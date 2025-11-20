OVHcloud US is pleased to share the innovations being presented by its parent company, OVH Groupe SA ("OVHcloud"), at the OVHcloud Summit in Paris, France, an event dedicated to the future of cloud technologies that brings together more than 2,000 participants.

Four strategic announcements address the emerging needs of AI and quantum technologies, designed to empower organizations taking strategic advantage of these developments, including a new solution for building professional digital twins, expanded AI infrastructures for inference, a program designed to help software vendors transform through agentic AI, and the roll-out of the company's first Quantum-as-a-Service offering. The group is also reaffirming its ambition to accelerate international growth.

"Three major shocks have recently upended long-held assumptions: Europe's political awakening to its digital dependency, the determination of European businesses to regain technological autonomy, and the revolution brought about by AI. Everyone now recognises that generating demand is essential to enabling the emergence of digital champions. In this context, I want to reaffirm OVHcloud's ambition: to become a global cloud and AI provider capable of supporting the entire economy and playing a systemic role," says Octave Klaba, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Enabling the creation of professional digital twins

OVHcloud's OmisimO AI chat is now powered by the SHAI coding agent. Developers can now use a trusted environment to build and orchestrate AI agents capable of performing everyday tasks, effectively acting as professional digital twins.

Providing new AI infrastructures with SambaNova

With SambaNova, OVHcloud can deploy new accelerators dedicated to large-scale inference (RDUs), offering very high-capacity compute options for both low-latency and batch workloads. These solutions support use cases that require reliable performance for large-scale thread parallelization. As a result, users will be able to run ultra-high-performance AI agents.

Supporting software vendors through the Get your SaaS ready for AI program

OVHcloud is launching a large-scale collaboration program with SaaS vendors to help them integrate agentic AI into their solutions. The initiative will include training sessions, code sharing, hackathons, and integration into OVHcloud's OmisimO marketplace.

Deploying the first Quantum-as-a-Service solution to democratize quantum technologies

OVHcloud, whose range of quantum emulators is already used by more than 1,000 users, has launched its Quantum Platform, the first European Quantum-as-a-Service offering. It now provides access to Pasqal's 100-qubit Orion Beta QPU and will expand to eight additional systems, seven of them European, by the end of 2027. This innovation gives businesses simplified access to quantum computers and the capability to tackle tomorrow's technological challenges.

"Quantum computing will redefine economic frontiers through unprecedented computing and simulation power. OVHcloud is positioning itself at the forefront of these breakthroughs and bringing the entire ecosystem with it," continues Octave Klaba.

Engaging and innovating as an ecosystem: OVHcloud's approach to meeting emerging challenges

AI, cloud innovation, security and sovereignty, international expansion, and customer experience are the central themes of the 2025 edition of the OVHcloud Summit. In parallel, the group is also reinforcing its commitment to international growth: following the launch of the 3-AZ zones in Paris and more recently, Milan, Italy with the first VPS products now available, OVHcloud is announcing the opening of a 3-AZ zone in Berlin to meet the resilience needs of its German customers.

During the event, keynotes, breakout sessions, and customer testimonials will all focus on analysing trends, decoding technology shifts, and proposing concrete solutions. Executives from the Bouygues Group, LCH SA, Bitdefender and CommerzReal will share their perspectives on today's major challenges: cloud security and resilience, technological and economic sovereignty, and cutting-edge innovation. The newly unveiled solutions further strengthen OVHcloud's ability to address the strategic priorities of its clients.

"A collective approach is essential to successfully delivering ambitious projects. Our ecosystem brings together digital starters and digital scalers, as well as public institutions and large listed companies, both in France and internationally. Our services and solutions support them and foster collaboration that drives society's digital transformation," concludes Octave Klaba.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global cloud player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 500,000 servers within 46 data centers across four continents to reach 1.6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with a great performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that leverages total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

About OVHcloud US

OVHcloud US delivers high-performance, open, and cost-optimized cloud solutions for organizations operating in the United States and around the world. As part of OVHcloud-Europe's leading global cloud provider-customers can deploy seamlessly across a worldwide network of data centers while relying on regional security, compliance, and data sovereignty where required. OVHcloud US empowers global companies to innovate freely, operate with confidence, and scale internationally with predictable economics.

