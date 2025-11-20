Anzeige
Dow Jones News
20.11.2025 12:15 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc (GGOV LN) 
Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
20-Nov-2025 / 11:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 19-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.3006 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6810877 
 
CODE: GGOV LN 
 
ISIN: LU1437016204 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1437016204 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     GGOV LN 
LEI Code:   2221005BT6ROFABD6U12 
Sequence No.: 408945 
EQS News ID:  2233428 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2233428&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2025 05:40 ET (10:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
