3,223,497

3,223,497

3,238,834

3,214,910

3,214,910

* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

NETEASE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

6,706,438

9,088,465

8,792,604

1,235,089

21,337,394

28,427,840

3,993,235

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

520,567

428,427

617,872

86,792

1,720,447

1,527,060

214,505

Fair value changes of equity security, other investments and financial instruments

(824,608)

55,715

(1,965,526)

(276,096)

(1,200,753)

(2,468,310)

(346,721)

Impairment losses on investments

529,668

161,463

1,616,146

227,019

868,826

1,866,680

262,211

Fair value changes of short-term investments

(100,071)

(344,604)

(278,636)

(39,140)

(289,176)

(824,849)

(115,866)

Share-based compensation cost

978,139

946,395

902,201

126,732

2,951,495

2,800,468

393,379

Allowance for expected credit losses

36,022

153,179

180,085

25,296

56,903

350,035

49,169

(Gains)/losses on disposal of property, equipment and software

(2,920)

(30,920)

404

57

(1,114)

(10,223)

(1,436)

Unrealized exchange losses/(gains)

1,050,644

(165,662)

368,559

51,771

823,824

174,444

24,504

Gains on disposal of long-term investments,
business, subsidiaries and other financial instruments

(118,046)

(141,078)

(38,072)

(5,348)

(272,647)

(167,475)

(23,525)

Deferred income taxes

711,639

(853,764)

(933,553)

(131,135)

(83,383)

(1,459,045)

(204,951)

Share of results on equity method investees

(28,466)

13,479

1,389,265

195,149

175,005

1,384,076

194,420

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

146,758

953,295

(194,823)

(27,367)

198,525

(330,488)

(46,423)

Inventories

(39,285)

(73,944)

(45,582)

(6,403)

81,645

(65,753)

(9,236)

Prepayments and other assets

(1,234,390)

583,484

(889,519)

(124,950)

(377,394)

(601,213)

(84,452)

Accounts payable

6,316

119,644

16,042

2,253

(127,547)

(12,390)

(1,740)

Salary and welfare payables

(670,750)

920,662

(566,362)

(79,556)

(1,970,300)

(1,730,811)

(243,126)

Taxes payable

224,015

(764,372)

517,353

72,672

33,137

1,549,104

217,601

Contract liabilities

1,928,060

(718,719)

2,579,424

362,330

2,231,822

4,386,903

616,225

Accrued liabilities and other payables

755,882

530,718

880,072

123,623

507,904

1,120,416

157,383

Net cash provided by operating activities

10,575,612

10,861,863

12,947,954

1,818,788

26,664,613

35,916,469

5,045,156

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property, equipment and software

(379,520)

(189,842)

(283,645)

(39,843)

(963,418)

(927,558)

(130,293)

Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software

1,072

21,499

1,261

177

5,238

24,096

3,385

Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed copyrights

(222,247)

(313,349)

(190,983)

(26,827)

(810,601)

(803,103)

(112,811)

Net changes of short-term investments with terms of three months or less

1,585,395

776,428

(1,111,376)

(156,114)

(4,207,245)

(6,473,504)

(909,328)

Purchase of short-term investments with terms over three months

(3,675,000)

(5,800,000)

(7,270,000)

(1,021,211)

(3,675,000)

(16,040,000)

(2,253,126)

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments with terms over three months

-

5,745,454

1,426,005

200,310

-

9,880,060

1,387,844

Investment in long-term investments and acquisition of subsidiaries

(226,086)

(2,741,641)

(95,169)

(13,368)

(901,340)

(2,927,776)

(411,262)

Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments, businesses,
subsidiaries and other financial instruments

1,541,338

784,855

1,554,537

218,365

2,467,443

2,416,820

339,489

Placement/rollover of matured time deposits

(36,766,094)

(27,980,605)

(49,326,969)

(6,928,918)

(133,100,536)

(126,909,381)

(17,826,855)

Proceeds from maturities of time deposits

37,546,192

33,617,510

30,600,384

4,298,410

138,806,413

108,144,376

15,190,950

Change in other long-term assets

(125,911)

(27,367)

75,342

10,583

(333,079)

47,297

6,644

Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

(720,861)

3,892,942

(24,620,613)

(3,458,436)

(2,712,125)

(33,568,673)

(4,715,363)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Net changes from loans with terms of three months or less

(4,778,301)

2,017,570

536,886

75,416

(7,263,080)

300,041

42,146

Proceeds of loans with terms over three months

5,395,810

1,231,000

1,481,550

208,112

13,463,080

5,460,100

766,976

Payment of loans with terms over three months

(3,100,520)

(1,804,730)

(5,879,605)

(825,903)

(14,739,347)

(10,620,012)

(1,491,784)

Net amounts (paid)/received related to repurchase of or capital contribution from
noncontrolling interests shareholders

(8,394)

42,400

18,072

2,539

84,392

102,989

14,467

Net amount (paid)/received related to repurchase of NetEase's ADSs/purchase of
subsidiaries' ADSs and shares

(3,994,212)

(355,563)

35,227

4,948

(7,235,022)

(623,937)

(87,644)

Dividends paid to NetEase's shareholders

(1,972,928)

(3,082,122)

(2,583,740)

(362,936)

(9,182,743)

(11,250,394)

(1,580,333)

Net cash used in financing activities

(8,458,545)

(1,951,445)

(6,391,610)

(897,824)

(24,872,720)

(16,631,213)

(2,336,172)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash held in foreign currencies

(68,136)

(31,749)

(117,878)

(16,558)

(103,040)

(206,559)

(29,015)

Net increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,328,070

12,771,611

(18,182,147)

(2,554,030)

(1,023,272)

(14,489,976)

(2,035,394)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period

21,855,316

45,395,483

58,167,094

8,170,683

24,206,658

54,474,923

7,652,047

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the end of the period

23,183,386

58,167,094

39,984,947

5,616,653

23,183,386

39,984,947

5,616,653

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

Cash paid for income taxes, net

554,867

2,184,556

1,967,228

276,335

4,586,071

5,358,339

752,681

Cash paid for interest expenses

165,881

64,366

207,879

29,201

465,279

369,669

51,927

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

NETEASE, INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

Net revenues:

Games and related value-added services

20,864,036

22,806,459

23,327,508

3,276,796

62,380,233

70,181,974

9,858,403

Youdao

1,572,541

1,417,541

1,628,524

228,757

4,286,121

4,344,327

610,244

NetEase Cloud Music

1,999,163

1,968,729

1,964,063

275,890

6,069,656

5,791,180

813,482

Innovative businesses and others

1,774,139

1,698,935

1,438,530

202,069

5,811,415

4,761,353

668,824

Total net revenues

26,209,879

27,891,664

28,358,625

3,983,512

78,547,425

85,078,834

11,950,953

Cost of revenues:

Games and related value-added services

(6,503,146)

(6,792,240)

(7,151,130)

(1,004,513)

(19,067,061)

(21,438,632)

(3,011,467)

Youdao

(783,085)

(808,181)

(940,661)

(132,134)

(2,178,383)

(2,432,877)

(341,744)

NetEase Cloud Music

(1,343,921)

(1,258,855)

(1,269,289)

(178,296)

(3,988,683)

(3,703,921)

(520,287)

Innovative businesses and others

(1,103,122)

(979,906)

(819,940)

(115,176)

(3,778,555)

(2,793,911)

(392,458)

Total cost of revenues

(9,733,274)

(9,839,182)

(10,181,020)

(1,430,119)

(29,012,682)

(30,369,341)

(4,265,956)

Gross profit:

Games and related value-added services

14,360,890

16,014,219

16,176,378

2,272,283

43,313,172

48,743,342

6,846,936

Youdao

789,456

609,360

687,863

96,623

2,107,738

1,911,450

268,500

NetEase Cloud Music

655,242

709,874

694,774

97,594

2,080,973

2,087,259

293,195

Innovative businesses and others

671,017

719,029

618,590

86,893

2,032,860

1,967,442

276,366

Total gross profit

16,476,605

18,052,482

18,177,605

2,553,393

49,534,743

54,709,493

7,684,997

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

NETEASE, INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB7.1190 on the last trading day of September 2025 (September 30, 2025) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on September 30, 2025, or at any other certain date.

Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

Share-based compensation cost included in:

Cost of revenues

306,283

291,326

267,472

37,572

881,167

792,509

111,323

Operating expenses

Selling and marketing expenses

36,365

37,300

29,063

4,082

97,099

98,941

13,898

General and administrative expenses

247,440

207,202

209,916

29,487

823,426

678,377

95,291

Research and development expenses

388,051

410,567

395,750

55,591

1,149,803

1,230,641

172,867

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

Note 3: The financial information prepared and presented in this announcement might be different from those published and to be published by NetEase's listed subsidiary to meet the disclosure requirements under different accounting standards requirements.

Note 4: The unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data):

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders

6,538,435

8,601,010

8,615,677

1,210,236

20,931,130

27,517,844

3,865,408

Add: Share-based compensation

960,706

930,921

886,380

124,509

2,897,543

2,752,871

386,693

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders

7,499,141

9,531,931

9,502,057

1,334,745

23,828,673

30,270,715

4,252,101

Non-GAAP net income per share *

Basic

2.34

2.99

2.98

0.42

7.42

9.51

1.34

Diluted

2.33

2.96

2.95

0.41

7.35

9.41

1.32

Non-GAAP net income per ADS *

Basic

11.72

14.95

14.89

2.09

37.12

47.53

6.68

Diluted

11.63

14.81

14.73

2.07

36.77

47.05

6.61

* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

