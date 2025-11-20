DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (SP5G LN) Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Nov-2025 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 225.3277 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5402688 CODE: SP5G LN ISIN: LU1950341179 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LN LEI Code: 549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 Sequence No.: 408947 EQS News ID: 2233432 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 20, 2025 05:40 ET (10:40 GMT)