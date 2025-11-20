Soldo Software Ltd.: Soldo's 2025 Winter Launch Helps Finance Keep Spend in Flow

New features simplify travel, invoicing, and reporting, allowing finance teams to focus on keeping the business moving

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This winter, finance teams will spend less time managing travel manually or chasing invoice details and more time focusing on what really matters: keeping spend in flow and under control. Soldo's 2025 Winter Launch introduces a series of product updates designed to simplify spend management for progressive finance teams, bringing more visibility, speed, and control to everyday financial operations:

Business Trips simplifies corporate travel by providing finance teams with end-to-end control and visibility over travel expenses, while enabling employees to access the funds they need responsibly and efficiently. Every trip is pre-approved, budgeted, and compliant, keeping travel spend transparent and on track.

SAP Concur Certified Partnership and Integration enables customers to automatically sync Soldo cards and transactions into SAP Concur solutions for smarter travel and expense management. This seamless API connection eliminates manual uploads, ensures accuracy, and gives finance teams real-time visibility across all employee spending.

Invoice Fields with OCR make reconciling invoices easier, saving finance teams time, reducing errors, and improving compliance. By automatically pre-filling invoice data, finance teams can close the books more quickly and focus on analysis, rather than administration.

Save Multiple Views enables users to create, save, and switch between custom report layouts in seconds, increasing efficiency and accuracy in recurring reporting and month-end processes.

Card Delivery Management offers finance teams enhanced visibility and control over card deliveries, providing precise tracking and timely status updates.





"Today's CFOs are recognised not just for their command of control, but for their capacity to nurture growth and adaptability while upholding it. As finance leaders assume a more strategic role within the business, they are expected to facilitate faster, more informed decision-making without compromising oversight of spending," said Charles Aladesuru, Research Manager, European Enterprise Solutions, IDC. "Modern finance functions now focus on keeping processes flowing smoothly, empowering teams to act with confidence while ensuring every transaction aligns with policy and purpose. Solutions like Soldo's demonstrate how visibility, automation, and control can coexist to create true financial agility."

"Finance teams deal with a lot: invoices, receipts, travel bookings, and reports, all while supporting the company's growth plans. Our latest release helps them stay compliant and efficient while giving employees the flexibility they need to get things done," said Daniele Marino, Head of Product Development at Soldo.

Find more information on Soldo's 2025 Winter Launch here.

About Soldo

Soldo is the proactive spend management solution that frees progressive businesses to accomplish more by tracking and controlling their spending. Headquartered in London, with offices in Dublin, Milan and Rome, Soldo is trusted by over 25,000 organisations, including GetYourGuide, Bauli and Brooks Running, to bring agility and control over every expense with custom budgets and real-time transaction tracking. With Soldo, finance leaders take a proactive approach to managing decentralised spending, while empowering employees to spend when and where needed.

