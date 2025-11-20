ASU London, a UK-accredited higher education institution created by Arizona State University, is bringing ASU's advanced models of teaching and learning to the UK.

Building on the success of The Engineering Design Institute London (TEDI-London), which was co-created by ASU in 2020, ASU London incorporates TEDI-London's innovative, project-based programmes in engineering alongside new degree offerings in business management, computer science and electrical and electronic engineering.

ASU London offers students the opportunity to gain two international degrees and to graduate and work in the U.S. And for U.S. students, ASU London offers the opportunity to travel and learn abroad in a global city.

With pathways built in to all the UK programmes, students have the ability to progress and study at Arizona State University the No. 1 ranked university in the U.S. for innovation for the past 11 years (source: U.S. News World Report).

The initial degree programmes combine a three-year UK bachelor's degree from ASU London with a choice of one-year accelerated master's degrees at Arizona State University in the U.S. This enables students to earn two international degrees in as little as four years saving students time, reducing their tuition costs and providing them an international education experience across the world's two leading higher education systems.

"ASU London helps students to become master problem solvers who can succeed in the evolving global economy," ASU President Michael M. Crow said. "ASU London combines the appeal of British higher education and American innovation in applied learning, all from one of the world's great cities. These are complex, demanding times for students, and we have designed ASU London to provide them with a compelling new way they can gain both an international experience and prepare for their careers, in the UK and the U.S."

ASU London's programmes are shaped in collaboration with leading academics from the U.S. and the UK and with industry experts to provide practical, real-world learning.

"Arizona State University is amongst the top U.S. universities for graduate employment and is a member of America's equivalent to the Russell Group," said Professor Sir Malcolm Grant, chair of the Board of Trustee Directors of ASU London. "But this is not a traditional university education. ASU London allows students to learn as professionals in training working on real projects, developing technical, professional and leadership skills sought by employers worldwide."

Arizona State University is a leader in bringing innovations to market, and all ASU London students have access to technology and AI resources to enhance their learning experience. With a focus on employability, students also can tap into the Arizona State University global network, which includes over one million alumni and vast employer connections across the world. Arizona State University faculty will participate in the teaching of specific ASU London courses, in person and online.

ASU London will move in autumn 2026 to its own dedicated space on the Clerkenwell campus of City St George's, University of London, allowing its students to be part of an existing vibrant student community.

About ASU London

The ASU London Centre for Advanced Learning (ASU London) is an independent, UK-accredited higher education institution with charitable status. It is supported by Arizona State University and its partner, Cintana Education, which brings new models for education management to universities around the world.

TEDI-London becomes part of ASU London and will continue to offer its three degrees: engineering with AI, engineering with mechatronics systems, and global design engineering. ASU London adds new degree offerings in business management, computer science, and electrical and electronic engineering

ASU London provides UK students and international learners with the opportunity to study in one of the world's three best student cities (QS Best Student Cities 2026), while gaining access to internationally recognised postgraduate degrees from Arizona State University, ranked in the top 1% of all universities globally (CWUR 2024).

About Arizona State University

Arizona State University has been ranked the No. 1 "Most Innovative School" in the nation by U.S. News World Report for 11 years in succession, and its research expenditures top $1 billion annually. Arizona State University has forged the model for a New American University by operating on the principles that the university is measured not by whom it excludes, but by whom it includes and how they succeed; advancing research and discovery of public value; and assuming fundamental responsibility for the economic, social and overall health of the communities it serves. Through innovation and a commitment to accessibility, Arizona State University has drawn pioneering researchers to its faculty even as it expands opportunities for qualified students. It is a member of the Association of American Universities (AAU) a prestigious group of leading research universities in North America; membership is by invitation only and is based on a university's research and academic strength.

